Schapiro: Race for governor roiled by a taxing topic: taxes

It's easy for a rich guy from one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Virginia — and who knows all sorts of ways to shrink his tax bill — to talk tough about cutting everyone else's taxes.

But kudos to Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor from the Great Falls gold coast of Northern Virginia. A former investment executive with a net worth of more than $300 million, Youngkin has come up with a way to underscore his everyman credentials, other than his ads about how basketball got to him college and beyond.

In what's supposed to be a slam dunk for a campaign that's missed a few free throws, Youngkin wants Virginia to return to taxpayers $1.5 billion of an anticipated $2.6 billion surplus attributed to the initial economic bounce-back from COVID-19. He's also proposing a 12-month moratorium on a new sales tax on gasoline.

Youngkin, who — as Patrick Wilson reported in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on July 21 — got from Fairfax County a 95% reduction in taxes on his horse farm under a law to preserve open space, still hasn't explained how he would eliminate the state income tax altogether, an idea to which he alluded for months.