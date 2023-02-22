After the Virginia Supreme Court set new legislative and congressional boundaries, Betsy Carr seemed done for.

The Richmond delegate, first elected in 2009, had been lumped in the same district with two fellow Democratic incumbents. Worse, the new district included just a sliver of her old one. That meant she would have her work cut out for her in a primary against possibly better-known opponents.

No one would have faulted Carr, who was among 66 delegates and senators — nearly half the General Assembly — doubled or tripled-up into the same districts, for choosing to retire.

Instead, Carr immediately signaled she would enter the primary and take her chances.

A year later — in a still heavily Democratic district reoriented from south to north of the James River, with a white, rather than Black, majority and anchored in the city’s most prosperous neighborhoods instead of lower-income areas she has long represented — Carr is unopposed for her party’s nomination and heavily favored for reelection. At this point, she may face only a nominal independent challenger in the fall.

“I don’t know that I can say I was surprised,” said Carr, 76, sitting in her dusky downtown Richmond legislative office, which, along with its centerpiece in the Jefferson-designed State Capitol, stands in her redrawn district. “I was just focused on what was ahead.”

Despite the presumed advantages of name recognition and friendly turf, the members of the House of Delegates with whom Carr was paired by the line-drawing justices — Richmonders Dawn Adams and Jeff Bourne — are forgoing reelection campaigns for other political options, some to be pursued now and others perhaps later.

Adams, one of the legislature’s first openly gay members, said in January she is seeking the Democratic nomination for the soon-to-be-vacant, Richmond-based Senate seat of U.S. Rep.-elect Jennifer McClellan, D-4th. Del. Lamont Bagby of Henrico County also declared a bid for it Wednesday. Alexsis Rodgers, the 4th District Democratic leader who recently moved to the district to meet the residency requirement, is running too.

Bourne, a Black lawyer long active in city and state government, cleared the field for Carr on Monday, announcing his retirement from the House, but not ruling out the possibility of a run for the Richmond mayoralty in 2024.

Had Carr faced a three-way race for the House nomination, the odds of winning were, at best, uncertain.

Roughly half of the new district was carved from Adams’ current seat, which includes hushed, sylvan neighborhoods west of town favored by lawyers, financiers and corporate executives, many of whom are Republicans. A third of Bourne’s district, reaching north into historic Black neighborhoods, was folded into the new seat. Not even 20% of Carr’s current district is in the reconfigured one.

Carr would not necessarily have been a lost cause in a district that also includes the Fan, the scale of which recalls Washington’s Georgetown section: parts of Jackson Ward, once the seat of Richmond’s Black middle and professional class; sections of North Side, favored in the early 1900s by street-car commuters; and several south-of-the-James bedroom suburbs.

Carr has raised in excess of $300,000 and, as treasurer of the House Democratic Caucus, has a good idea to whom she can turn for more. Carr grew up and raised her own family in Windsor Farms, one of the district’s premier addresses. And she is the retired community liaison for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, a 19th-century Anglican parish just beyond the iron gates of Capitol Square, whose members include establishment figures she has known for years and a number of whom would be constituents.

Carr is also deeply familiar with the rough-and-tumble of Richmond politics, delineated forever, it seems, by race and culture. She was a member of the city school board during its constant combat with then-Mayor Doug Wilder, who attempted to evict it from City Hall.

In 2009, in her first bid for the House, Carr narrowly won a three-way primary in her extant majority-minority district, defeating two Black candidates, one of whom was the pick of Black power-brokers. She was handily elected that fall and has been largely unchallenged ever since.

In the House, where policy and political debates can be as sharply polarized as those in Washington, Carr, whose low-key manner veils a nervous energy, pretty much votes with the club. She is a reliable ‘no’ on those issues with which Democrats are battling Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican: his demands for further tax cuts and post-Roe restrictions on abortion.

Attuned to a prospective constituency that includes Youngkin supporters — they are badly outnumbered in the district, supplying less than 30% of his vote there — Carr is not one to trash the usually cheerful, vest-wearing governor. She acknowledges he may be personally popular, but says his policies are anything but.

Because, at bottom line, Carr is a local politician, she is sensitive to nuanced issues with an immediate impact in her backyard, such a proposed casino in South Richmond. She supported putting the issue before voters in a referendum — it was rejected last year and could be on the ballot again — but personally opposed the casino in a bow to middle and professional-class voters in her current district who had mobilized against gambling.

Carr also embodies quiet power that perhaps is too often overlooked.

Women, who make up the majority of the House Democratic Caucus, have been moving incrementally into key positions of influence. For Carr, that includes a seat since 2015 on the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee. Another Richmonder on the committee is Democrat Delores McQuinn, a member since 2016. Both were appointed by a Republican speaker, Bill Howell of Stafford.

With McClellan’s departure for Congress, Richmond will lose a seat on the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. Unless it is filled by someone from the metro area, it would fall to Carr and McQuinn to do most of the city’s budgetary heavy lifting in the General Assembly.

And to think that one of them looked done for.