Because his ambitions at home and nationally demand it, Gov. Glenn Youngkin – a moth to Donald Trump's flame – is obediently flitting to the former president's defense, decrying his historic indictment in New York in a hush-money scheme as a political prosecution.

On Twitter shortly after reports of Trump's indictment for his alleged role ahead of the 2016 election in a $130,000 payment to a porn star for her silence on their supposed affair, Youngkin parroted 45, accusing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg – a Democrat who grew up in Harlem, the son of Southside Virginia-born parents – of fabricating a case against Trump "for pure political gain."

"Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America," Youngkin said on his personal feed. "The left's continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people's faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop."

Youngkin, elected in 2021 with Trump's endorsement and depicted as disloyal by the ex-president after the GOP's disappointing performance in the 2022 congressional contests, had no choice but to express fealty to Trump as well as fury over the first-ever criminal indictment of a former president.

Ever mindful of his slender victory for governor in a blue-ish state, Youngkin needs every Republican vote – and then some – for his party to hold in 2023 the House of Delegates and snatch back the Virginia Senate from Democrats. A divided legislature or one fully controlled by Democrats could doom Youngkin to near-irrelevance in the downhill side of his nonrenewable four-year term.

Youngkin gains nothing among Virginia Republicans in gainsaying Trump – and the governor knows it. A poll by Roanoke College released in early March – as speculation over a New York indictment intensified – showed Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida first and second, respectively, among GOP voters here. Youngkin was a distant third at 6%.

And even with a 57% approval rating in the Roanoke College poll, Youngkin has demonstrated little pulling power. He was all in for three congressional candidates in Virginia last year, but only one was victorious, winning in a district anchored by his swingy, adoptive hometown, Virginia Beach. The city then rejected Youngkin's pick in a special state Senate election triggered by the congressional contest.

In dutifully standing up for Trump, Youngkin is confirming Trump's continued grip on the Republican base in Virginia – and beyond. It is this conservative hard kernel of the GOP that Youngkin, who steadfastly refuses to rule out running for president in 2024, must woo should he attempt a national candidacy.

Put another way, this is another tortured twist in Youngkin's presidential strip tease – never mind that the former financier, whose personal fortune of more than $400 million frees him to self-finance his political adventures, is registering at 1% or less in national polling of Republican primary voters.

"He needs to be careful not to look too opportunistic to Trump's base and continue to keep speculation alive without making any moves for now," said Mark Rozell, a longtime analyst of Virginia politics and dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

"There is a path for him, if he dares take it at the right time. Compared to other likely aspirants in the GOP, he's the closest thing to a fresh face unburdened by old baggage."

But other handicappers warn that voters should not be mislead by Youngkin, whose friendly, vest-wearing neighborhood dad schtick sugarcoats a Trumpy, white-grievance agenda that includes hostility to LGBTQ rights, rewriting Virginia's painful racial history and representing its highly rated public schools as failing.

Indeed, the national political press – assiduously courted by Youngkin while he keeps more skeptical Virginia reporters at arm's length – pimps his presidential prospects as a model of nonthreatening, center-right politics.

Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, isn't buying it. On Twitter, he knocked Youngkin's online defense of Trump on Thursday night as "inflammatory and outrageous," saying that the governor is neither mild nor moderate. "He is Trumpist to the core," Ornstein said.

Youngkin has won plaudits from columnists George Will and David Brooks, both mainstream voices with a rightward lilt. They depict him as a commonsense governor focused on post-coronavirus, kitchen-table issues – education and mental health, for instance – and a worthy option for the presidential nomination should Trump and his principal rival, DeSantis, decimate each other.

The state's senior analyst, Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said – with a bow to Shakespeare – that Youngkin is deliberately taking a wait-and-see approach, particularly to Trump's possible demise. The governor "will not be Brutus ... will not join in the attack on Caesar, but if the wounds prove fatal, Youngkin will take mere milliseconds to break into a full run for the White House."

Refusing to say anything definitive about 2024 is not without cost for Youngkin, whose frequent out-of-state travels, soirees with megadonors and saccharin, symbiotic relationship with conservative media feed the perception that he is an all-but-declared candidate for the White House.

Election-jittery Republican legislators complain that the Youngkin presidential buzz is an unnecessary distraction, leading voters to view him as more interested in checking boxes for a national campaign than fixing problems at home. Also, what might have been the high command of a presidential candidacy is drifting away, with two of his top strategists from 2021 – Jeff Roe and Matt Wolking – aligning with DeSantis.

Trump, too, is enlisting strategists with a Virginia pedigree. Chris LaCivita, who broke in as a field staffer for George Allen's win for governor in 1993 and was political director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is one of two veteran operatives running Trump's 2024 campaign.

Notwithstanding its presumably disruptive, albeit initially uncertain impact, the Trump indictment would seem unlikely to fully drain the pool of political talent Youngkin would require for a national candidacy – one that could very well undercut his standing in Virginia. This was the case in 1991-92, when Democratic Gov. Doug Wilder attempted to simultaneously run the state and run for president. It weakened him with the legislature and voters, driving down his approval rating to about 25%.

But Youngkin seems little interested in the lessons of history, perhaps believing that having defied it once – winning Democratic-trending Virginia in 2021 – he can do it again in 2024. At this point, that requires Youngkin to keep 'em guessing by speaking with a forked tongue.

As a former Virginia statehouse reporter, John Harris of Politico wrote this past week of Youngkin, "A politician who seems to speak from both sides of the mouth is hardly a rare phenomenon. More uncommon, however, is to find one who does so with cheerful ebullience."

