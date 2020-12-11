Schapiro: Politics in Virginia's parallel universe

Griffith, who didn't sign onto the lawsuit because of a communications foul-up but fully supports it, concedes that his decision was driven by back-home considerations: "It's obviously a factor." His sprawling 9th District — economically ravaged, declining in population because of it and now beset by terrifying spikes in COVID-19, which Griffith contracted in July — is among the Trump-iest in Virginia.

A lawyer, Griffith defends the Texas suit as well-reasoned, raising serious questions about the roles of state legislatures in elections. The four states targeted by Texas want the Supreme Court to throw out the case as a baseless intrusion on state-run elections that relies entirely on false claims. They're supported by the attorneys general of 23 states, including Virginia's Mark Herring.

Pennsylvania's response to the Texas lawsuit said it would be a "seditious abuse of the judicial process" were the Supreme Court to invalidate millions of ballots. It's a description that should arouse the sensitivities of Virginians who threw off an actual authoritarian in the Colonial revolt over representation in the 18th century and claimed to be doing the same with a figurative authoritarian in the secessionist revolt over slavery in the 19th century.