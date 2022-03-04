Schapiro: On race in schools, Youngkin's policy is massive persistence

In opening the time capsule buried beneath the now-toppled towering likeness on Richmond’s Monument Avenue of Confederate deity Robert E. Lee, Virginians got a glimpse of yore: Civil War mementos, a book on the lives of Rebel soldiers and a rendering of a woman grieving at the casket of Abraham Lincoln, bete noire of the slave-holding South.

But perhaps, too, an attitude was resurrected.

Those artifacts, sealed in a copper box more than 134 years ago, are reminders of what school children, especially white school children, were taught about the Civil War, most notably that it had little do with keeping Black people in shackles. Rather, it was about Southern resistance to big government.

It was revisionist history, largely intended to do then what Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to do now: take the sting out of the past for white Virginians.

Last week, Mel Leonor, a politics reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, wrote of a memorandum by Jillian Balow, the Youngkin-picked superintendent of public instruction — the state’s top K-12 official — in which Balow informed the governor she was junking as “inherently divisive” an array of race-focused teacher and classroom programs.

Balow, previously superintendent in Wyoming, a state that is 4.1% non-white, compared with 42% for Virginia, lays out for Youngkin a bill of complaint, one in which she says federal civil rights safeguards enacted almost entirely in response to the incivil treatment of Blacks in Southern states, such as Virginia, are supposed to protect whites, too.

Of one jettisoned teacher-training program, Balow wrote that its “divisive concepts” included “ ‘redress’ bias,” as well as ways to “mitigate power imbalances;” develop policy to “advance ‘anti-racism,’ “ and for educators to be “change agents for social justice and academic equity.”

They’re turns of phrase with which the talking heads on Fox News, incubator for Youngkin’s presumed national ambitions, would have a field day.

This is one element of Youngkin’s push to purge from public school curricula racial and cultural instruction — much of it put in place under Youngkin’s Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, who knows firsthand the volatility of race as an issue — that has whites, many of them rural and Republican-leaning, squirming or angry.

Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax — with 40 years in the House, its most senior member — is a retired Fairfax County educator who says Virginia in recent years has achieved the “apex of education reform.” He worries that Youngkin’s stance on schools will only fuel ill will the Republican says he aims to reverse.

In majority non-white Fairfax, where Plum started teaching in 1965 and ran its adult-education program, these tensions are unfolding in plain sight.

Witness the dispute over the admissions policy for its elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, where a shift in standards has been criticized as unfair to Asian Americans, who account for two-thirds of the student body. It is one of the so-called governor’s schools across the state at which Blacks and Hispanics are underrepresented.

A House-passed GOP bill, favored by some Democrats and headed to the Senate, is designed to reverse that.

In a state that responded to court-ordered school desegregation in the 1950s with massive resistance, Youngkin’s efforts in the 2020s rely on massive persistence. That is, he keeps them front and center through political appointments, executive orders and legislation lapped up by conservative allies and torn down by liberal adversaries.

And perhaps you’ve noticed a pattern: When confronted over perceived racial and cultural insensitivity, Youngkin — as a candidate and a governor — goes into charm mode. He tugs on his vest, smiles broadly, affects a slightly wounded tone of voice, and presses the flesh, making sure there’s someone with a camera to capture it for Twitter.

With such theatrics, Youngkin is challenging the dichotomy of his young administration: He is clearly viewed as friendly and approachable, though his policies — depending on which public opinion poll you believe — are considered otherwise. Indeed, the governor and the governed apparently are not in sync.

The latest survey by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University shows that 63% of voters favor race-teaching. It found that 59% oppose Youngkin’s promised ban on critical race theory, which is not taught in the state’s schools but is his crowd-pleasing shorthand for what he deems an objectionable emphasis in the classroom on race.

This apparent gap has not deterred Youngkin. He is advocating a highly centralized, top-down approach to school policy that depicts teachers as beholden to their unions instead of their students, and more interested in indoctrination than education. Further, Youngkin appears content to deny local school systems the freedom to finance themselves.

Youngkin launched a snitch line to target teachers who focus on race rather than reading, writing and ‘rithmetic. House Republicans refused to allow localities to add, with the voters’ consent, 1% to the sales tax to pay for school construction. Instead, the GOP is proposing loans that, for some schools systems, could prove a financial burden.

And in a burst of stern paternalism or an endorsement of censorship — or both — the General Assembly this week sent Youngkin, and he is expected to sign, legislation approved largely along party lines that allows parents to review sexually explicit material before it is taught in the classroom.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, whom Youngkin narrowly defeated last year, twice vetoed similar bills, which were inspired, in part, by a Fairfax parent’s outrage that her son had been assigned in high school to read Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” a searing account of slavery that includes violence and sex.

McAuliffe’s pluperfect ham-handed defense of his decision, during a televised debate with Youngkin, was a defining moment of the campaign, helping magnify the Republican’s emphasis on parents’ rights.

But when asked what books he considers appropriate or inappropriate, Youngkin is leaving it to the public’s imagination. Two texts to his press secretary, Macaulay Porter, requesting titles went unanswered.

See Glenn. See Glenn run. See Glenn run from a question.