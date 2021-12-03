Schapiro: Picture emerging of Youngkin is sharply fuzzy

“The least they can do, across the board, is to put [assets] in a blind trust, so that the asset-holder doesn’t have to deal with questions of impropriety.” said Sheila Krumholz, executive director of Open Secrets, a national watchdog of money in politics. She cautioned, though, that “blind trusts aren’t so blind” because they can be set up in ways in which beneficiaries can still monitor holdings.

L’affaire McDonnell, notwithstanding, Virginia’s ethics law remains largely porous, ultimately leaving it to a candidate and official to make public income, assets and debts.

Indeed, Youngkin’s decision to place holdings in a blind trust raised questions that, by week’s end, went unanswered by his staff. That includes how Youngkin, guided by lawyers, determined which holdings might cause ethical conflicts. Also, Youngkin was silent on who will supervise the blind trust and whether, in the future, it could include other assets.

Those selective disclosures by Youngkin, who earned $39.8 million last year and will donate his $175,000-a-year gubernatorial salary to charity, are not confined to his finances.

They apply to his unannounced enlistment of lobbyists, most with Republican pedigrees, for advice on fashioning his government.