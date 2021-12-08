Schapiro: Possible special session maybe not that special after all

Despite repudiation by the voters, Democrats would still run the government until January. There was unfinished business - spending, gun control and abortion rights - for which the left-leaning base pined. Plus it would be a middle finger to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and his Vested Interests.

Besides, Republicans had been similarly smug.

In July 2019, when lawmakers were back at the state Capitol, on Northam's orders, to consider new firearms restrictions after the mass shooting two months earlier in Virginia Beach in which 12 died and four were injured, Republicans used their slender majorities in the House and Virginia Senate to bury the proposals in about 90 minutes.

Outrage over the Republicans' accommodation of their perceived masters in the gun-rights lobby, paired with enmity for then-President Donald Trump, would cost the GOP both chambers, setting up the Democratic hat trick - control of the House, Senate and governorship - that was disrupted last month.

That the Democratic Party should be similarly arrogant in milking its fleeting power was of little concern to some legislators.