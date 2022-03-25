Schapiro: Proposed tax cut spotlights other taxing questions

Gov. Glenn Youngkin blew up the stalled House-Senate talks on a compromise Virginia budget with a fiscal flash grenade: a proposal to spare inflation-jittery motorists from paying the state fuel tax for three months - 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline, 27 cents for diesel.

In doing so - the Republican also called on the legislature to return to Richmond April 4 - Youngkin is creating an opportunity for Virginia to consider a larger issue: How - and what - it taxes.

However, a long-overdue examination and overhaul of a tax system that, in some respects remains rooted in the Colonial era, may have to wait even longer because of a structural obstacle that diminishes the political will to tackle the knottiest problems: the only-in-Virginia ban on governors serving consecutive terms.

If a governor has four years to make a lasting impression, he - and one day soon, perhaps, she - must sharply focus on a theme or two that promises enduring policy and political value. In reality, the window for accomplishment is open only about three years, with the first year - as Youngkin, a total neophyte, may have discovered - largely lost to learning the job.

Tax modernization may not qualify as one of those themes, not just because it might seem politically radioactive. Rather, updating the tax system - and implementing change - could take more than a single term. Might the potential to seek a consecutive term encourage a governor to take the long view on tax reform, perils notwithstanding?

Youngkin and the General Assembly could still take important baby steps in the months ahead with a collaborative study rarely seen at the state Capitol these days: The executive and legislative branches coming together to begin considering an issue that usually keeps the political parties apart.

This would mean attempting to look beyond what is mistaken for tax reform; that is, tax cuts. And it could require something House Republicans torpedoed this year: extending to localities the authority to impose, with voter consent, new sales taxes to pay for school construction - an idea favored by some of the reddest areas of the state.

Another option: In doing away with the sales tax on food, the state would be putting localities in manacles, denying them revenue they collect and spend almost entirely on schools. What if cities and counties were free to impose a sales tax of, say, 2% on goods other than food? Perhaps require a referendum, if only for a smidgen of political cover?

Because, as Woody Allen says, timing is everything in sex and politics, these first potential tweaks to the tax system would have to be carried out by the end of this year. Next year - a House and Senate election year - not even the most rabid tax-and-spend liberal Democrat would be much interested in fattening Virginians' tax bills.

Never mind that consistently overlooked in the huffing and puffing about taxes is an enduring reality: Virginia is not a high-tax state, despite significant tax increases since 2004 for education, public safety, the social safety net and transportation. They were the handiwork of governors and legislators from both parties.

The investigative arm of the General Assembly, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, in its latest snapshot of where Virginia stands among the 50 states, reports that the commonwealth is 30th per capita in state taxes, 17th per capita in local taxes and 38th in state and local taxes as a percentage of personal income.

That such findings are often lost on, or overlooked by, busy, easily distracted voters works to the advantage of politicians. Youngkin, as he's doing with his campaign-style TV commercial that spotlights his proposed tax givebacks, need only appeal to Virginians' hearts rather than their heads.

Youngkin's fuel tax proposal is more symbolic than substantive. That state and federal taxes make up about 12% of the price at the pump, according to the center-right Cato Institute, means that Youngkin's idea - in an era of $4-plus-per-gallon gas - will not mean significant savings for Virginians and out-of-staters who fuel up here.

Youngkin, who had originally called for delaying a 5-cent increase, says Virginia can afford his pricier proposal because the highway fund is brimming with extra cash - more than $1.1 billion over the current and coming spending cycles. Three states have announced so-called gas-tax holidays: Georgia, Connecticut and Maryland. Others could follow suit.

Youngkin's scheme is complicating the already-complex task of finding common ground between the Republican-dominated House of Delegates and the Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate on public spending for the remaining months of the current fiscal year and for the two years ahead.

The gap between the bodies was about $3 billion to begin with because the House had fully embraced Youngkin's original tax-cut plan, which included doubling the standard deduction for individuals and families on their state income taxes and fully eliminating the 2.5% sales tax on groceries.

The Senate has been selective and parsimonious on tax cuts. The increase in the standard deduction was deemed too expensive, draining $2 billion in funds that finance the most broadly used services - education, health and public safety. On the grocery tax, the Senate would preserve the 1% that is the sole prerogative of local government.

Youngkin's proposal on the standard deduction has here-and-now appeal for his debut as a national comer in the GOP. But when there's a downturn - and there will be - dollars that flow to localities from Richmond could become very scarce, leaving it to cities and counties to make up the difference. But how, especially if they're stripped of the grocery tax?

It's no accident that the Senate is firm on ensuring that local food levy. That's because of the still-lingering, bad aftertaste of an earlier assault on local tax powers: the 1998 rollback of the car tax, a proposal on which Republican Jim Gilmore was elected in a landslide.

Gilmore promised it would cost no more than $620 million annually in reimbursements to localities when the cut was fully implemented by the end of his term. It never was, because of a steep recession in the early 2000s. But the car-tax cut still costs nearly $1 billion a year, an expense offset by Democratic Gov. Mark Warner's $1.4 billion tax increase in 2004.

And since the car tax - whose origins date to 18th century, when wealth in Virginia was measured in hard assets - endures, some localities have actually increased it.

More than 20 years after leaving the governorship, Gilmore all but says he got it wrong on the car tax. He remains committed to junking the tax but, he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last November, local government should have been guaranteed a substitute source of revenue; for example, a higher sales tax or part of the state income tax.

In learning his job, Youngkin - the aspiring tax cutter - could use a lesson in history.