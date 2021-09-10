Schapiro: Putting Youngkin's campaign on the couch

His position on COVID-19 vaccinations was supposed to be a shot in the arm for his campaign. Youngkin may have hit his foot.

He said he’d been vaccinated and urged others to do the same. Instead, with a spike in infections attributed to people’s refusal to get jabbed — risking the health of others and the economy, and triggering state and federal vaccination mandates — Youngkin seems out of touch.

Maybe all of this explains why Youngkin — to, at minimum, keep the Republican base invigorated and optimistic — is attempting one of the oldest plays in the book: leaking private polling that shows him surging, if not overtaking, McAuliffe because inflation and Afghanistan are undercutting Biden in Virginia.

The polling is showing up on conservative news sites, apparently unchallenged and unquestioned. And that’s precisely the idea. Youngkin wants Republicans, many of whom figured they would take a chance on him because he’s a rich guy who can self-finance and has no record to attack, to remain calm and to believe all is well.

Winning campaigns don’t resort to such games.

There’s nothing wrong with the Youngkin campaign that a good shrink couldn’t fix.

But the first thing the therapist would say is that Youngkin has to want to change.