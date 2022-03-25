Schapiro: Proposed tax cut spotlights other taxing questions

BY JEFF E. SCHAPIRO
Gov. Glenn Youngkin blew up the stalled House-Senate talks on a compromise Virginia budget with a fiscal flash grenade: a proposal to spare inflation-jittery motorists from
paying the state fuel tax for three months - 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline, 27 cents for diesel.
In doing so - the Republican also called on the legislature to
return to Richmond April 4 - Youngkin is creating an opportunity for Virginia to consider a larger issue: How - and what - it taxes.
However, a long-overdue examination and overhaul of a tax system that, in some respects remains rooted in the Colonial era, may have to wait even longer because of a structural obstacle that diminishes the political will to tackle the knottiest problems: the only-in-Virginia ban on governors serving consecutive terms.
If a governor has four years to make a lasting impression, he - and one day soon, perhaps, she - must sharply focus on a theme or two that promises enduring policy and political value. In reality, the window for accomplishment is open only about three years, with the first year - as Youngkin, a total neophyte, may have discovered - largely lost to learning the job.
Tax modernization may not qualify as one of those themes, not just because it might seem politically radioactive. Rather, updating the tax system - and implementing change - could take more than a single term. Might the potential to seek a consecutive term encourage a governor to take the long view on tax reform, perils notwithstanding?
Youngkin and the General Assembly could still take important baby steps in the months ahead with a collaborative study rarely seen at the state Capitol these days: The executive and legislative branches coming together to begin considering an issue that usually keeps the political parties apart.
This would mean attempting to look beyond what is mistaken for tax reform; that is, tax cuts. And it could require something House Republicans torpedoed this year: extending to localities the authority to impose, with voter consent, new sales taxes to pay for school construction - an idea favored by some of the reddest areas of the state.
Another option: In doing away with the sales tax on food, the state would be putting localities in manacles, denying them revenue they collect and spend almost entirely on schools. What if cities and counties were free to impose a sales tax of, say, 2% on goods other than food? Perhaps require a referendum, if only for a smidgen of political cover?
Because, as Woody Allen says, timing is everything in sex and politics, these first potential tweaks to the tax system would have to be carried out by the end of this year. Next year - a House and Senate election year - not even the most rabid tax-and-spend liberal Democrat would be much interested in fattening Virginians' tax bills.
Never mind that consistently overlooked in the huffing and puffing about taxes is an enduring reality: Virginia is not a high-tax state, despite significant tax increases since 2004 for education, public safety, the social safety net and transportation. They were the handiwork of governors and legislators from both parties.
The investigative arm of the General Assembly, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, in its latest snapshot of where Virginia stands among the 50 states, reports that the commonwealth is 30th per capita in state taxes, 17th per capita in local taxes and 38th in state and local taxes as a percentage of personal income.
That such findings are often lost on, or overlooked by, busy, easily distracted voters works to the advantage of politicians. Youngkin, as he's doing with his campaign-style TV commercial that spotlights his proposed tax givebacks, need only appeal to Virginians' hearts rather than their heads.
Youngkin's fuel tax proposal is more symbolic than substantive. That state and federal taxes make up about 12% of the price at the pump, according to the center-right Cato Institute, means that Youngkin's idea - in an era of $4-plus-per-gallon gas - will not mean significant savings for Virginians and out-of-staters who fuel up here.
Youngkin, who had originally called for delaying a 5-cent increase, says Virginia can afford his pricier proposal because the highway fund is brimming with extra cash - more than $1.1 billion over the current and coming spending cycles. Three states have announced so-called gas-tax holidays: Georgia, Connecticut and Maryland. Others could follow suit.
Youngkin's scheme is complicating the already-complex task of finding common ground between the Republican-dominated House of Delegates and the Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate on public spending for the remaining months of the current fiscal year and for the two years ahead.
The gap between the bodies was about $3 billion to begin with because the House had fully embraced Youngkin's original tax-cut plan, which included doubling the standard deduction for individuals and families on their state income taxes and fully eliminating the 2.5% sales tax on groceries.
The Senate has been selective and parsimonious on tax cuts. The increase in the standard deduction was deemed too expensive, draining $2 billion in funds that finance the most broadly used services - education, health and public safety. On the grocery tax, the Senate would preserve the 1% that is the sole prerogative of local government.
Youngkin's proposal on the standard deduction has here-and-now appeal for his debut as a national comer in the GOP. But when there's a downturn - and there will be - dollars that flow to localities from Richmond could become very scarce, leaving it to cities and counties to make up the difference. But how, especially if they're stripped of the grocery tax?
It's no accident that the Senate is firm on ensuring that local food levy. That's because of the still-lingering, bad aftertaste of an earlier assault on local tax powers: the 1998 rollback of the car tax, a proposal on which Republican Jim Gilmore was elected in a landslide.
Gilmore promised it would cost no more than $620 million annually in reimbursements to localities when the cut was fully implemented by the end of his term. It never was, because of a steep recession in the early 2000s. But the car-tax cut still costs nearly $1 billion a year, an expense offset by Democratic Gov. Mark Warner's $1.4 billion tax increase in 2004.
And since the car tax - whose origins date to 18th century, when wealth in Virginia was measured in hard assets - endures, some localities have actually increased it.
More than 20 years after leaving the governorship, Gilmore all but says he got it wrong on the car tax. He remains committed to junking the tax but, he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last November, local government should have been guaranteed a substitute source of revenue; for example, a higher sales tax or part of the state income tax.
In learning his job, Youngkin - the aspiring tax cutter - could use a lesson in history.
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, right, shows the wound on on his head to Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, left, and Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, right, during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022. Pillion hit his head the night before, requiring 9 stitches, but was back at his seat in the Senate for the last regular session day.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, seated, sits as Senators, from left, Bill DeSteph, R-VA Beach, Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and John Bell, D-Loudoun, check out the damage on Pillion's head during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022. Pillion hit his head the night before, requiring 9 stitches to close the wound, but was back in his seat for the final day of the 2022 regular session.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, Jr., R-James City, left, and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washnigton, right, talk as, from left, Senators Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, John Bell, D-Loudoun, Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond (front) and Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, listen during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Eddie Radden, 93-year-old Doorkeeper for the House of Delegates, looks at the snow outside as the General Assembly met for their final regular session day inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Glenn Youngkin pauses from working in his Capitol office to discuss the end of the 2022 legislative session inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, listens to debate in the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, told the Senate on Saturday that the House was ready to adjourn the 2022 regular session.
BOB BROWN/times-dispatch
Del. Barry Knight, R-VA Beach, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, meets with media after adjournment of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Members leave after adjournment of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Gov. Glenn Youngkin waits to meet with House and Senate members inside his conference room at the end of the 2022 legislative session inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, meets with House and Senate members inside his conference room at the end of the 2022 legislative session inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, standing in front of the Houdon statue of George Washington, answers a reporter’s question Saturday during a brief news conference in the Rotunda inside the state Capitol.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Glenn Youngkin answers a reporter's question during a brief news conference in the Rotunda inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, left, takes a photo of her colleagues, from left, Senators Lionell Spruill, Sr., D-Chesapeake, Lynwood Lewis, Jr., D-Accomack and Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, doing a multiple fist bump during a break in the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, waits for conference reports on various bills to arrive during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, leaves the Senate Chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA after meeting with the Democratic leadership of the Senate Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, left, and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, right, have a discussion beside a window in the Senate Chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, left, Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, center, and Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, right, confer on a bench outside the Senate Chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, reads a copy of The New York Times during a break in the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Barry Knight, R-VA Beach, right, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, talks with Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, former committee chair, during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, right and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, left, confer during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, left and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, center, reenter the House Chambe after a meeting with Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022. On the right is House Doorman Bill Frank.
BOB BROWN
Del. Barry Knight, R-VA Beach, right, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, gestures after speaking with Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, left, during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, left, Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, center, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, and Del. Barry Knight, R-VA Beach, right, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, confer outside the Senate Chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, March 12, 2022. The three are key players in reaching an aggrement on the budget.
BOB BROWN
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, Jr., R-James City, left, Richard Cullen, center, Chief Counsel for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Matt Moran, right, Deputy Chief of Staff for the governor confer in a hallway outside the House Chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Friday, March 11, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, Jr., R-James City, left, Richard Cullen, center, Chief Counsel for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Matt Moran, right, Deputy Chief of Staff for the governor confer in a hallway outside the House Chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Friday, March 11, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Richard Cullen, left, Chief Counsel for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Matt Moran, center, Deputy Chief of Staff for the governor and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, Jr., R-James City, right, pause from confering in an alcove to watch Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, far right, run past on his way to the House Chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Friday, March 11, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Senate Pages are applauded by freinds and family following the reading of the annual Page Resolution, as they occupy Senate members' seats inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Friday, March 11, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, left, and Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, discuss a conference committee report outside the Senate Chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Friday, March 11, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, left, hands her phone to Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, outside the Senate Chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Friday, March 11, 2022. A member of the House Appropriations Committee was on the phone and wanted to speak with Howell on a matter regarding the budget. The House and Senate are trying to reach a comprimise on the state budget.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, shows off the paperwork of the 23 conference committees she is working on outside the Senate Chamber at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Friday, March 11, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Rob Bell (left), R-Albemarle, and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, spoke at the Capitol on Friday. The legislature passed Bell’s bill to shift FOIA back to allowing police to withhold all records from the press and public in inactive investigations.
BOB BROWN/times-dispatch
Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, left, and Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, right, chat inside the Old House Chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA during a recess of the House of Delegates Friday, March 11, 2022.
BOB BROWN
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, presided over the House of Delegates session on Friday.
BOB BROWN/times-dispatch
House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, walks past a statue of Thomas Jefferson on his way to the House Chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Friday, March 11, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, left, and Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, right, confer on a bill outside the Senate Chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, left, confers with House Clerk G. Paul Nardo, right, during a lull in the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, enjoys a cup of chocolate ice cream during a lull in the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, left, and Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, right, confer in a corner during a lull in the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Barry Knight, R-Va Beach, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, looks over figures relating to the budget during a lull in the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
House Pages Christian Hall, left, and Naomi Cohen, right, read the annual Page Resolution during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, left, and Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline right, confer under a portrait of former House Speaker Lacey Putney during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN
House members stand in the rear of the chamber as House pages occupy their seats while the annual Page Resolution was being read during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, left, and Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, right, confer on a bill during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, foreground, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, background, listen during debate of SJ 169, dealing with gubernatorial appointments during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, speaks during debate of SJ 169, dealing with gubernatorial appointments during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, listens during debate of SJ 169, dealing with gubernatorial appointments during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, listens during debate of SJ 169, dealing with gubernatorial appointments during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, speaks during debate of SJ 169, dealing with gubernatorial appointments during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, speaks during debate of SJ 169, dealing with gubernatorial appointments during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Members of the Senate Republican Caucus and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, center, in white, line up for an official portrait in front of the Houdon statue of George Washington in the rotunda of the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022. In the background, to the left of the camera, is Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who does not caucus with the Republican members of the Senate.
BOB BROWN
Members of the Senate Republican Caucus line up for an official portrait in front of the Houdon statue of George Washington in the rotunda of the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Former delegate Hala Ayala reacts to a standing ovation from her former colleagues in the House of Delegates at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022. Ayala was visiting the Capitol with a group of ERA supporters.
BOB BROWN
A number of people attended a pro-ERA gathering outside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN
A number of people, including former delegate Hala Ayala, left, attended a pro-ERA gathering outside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Womens rights activist Eileen Davis adresses a pro-ERA gathering outside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, March 10, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Kennedy, 5, left, and sister Charleston Morefield, 4, children of Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, sit quietly under a portrait of former House Speaker and longtime delegate Lacey Putney, during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, pauses while honoring his late grandmother, Magalene Ohrstom Bryant, known to all as "Maggie", photo, left, during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Mrs. Bryant was a well-known philanthropist and skilled horsewoman and was known in French steeplechasing as "La Grand Dam au Chapeau Rouge", the great lady in the red hat. Webert's presentation of Mrs. Bryant was to celebrate Women's History Month.
BOB BROWN
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, Jr., R-James City, talks on his cell phone while standing in the doorway to the Senate Chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, center, confers with Matt Moran, left, Deputy Chief of Staff for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Richard Cullen, right, Chief Counsel for the Governor, outside the Senate Chamber in the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Richard Cullen, left, Chief Counsel for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Matt Moran, center, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Governor, confer with Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, right, in the Rotunda inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, left, confers with Matt Moran, center, Deputy Chief of Staff for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Richard Cullen, the Governor's Chief Counsel, in a hallway inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, left, confers with House Clerk G. Paul Nardo, right, during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, left, and Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, right, confer in a corner during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
General Assembly members, from left, Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, Del. Barry Knight, R-VA Beach, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, confer in a hallway inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Retired Washington Nationals baseball star Ryan Zimmerman sits in the rear of the House of Delegates during Wednesday's floor session.
BOB BROWN
Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, left, confers with Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, outside of the Virginia Senate at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, left, confers with Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, right, during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, left, confers with Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, right, outside the House of Delegates chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, presents a commending resolution to Glenn Dubois, retiring chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, March 9.
BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, at microphone, presents a memorial resolution, held by Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, right, honoring the late delegate Frank Hargrove, as Hargrove family members, from left, Frank Hargrove, Jr., Stewart Hargrove, Dale Hargrove Alderman and her son, Graham Alderman, during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
BOB BROWN BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
The session's final week takes its toll on everyone. House Page Peter Jun naps Wednesday during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the state Capitol.
BOB BROWN/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Barry Knight, R-Va Beach, left, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, confers with Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, right, during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Torian, former chair of the committee, is one of the House budget bill conferees.
BOB BROWN
Del. NIck Freitas, R-Culpeper, adresses members during the floor session of the House of Delegtates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, adresses members during the floor session of the House of Delegtates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, back to camera, confers with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, right, during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, left, and Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, right, confer during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Chinh Bu, project manager for DGS, talks about the tunnel between the new General Assembly Building and the State Capitol (background) in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Construction continues on the tunnel running past the equestrian statue of George Washington, background, between the new General Assembly Building and the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Construction continues on the tunnel between the new General Assembly Building and the State Capitol (background) in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Construction continues on the tunnel between the new General Assembly Building and the State Capitol (background) in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Construction continues on the tunnel between the new General Assembly Building and the State Capitol (background) in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
House Clerk Paul Nardo, left, asks a question of Del. Barry Knight, R-VA Beach, right, chair of the House Appropriations Committee as he is handed a paper during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, right, confers with House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, left, during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, right, one of the budget conferees from the House, shows the strain of long hours as he leans back during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, listens to debate during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, left, and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, right, do a fist bump after a vote during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, shows the strain of the 2022 legislative session as he reads bills on his computer during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, speaks during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, speaks during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, listens to debate during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, left, and Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, right, confer during the floor session of the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, March 7, 2022.
BOB BROWN
