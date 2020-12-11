Schapiro: Politics in Virginia's parallel universe

Ben Cline, the congressman from the Blue Ridge 6th District, is a strict constitutionalist quick to object to government overreach, such as perceived intrusions on gun rights — a big deal in Virginia's countryside. His fellow Republican from the 1st District in Tidewater, Rob Wittman, is a Ph.D. who worries the Chesapeake Bay could become an algae-choked Petri dish because of fertilizer runoff from all those upstream suburban lawns.
Cline, a lawyer, and Wittman, a scientist, would tell you there is ample, irrefutable evidence of both — that the facts don't lie.
But Cline and Wittman, in a bow to the emotion that blunts voters' capacity for reason, appear to have chucked reality when it comes to the presidential election.
They have joined 104 other U.S. House Republicans in supporting a spurious, Texas-led lawsuit — endorsed by 17 other Donald Trump-carried states — that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Joe Biden's victory, ensuring Trump a second term. The lawsuit, backed by Trump, rests on unsubstantiated claims of voting irregularities in four states Biden flipped: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Cline and Wittman, both of whom represent heavily red territory, were re-elected this past month. And their congressional careers could continue uninterrupted. However, redistricting next year might lump Cline in the same district as Morgan Griffith, the more senior Republican from mountainous Southwest Virginia. Wittman might end up with a larger slice of the outer D.C. suburbs, perhaps auguring stronger Democratic challenges.
There's been no explanation from Cline and Wittman on their support of the Texas plea. They and their staffs did not return emails seeking comment.
But another Republican in the Virginia delegation — Denver Riggleman, a short-timer from the Northern Virginia-to-North Carolina 5th District who has repeatedly warned of long-term damage to the GOP for putting fantasy ahead of fact — believes that Cline and Wittman are driven by political survival and its essential component: fundraising. That Trump is using bogus claims of election skullduggery to harvest more than $200 million has congressional Republicans clamoring to lap up cash from the same spigot.
"It's just a dreadful decision in that it codifies myth in the commonwealth of Virginia and across the country... that there's a baseline belief that this election was a fraud," Riggleman, a Trump-endorsed freshman denied renomination to Bible-thumping Bob Good in a far-right revolt, said of his Virginia colleagues. "They think there is an advantage in this for them."
Riggleman, a co-sponsor of a resolution condemning QAnon, an online-based group that peddles conspiracy theories, some of which are embraced by Trump, twice barked an eight-letter barnyard epithet to describe the outrageous notions about the presidential election that Cline and Wittman, in effect, are validating. All this is about, he said, is remaining in the good graces of Trump's voters. Still, said Riggleman, "people have short memories."
Griffith, who didn't sign onto the lawsuit because of a communications foul-up but fully supports it, concedes that his decision was driven by back-home considerations: "It's obviously a factor." His sprawling 9th District — economically ravaged, declining in population because of it and now beset by terrifying spikes in COVID-19, which Griffith contracted in July — is among the Trump-iest in Virginia.
A lawyer, Griffith defends the Texas suit as well-reasoned, raising serious questions about the roles of state legislatures in elections. The four states targeted by Texas want the Supreme Court to throw out the case as a baseless intrusion on state-run elections that relies entirely on false claims. They're supported by the attorneys general of 23 states, including Virginia's Mark Herring.
Pennsylvania's response to the Texas lawsuit said it would be a "seditious abuse of the judicial process" were the Supreme Court to invalidate millions of ballots. It's a description that should arouse the sensitivities of Virginians who threw off an actual authoritarian in the Colonial revolt over representation in the 18th century and claimed to be doing the same with a figurative authoritarian in the secessionist revolt over slavery in the 19th century.
But for all their high-mindedness about principle, Virginians can go pretty low when it comes to politics. Indeed, in this Supreme Court battle and its preliminaries in the statehouses and courthouses, there's an echo of a stunt attempted in 1948 by the segregationist Democrats then dominant in Richmond.
Infuriated by Harry Truman's support of civil rights for Blacks — in particular, making permanent workplace protections from World War II — Gov. Bill Tuck urged the legislature to adopt a provision that would require Virginia's representatives to the Electoral College to cast ballots for a presidential candidate other than the one who won the state. It was adopted but never carried out, largely because of public outrage. That was a good thing for Truman, having carried Virginia.
Seventy-two years later, Virginia easily fell to Biden, though it's a reality three Republican congressmen, because of the reality of political preservation, must deny — their Trump-won districts having become a parallel universe.
