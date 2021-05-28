Schapiro: Republican Youngkin tries hiding in plain view

That's essential to breaking into the increasingly Democratic suburbs, where Youngkin, Republicans believe, has a chance — if he plays down his personal views and talks up his personal story, one rooted in financial success that is supposed to be a sign he'd manage Virginia well. The cheerful Youngkin is running as your prospective next-door neighbor, albeit one with the deepest pockets and the biggest house.

We've seen twice in two weeks the perils for Youngkin of the smile-and-schmooze strategy.

After the U.S. Supreme Court said it would rule in the coming year on Mississippi abortion restrictions that, if upheld, could possibly scuttle Roe vs. Wade, Youngkin was forced to say more than that he was pro-life.

Attempting on May 19 to thread the needle on a topic that energizes both parties, he declared himself open to abortion in cases of rape and incest or to save a woman's life. Two days later, at a rally with his running mates in vote-rich Northern Virginia, Youngkin made no reference to abortion.

And in an interview with The Washington Post, he refused to say how he would implement restrictions on abortion.