Schapiro: Oy vey! Democrats fighting. What else is new?

When he was mayor of New York, Ed Koch likened the city’s government to a large, argumentative Jewish family — that it was defined by chaos, conflict, strong personalities and occasional shouting.
The same could be said of one-party — read: Democratic — Virginia, in particular, its legislature, whose top leaders, coincidentally, are Jewish: House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, both from Fairfax County.
Their relationship can be fraught — she’s a ponderous progressive; he’s an excitable Establishment-type.
That — despite relatively harmonious agreement on reopening COVID-19-closed schools, repeal of the death penalty, a new budget and tax breaks for low-income housing — queered consensus during the just-concluded General Assembly session on such issues as legalization of marijuana, criminal justice reform and regulating electric utilities.
These conflicts have been building since Democrats took back the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate in 2019, restoring their trifecta — control of the governorship, General Assembly and judiciary — for the first time since 1994. That’s when George Allen became the first Republican governor in 12 years, laying the foundation for total GOP dominance by 2000.
In 2020, the defeat in the Senate of an assault weapons ban triggered criticism of Senate Democrats by Filler-Corn that ordinarily would have been aimed at pro-gun Republicans. There are still bruised feelings from that.
Ditto the failure of the legislature to agree on procedures for its post-George Floyd special session last year, which dragged on nearly 90 days — far longer than even a long regular session, typically 60 days. Senate Democrats blame House Democrats for the needless marathon.
With record numbers of women and people of color, the Democratic legislative majority as a large, argumentative Jewish family is a consequence of multiple factors. These include institutional differences between the House and Senate, a generational shift within the General Assembly, the ambitions, attitudes and day jobs of members, and the expectations of voters.
Delegates serve two-year terms in 100 districts that are a fraction of the size of senators. They are elected every four years. The different timetables make for different election pressures. Delegates are always in campaign mode. Senators — there are only 40 — are anything but, having the luxury of longer terms.
Because of gerrymandering, many Democratic House districts tilt left, demanding delegates do the same. Senate districts, 2 1/2 times larger than House seats, can include many Republicans and independents, requiring that Democrats in even the bluest regions strike a centrist stance.
The House Democratic majority has a younger cast than its Senate counterpart. That magnifies its liberal tendencies. And because nearly half of the House majority was elected just since 2017, largely fueled by fury over Donald Trump, many of its members are still trying to master the legislature’s rules and traditions.
Put another way: There’s an experience gap between the House and Senate.
Though lawyers are no longer in the majority in the General Assembly, their hefty numbers in the Senate contributed to impasse over when to fully decriminalize weed, ending legal protections for cops accused of abuse, allowing giant class-action lawsuits, junking the law that made suicide a crime and erasing minimum sentences for felonies that can fall disproportionately on Black Virginians.
That a single political party becomes the arena in which the issues of the day are thrashed out is a reminder that a shared partisan affiliation does not guarantee a shared policy agenda. The widening fissures this year among Democrats demonstrate as much and could spur some in the House caucus to primary senators in 2023. Indeed, differences within a majority party, if not skillfully managed, can blow it apart.
Just ask Virginia Republicans.
In 2001, only a year after completing their first takeover of state government in more than a century, Republicans went to war with themselves over the issue on which they had won the governorship four years earlier behind Jim Gilmore: a rollback of the unpopular local car tax.
House Republicans, readying to defend their majority that year, sided with Gilmore on on-time relief. Senate Republicans, worrying about a slowing economy, wanted to delay the phase-out. Republicans deadlocked. For the first time, the legislature failed to fulfill a basic responsibility: adopting a budget.
That left it to Gilmore to unilaterally implement the budget. And that left a bad taste with voters. They punished Republicans by electing a Democrat to succeed Gilmore, Mark Warner.
He battled with the Republican legislature for two years before, capitalizing on another split in its ranks, winning a promise-breaking, $1.4 billion tax increase for schools, police and the social safety net that briefly propelled Warner into presidential orbit. A guy named Barack Obama got in Warner’s way.
Warner’s consolation was a Senate seat. He defeated Gilmore with the votes of thousands of Republicans still steamed over his handling of the car tax. Or was that mishandling?
