Schapiro: On issues at home and abroad, Kaine connects the dots

Tim Kaine is padding around his house these days in his bare feet. And when he is elsewhere, the Virginia Democrat is wearing flip-flops.

It's because one foot is bandaged, having been scalded when Kaine accidentally tipped a pot of boiling water on it while preparing his morning cuppajoe during a canoe trip along the James River.

The staged journey with family and friends over the river that bisects Kaine's adoptive hometown, Richmond, is pegged to the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the federal Clean Water Act, instrumental is reviving the James, an historic habitat that, by the 1970s, had been decimated by industrialization and development.

As he went about the business of being a U.S. senator, said Kaine, sitting on the screen porch of his home in North Side several days into a Labor Day swing, the rubber sandals might have seemed out of place - until he traveled to nearby Fort Lee.

It is among three hastily organized hubs for absorbing Afghan refugees after the lightning collapse to the Taliban of their homeland, which for two decades was propped up by the United States.

Parents and their children arrived to the applause of soldiers. Each youngster was presented with a small American flag.