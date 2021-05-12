Schapiro: Republican newbie tries threading the needle

Virginia Republicans think Glenn Youngkin is a winner — that he's got the jock charisma of George Allen, the Judeo-Christian compassion of Bob McDonnell.

Youngkin, an aspiring GOP governor, has two things these former GOP governors, haven't: Despite a hearty endorsement from Donald Trump, Youngkin has no record on public policy. That could make him difficult to attack. And, having been in the high-end investment business for 25 years, Youngkin has a personal fortune of more than $300 million. That frees him to tell his story as he pleases.

These are the defining characteristics of a largely undefined candidate who must achieve what has eluded Republicans for more than a decade: compete in the blueing suburbs. Having not won statewide since 2009, Republicans — shut out in Richmond because of three years of anti-Trump backlash — could become a curiosity if Election Day 2021 ends as so many have for the GOP: in tears.

"November will decide whether conservatives are dinosaurs," said Del. James Edmunds II, R-Halifax, whose Southside district — with few industries and fewer people sticking around because jobs are scarce — is an emblem of the Virginia countryside in which Republicans seem trapped because of their rigid positions on guns, abortion, voter access, taxes, racial equity and LGBTQ rights.