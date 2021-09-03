Schapiro: On issues at home and abroad, Kaine connects the dots

Tim Kaine is padding around his house these days in his bare feet. And when he is elsewhere, the Virginia Democrat is wearing flip-flops.
It's because one foot is bandaged, having been scalded when Kaine accidentally tipped a pot of boiling water on it while preparing his morning cuppajoe during a canoe trip along the James River.
The staged journey with family and friends over the river that bisects Kaine's adoptive hometown, Richmond, is pegged to the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the federal Clean Water Act, instrumental is reviving the James, an historic habitat that, by the 1970s, had been decimated by industrialization and development.
As he went about the business of being a U.S. senator, said Kaine, sitting on the screen porch of his home in North Side several days into a Labor Day swing, the rubber sandals might have seemed out of place - until he traveled to nearby Fort Lee.
It is among three hastily organized hubs for absorbing Afghan refugees after the lightning collapse to the Taliban of their homeland, which for two decades was propped up by the United States.
Parents and their children arrived to the applause of soldiers. Each youngster was presented with a small American flag.
The tableau had to it a "redemptive element," said Kaine, recalling that refugee families landed usually with a duffel bag among them, the clothes on their backs - and, for many, the flip-flops on their feet.
Kaine may be among the few politicians who can connect a float down the James with Washington's role in its clean-up, a mishap with a camp stove that caused a third-degree burn and flip-flop-wearing Afghans displaced by a futile war about which the Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees - Kaine is on both - will ask what he calls "hard questions."
So, too, will the state's senior senator, Mark Warner, chairman of the Intelligence Committee.
Warner announced two weeks ago an investigation of the Afghan calamity, which - in a defense-rich state won by President Joe Biden and home to the second-largest Afghan population in the country - could erode Biden's standing in Virginia at an inopportune time: a governor's race in which Democrats are relying on his popularity to energize their base.
That Afghanistan fell so quickly, despite a lopsided advantage over the Taliban in fighting forces and equipment, shows that "they just basically gave up," said Kaine.
He said that for the U.S., Afghanistan - even after hunting down and killing 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden 10 years ago - proved a waste of American dollars and lives.
Kaine wonders if, for too long, there was a disconnect between Afghanistan's leadership and its people; that the former showed little interest in the latter, having been distracted by the non-stop gusher of U.S. money and materiel that would feed corruption overlooked by Republican and Democratic administrations.
As the 20-year foray in Afghanistan ends, Kaine still questions the procedures under which it began; that it was a war carried out by presidential fiat rather than with the constitutionally required consent of Congress.
His measure tightening the rules for committing U.S. troops to combat is headed to the full Senate. Kaine has said it has enough Republican votes to pass.
The proposal, born of a study in 2008 by an arm of the University of Virginia, allowed Kaine - a former Richmond councilor, mayor, lieutenant governor and governor largely focused on nuts-and-bolts services - to quickly expand his portfolio to national security and foreign policy when he arrived in the Senate in 2012.
It magnified his credentials as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate in 2016. Of 10 elections since 1994 - local, state and national - in which Kaine was a candidate, the 2016 contest is the only one in which he was defeated, though Virginia did fall to Clinton-Kaine.
Kaine is among nine Senate Democrats attempting another go at new federal voting rights protections to neuter restrictions in Republican states that largely target Democratic voters: people of color, seniors, the poor and young. He believes six or seven Republicans will join all 50 Democrats but that the necessary 10 could be a stretch.
Representing a Southern state that - because of rapid growth and, more recently, the pandemic - shed long-standing obstacles to voting by minorities, Kaine said he has told Republican colleagues Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud were fuel for Democratic voters in, for instance, Georgia, where twin wins tipped the Senate blue.
The Big Lie has seeped into the Virginia gubernatorial campaign, with Trump - without evidence - telling a right-wing radio host that the only way Democrats can win in November is by stealing the election. Previously, the Republican nominee played to the Trump base by vowing a sweeping review of the state's electoral system.
Kaine said that the January attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters - an attempt to violently thwart the peaceful transfer of power - should be a signal to both parties to stand up for elections rather than put them down. History, he said, demands it.
Recalling his remarks to a closed luncheon of Senate Democrats before the Fourth of July recess, Kaine said, "There have been 2,000 U.S. senators, but only 100 were there on Jan. 6. And that means we have an obligations on our shoulders to protect the integrity of our election process."
