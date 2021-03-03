Schapiro: Oy vey! Democrats fighting. What else is new?

Ditto the failure of the legislature to agree on procedures for its post-George Floyd special session last year, which dragged on nearly 90 days — far longer than even a long regular session, typically 60 days. Senate Democrats blame House Democrats for the needless marathon.

With record numbers of women and people of color, the Democratic legislative majority as a large, argumentative Jewish family is a consequence of multiple factors. These include institutional differences between the House and Senate, a generational shift within the General Assembly, the ambitions, attitudes and day jobs of members, and the expectations of voters.

Delegates serve two-year terms in 100 districts that are a fraction of the size of senators. They are elected every four years. The different timetables make for different election pressures. Delegates are always in campaign mode. Senators — there are only 40 — are anything but, having the luxury of longer terms.

Because of gerrymandering, many Democratic House districts tilt left, demanding delegates do the same. Senate districts, 2 1/2 times larger than House seats, can include many Republicans and independents, requiring that Democrats in even the bluest regions strike a centrist stance.