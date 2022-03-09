Schapiro: Photog Brown's career was a yardstick of change

There was a time when reporters and photographers could sneak into the Virginia Senate by dashing up a narrow staircase accessible through an unmarked door on the ground floor of the state Capitol. Not many people knew about that back entrance. Bob Brown did.

The photographer for The Richmond Times-Dispatch, who is retiring at the end of March after 54 years with the newspaper, loved covering politics. It’s what he did best. Brown could capture the pace and personalities of the Jefferson-designed statehouse because his visibility there, dating to the early 1970s, made him invisible.

Brown — draped with cameras and lenses, zipping here and there in his signature cowboy boots, belying his 84 years, and sporting a Van Dyke beard that conjured a sword-wielding cavalryman — was part of the place. Like the soaring pillars on the South Portico. Like the fossil-embossed black-and-white stone tiles lining the hallways. Like the carved-from-life Houdon statue of George Washington in the Rotunda.

Brown was omnipresent. That he knew the best places to get the best photographs meant that often he did, capturing in two dimensions the many dimensions of a political story. The figurative train wrecks that could be brawls over policy were Brown’s stock and trade. His pictures could be as evocative as those of an actual train wreck.

A personal favorite: A snapshot Brown made from the gallery in the House of Delegates in the late 1970s, the closing years of Democrat John Warren Cooke’s speakership. A weary-looking Cooke, a newspaper publisher from Mathews County, the son of a personal aide to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and sponsor of Virginia’s first sunshine-in-government law, is seated at the rostrum, legs crossed, his head resting on his left hand, surrounded by two dozen people — nearly all of them delegates and most of them talking.

Brown paired the photo — as he would others over the years before plastering them on the press room wall — with a clever caption. This one, given the continuing fuss over redistricting, would seem as relevant now as it was then: “All I asked was, ‘What’s a single-member district?’”

Brown’s departure is not just a reminder of how things were but a measure of what they’re becoming.

Until about 20 years ago, news coverage of the General Assembly was the equivalent of saturation bombing, with most reporters working out of two press rooms paces from the staircase that provided Brown surreptitious ingress to the Senate. Rare was the daily newspaper that didn’t have a reporter — or reporters — in Richmond. Ditto the state’s larger-market television and radio stations.

Two general news services, The Associated Press and United Press International, for which I worked, meant that every print and broadcast outfit — from big-city morning and afternoon newspapers (remember them?) to small-town dawn-to-dusk radio stations — had eyes and ears on the Capitol and its habitues, most of whom were older, conservative white guys. AP and UPI were the Internet before the Internet, reaching vast audiences with running coverage delivered over phone lines to clattering printers that would jingle when an urgent story landed.

The really old was giving way to the somewhat new when Brown first landed at the Capitol.

Until suburbanization, population growth, economic expansion and civil rights advances snapped the iron grip of the white racist oligarchy that controlled Virginia for the better part of a century, politics was a members-only activity. Many of its practitioners were products of the countryside and had come up through the ranks, covered by a press corps that was similarly clubby and lopsidedly male.

Mills Godwin, a rural segregationist who reinvented himself as a tax-raising, big-spending progressive to win over suburban voters in his first victory for governor in 1965, would invite to the Executive Mansion favored reporters, many of whom of he’d known for years. Stories were ladled out — off-the-record — before the good old boys got down to the important business: watching the World Series. Godwin, a southpaw pitcher in college whose nickname was “Bud,” stuck with this formula in his second term, starting in 1974.

But it was women who helped tell the fuller story of Virginia politics — and Virginia political journalism.

During Godwin’s second term, two female reporters were first to disclose a badly kept secret: a low-stakes card game played for years in the press room by several reporters, lobbyists, legislators, judges and senior agency heads. A permutation of gin rummy, the game was called Mullet. Named for a particularly dumb fish, its rules were based on the oddities — and odd birds, including Harry Byrd, father and son — of state politics.

Those first reports on the Mullet game depicted a postprandial gathering around a cigarette-singed desk at which the weighty issues of state were discussed — and possibly settled — by a cabal of influential men, seemingly unaccountable to the people who might be affected by their musings. That there was gambling going on — and that Godwin was asked to comment — required the governor summon a level of contrived disbelief akin to that of Capt. Louis Renault in the film “Casablanca.”

Like the casino-nightclub in “Casablanca,” the Mullet game was shut down. It was briefly revived, largely off Capitol Square, in the late 1980s, when I tried my hand at it — only to lose badly.

Two developments heavily remade statehouse coverage.

First, reporters were moved out of the Capitol itself in 2007 to work out of two cramped underground rooms and a windowless box on the ground floor of the interim legislative office building. These new quarters, where Brown selects and digitally edits on his laptop computer the day’s photos, aren’t nearly as accessible as the old press room, with its always-open doors, sooty charm and view of the Capitol grounds.

Second, the shift to the web — as a source of news and advertising — has decimated most newsrooms. At the Capitol, what once seemed a throng of reporters, photographers and videographers is now barely a squad, with a small number of online operations helping fill the void.

With the internet and social media, potentially far more people can sponge up far more information about what’s going on in Richmond and who’s doing what to whom. But this also allows newsmakers — Democrats and Republicans — to tell their stories free of the so-called press filter. And news consumers gravitate to information sources that confirm their prejudices rather than challenge them.

Bob Brown picked a lousy time to retire.