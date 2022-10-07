Schapiro: Oversight of Va. energy industry pits GOP against GOP

Six-foot-5 Glenn Youngkin wants you to know he's looking out for the little man.

The governor shamed public colleges and universities into freezing tuition. Youngkin won $5 billion in tax cuts and is vowing more. Saying both are too expensive for consumers, he wants to pull Virginia out of a multi-state carbon-control agreement and a plan requiring motorists to start giving up in 2035 their gasoline-powered cars for electric vehicles.

As pocketbook issues, all are consistent with Republican orthodoxy and Youngkin's unsubtle ambitions for his party's 2024 presidential nomination.

Add to that list an idea that puts Youngkin at odds with many in his party's legislative wing: Restoring oversight authority to the state agency that polices the Virginia corpocracy. In particular, it regulates politically muscular electric utilities that - with a lot of lobbyists and even more money - have for two decades persuaded the General Assembly and multiple governors to make it easier for these monopolies to keep their profits rather than return them to customers.

Youngkin's proposal is a largely overlooked element of the energy plan he introduced this past week at yet another of his highly theatrical roll-outs.

The stagecraft diverted attention, if only briefly, from the reality that, because of Virginia's divided legislature, many of Youngkin's proposals are doomed, and that some of the state's biggest corporations - including, candy giant Mars, Capital One, the bank and credit card company, and online retailer Amazon - fully support a now-imperiled green-energy scheme Democrats put in place.

The Youngkin package promotes coal, nuclear energy and natural gas and, for the most part, repudiates the Virginia Clean Economy Act won by Democrats during the two years they ruled Richmond. Youngkin announced his plan, if only coincidentally, as Virginia faced a reminder of the perils associated with the phenomena at the heart of the energy debate: climate change.

Public schools in coastal Virginia closed for a so-called flood day. The schools went dark because of flood threats attributed to climate change, which scientists say contributed to Hurricane Ian's strength as it churned along the Carolinas and Virginia, pumping water and winds into low-lying areas.

Youngkin, a skeptic on climate change, was safe and dry 200 miles west at a Lynchburg factory that makes electric transmission equipment.

For people who usually disagree on anything that has to do with energy and the environment, politicians and policy types - right, left and center; Republican and Democrat - welcomed Youngkin's plan to reverse the legislative castration of the State Corporation Commission, largely carried out by a GOP-controlled General Assembly but refined with the assistance of business-aligned Democrats.

"Some of the rate stuff is good," says Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, a Democrat-friendly organization that since 2002 has made candidate contributions totaling nearly $11 million - one-third the $33 million spent on politics during that period by its usual adversary, Dominion Energy, the state's largest electric utility.

Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, among the few members of his party to press for restoration of SCC authority over utilities, says "we need it desperately" because ratepayers' bills are going up, driven by rising fuel prices for electric companies. Dominion, with the commission's consent, last month increased rates for its typical residential customer by about $15 per month. Apco, which serves western Virginia, is seeking a $20 increase.

Ware is not confident the legislature, if only because of Dominion's influence, will support Youngkin on the oversight issue: "That's the greatest challenge. The assembly, generally, for quite a number of years and various partisan complexions, has allowed Dominion to work its desires."

Former Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, a candidate for attorney general in 2021 and likely to run again in 2025, teamed with Ware on the oversight initiative, which during Democrat Ralph Northam's governorship cleared the House of Delegates only to die in the Virginia Senate. Jones said he was pleased with Youngkin's recommendation but - alluding to the packaging demanded by the Republican's national ambitions - described it as fitting "his pseudo-populist message."

Through spokesman Aaron Ruby, Dominion said only that it anticipated reviewing the governor's package in "more detail."

Among the regulatory prerogatives Youngkin wants returned to the SCC, which was created in 1902 as an independent check on railroads, the dominant, high-handed industry of the era: To control increases for customers, a review every two years of utilities' rates and earnings. It was long commission practice but was extended to three years, under pressure from the industry, led by Dominion.

The governor also wants the SCC to again decide the costs and benefits of energy projects rather than unquestioningly declaring some in the public interest, such as wind farms - an approach favored by energy and environmental interests.

Steve Haner, a politics reporter-turned-Republican operative-turned analyst for the right-leaning Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, wrote that the "absolute best elements of the [Youngkin] plan ... are centered on restoring the traditional and independent oversight authority of the State Corporation Commission." Several, he said, "are complete reversals of recent General Assembly policies and practices which override the SCC."

Haner, too, says passage of the SCC provisions is unlikely.

It's difficult not to consider Youngkin's proposal for the SCC as political payback. During the 2021 campaign, Dominion donated $200,000 to an anti-Youngkin political action committee that ran television commercials attacking him as limp on firearms rights. The ads targeted 2nd Amendment voters, many of them in the Republican-leaning countryside. The company, traditionally bipartisan in its political spending, said it failed to properly vet the PAC and demanded its money back. Youngkin was irate over the episode and all but swore revenge.

That was then. This is now.

The Youngkin spin department included in the press kit for the governor's energy splash canned, laudatory quotes from more than 20 business leaders. Among them: the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Dominion Energy - Bob Blue.