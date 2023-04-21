It’s appropriate Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s controversial rewrite of the history curriculum for public school kids was approved concurrent with the first snapshot of campaign fundraising for the legislative elections that could rewrite his place in Virginia history.

The vote by a Board of Education narrowly controlled by Youngkin appointees and the vote this November to decide control of the legislature are about revisionism.

With the former, whether students are shielded from woke-ism that Youngkin claims is rampant in the classroom. With the latter, whether Youngkin can impose a conservative agenda on a centrist state that has resisted much of it by way of a narrow Democratic majority in the Virginia Senate.

In what can be called the Youngkin Midterms — and what will be viewed as a referendum on his administration — the governor has two objectives: protect what during the regular session was a 52-48 Republican advantage in the House of Delegates and tip to GOP control the Senate, where Democrats outnumber Republicans, 22-18.

For Youngkin and Republicans, the arithmetic is simple enough: Snatch three seats in the Senate, though two would do, making for an evenly divided chamber. That would give Republicans operational control of the Senate because its tie-breaking presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, is a Republican.

The math, however, is complicated by a new map — fresh boundaries drawn by the Virginia Supreme Court because a bipartisan commission failed during decennial redistricting in 2021 to agree on lines for the House, Senate and the state’s 11 congressional seats.

The districts were sculpted by the Republican-dominated court without regard for incumbency. Absent such protection, dozens of senior delegates and senators announced their retirement. A third of the Senate is turning over. Ditto the House. There will be so many new legislators in January it might make sense for them to wear name tags.

Something else might make sense for Democrats and Republicans: They should study legislative midterm elections going back to 1995. That’s when competition for control of the General Assembly became acute, decided by a House seat here, a Senate seat there and, sometimes, the party affiliation of the lieutenant governor.

Though two-party competitive Virginia dates to 1969 and the election that year of the first Republican governor of the 20th century, the Democratic grip on the legislature would continue for another 30 years.

Indeed, Democratic control endured for 112 years, initially ensured by such anti-democratic practices as the poll tax, literacy tests and gerrymandering — all of which kept the pool of voters small and lopsidedly white and, to the benefit of incumbents, reduced elections to a mere formality.

Two years after Republican George Allen’s landslide 1993 victory for governor, his party did as Youngkin, no doubt, expects GOP legislative candidates will do in 2023. That is, run on a platform that includes tax cuts. General Assembly Democrats had blocked Allen’s plan to cut the income tax, allowing Republicans to depict the majority party as obstructionist.

The House remained Democratic, but the Senate — where the gap between the parties had narrowed in 1991 because (take note Glenn Youngkin) voters were angry that Democratic Gov. Douglas Wilder was more interested in running for president than running the state — was tied, 20-20.

Democrats were somewhat cheered because the lieutenant governor, Don Beyer, was one of them. Allen was undeterred, noting constitutional restrictions on the LG’s tie-breaking vote. That would limit partisan mischief. It also was a check on future lieutenant governors presiding over a 20-20 Senate.

In the 1999 midterms, having won the Senate outright a year earlier by wooing a Democrat to give up his seat for a high-paying, pension-fattening sub-Cabinet job, Republicans — led by car tax-cutting Gov. Jim Gilmore — took the House, flipping two seats. With that, Republicans — for the first time since 1882 — had complete control of state government.

Hyper-partisan redistricting, particularly in the House, meant the 2003 midterm election was pretty much a non-event. Republicans held their comfortable majorities in the House and Senate, frustrating Gov. Mark Warner, a Democrat, but not permanently.

The following year, he capitalized on a center-right split among Republicans to win a $1.4 billion tax increase for schools, cops and the social safety net. The coup briefly put Warner — like Youngkin, a multimillionaire and state government virgin — into presidential orbit, where Youngkin’s been since his narrow victory in 2021.

In 2007, the House elections affirmed GOP hegemony, despite the loss of three seats. The Senate shifted from 23-17, Republican, to 21-19, Democratic, providing some momentum — but not a whole lot — for the Democratic governor, Tim Kaine. Witness his inability to win firearms restrictions in response to the Virginia Tech massacre earlier that year.

When the House and Senate were up in 2011 — a redistricting year — Republicans prevailed big time. After the House contests, they had 67 seats — a veto-proof majority they would use to frustrate Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who would be elected in 2013. The Senate again tied, this time with a Republican lieutenant governor, Bill Bolling, presiding.

The McAuliffe-led Democratic sweep meant that in January 2014, the evenly split Senate would be nominally blue under Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. But a Democratic resignation from a deep-red, Southwest Virginia district guaranteed a Republican pickup in August — and a fresh GOP majority.

The 2015 midterms validated it, as well as Republican control of the House, denying McAuliffe a win on Medicaid expansion and costing his interim appointee to the Virginia Supreme Court her seat. Republicans refused to confirm Jane Marum Roush — she’d been praised by legislators in both parties — for one reason: their visceral distaste for McAuliffe.

The gift that, for four years, would keep on giving — Virginia’s enmity for Donald Trump — guaranteed another Democratic statewide sweep in 2017 and nearly delivered the House. That deed was done in the 2019 midterms, with the Senate also falling to the Democrats, giving them the 21-19 majority with which they would torment Youngkin.

It’s now 22-18, with Democrats having won a special election in January for a vacant Republican seat in Virginia Beach, Youngkin’s adoptive hometown.

Which brings us to the 2023 Youngkin Midterms — in new House and Senate districts.

There are multiple scenarios, many shaped by national politics: President Joe Biden’s flagging standing in Virginia, economic uncertainty, the standoff over federal borrowing, and the Russia-Ukraine war. The outcomes Youngkin doesn’t want — because he’d be done for in the second half of his term: a continued divided legislature or one ruled by Democrats.

So with all that money he and Republicans have raised — a record $2.7 million in his PAC and $14 million by the candidates, compared with the Democrats’ $19.6 million — the governor is looking not just to make history but to rewrite it.

Political cartoons from the last 111 years Political cartoons from the last 100 years 1911: 'What Everybody Knows' 1912: 'Next From Cradle to the Mill' 1916: 'The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It' 1917: 'Not All the Tanks Are in Europe' 1917: 'Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead?' 1920: 'Christmas of What Year?' 1920: 'The Accuser' 1920: 'Go Away!' 1920: 'Why They Hate Each Other' 1920: 'Dontcha Just Love These Little Informal Picnics?' 1920: 'Better Put On Chains' 1921: 'The Only Way to Handle It' 1923: 'At That, We'll Get Some Fun Out of It' 1924: 'Who Says a Watched Pot Never Boils?' 1924: 'Ain't Politics Grand?' 1925: 'Farm for Sale' 1929: 'Paying for a Dead Horse' 1929: 'The Bull Market' 1930: 'FDR's Alphabet Cards' 1930s: 'What We Need is Another Pump' Prohibition Era: 'The Temperance Movement' 1931: 'A Wise Economist Asks a Question' 1933: 'The Fourth of July's Uncle Sam' 1934: 'Sure, I'll Work for Both Sides' 1935: 'The Illegal Act' 1935: 'Roosevelt the Ringleader' 1937: 'Do We Want a Ventriloquist Act in the Supreme Court?' 1937: 'The Road Back?' 1938: 'The New Lilliput' 1939: 'The Scoop!' 1939: 'Peace by Piece!' 1940: 'The Still Small Voice!' 1941: '... and the wolf …' 1943: 'Adolf Hitler and Senator Sherman Minton' 1946: Commuters ignoring headlines 1948: 'What's the Use of Going Through with This Election?' 1948: 'Give 'em Hell Harry' 1949: 'There's a Lot More Traveling Beyond the Bridge' 1950: 'The Confused Traveler' 1950: 'The Arms Race' 1952: 'Falsies!' 1952: 'Wallowing in Mire' 1954: 'Vicky Cartoon' 1954: 'Talking From Strength' 1954: 'A New Kind of Rifle' 1958: 'Our Own Racialist Thugs' 1959: 'At Least We Both Like the Same Food!' 1960: 'Here We Go Again' 1961: 'Ready. . steady . .' 1961: 'Pecking Away' 1962: 'My Congress Doesn't Understand Me' 1962: 'Goody! Goody! Arms From Russia' 1962: 'Cuban Missile Crisis' 1967: 'Getting It Out of His System' 1970: 'National Defense' 1970: 'Simple, Isn't It—Mr. President?' 1971: 'My Last Employment?—Vietnam' 1972: 'The Hour Has Come' 1972: 'The Old Man and the Sea' 1973: 'Don't Put Up Any Resistance! Just Keep in Step' 1973: 'Watergate' 1975: 'Gerald Ford Faces the Crowds' 1975: 'Gerald Ford Feeds Congress a Bitter Remedy' 1976: 'Gun Lobby Takes Aim at the Gun Bill' 1978: 'Inflation' 1978: 'He Isn't Even Looking This Way!' 1980: Political cartoonist Jeff McNelly 1980: 'The Iceman Cometh' 1980s-era 'Reagan Depression' 1981: 'Warheads for Christmas' 1987: Ronald Reagan 1991: 'I Can't Believe My Eyes' 1991: 'Gorbachev Beholds a Shattered Hammer and Sickle' 1992: 'Disinformation' 2002: 'The Bush Warriors, America's Battle Against Evil' 2004: Struggle to raise funds for an art center 2006: Saddam Hussein 2007: Malecon Seafront Billboard 2007: 'Statue of Liberty Caught in Barbed Wire' 2008: Controversial New Yorker cover 2008: Bob Scheibel 2009: COP15 UN Climate Change Conference 2010: 'A Doonesbury Retrospective' 2012: Cartoons on the frontline of freedom 2012: Charlie Hebdo 2014: Satirical cartoons of Vladimir Putin 2014: Caricature exhibition in Afghanistan 2015: France attacks media tribute 2016: Ward Sutton cartoons for The Onion 2016: Illustration of Donald Trump 2016: A wall of Trump caricatures 2017: 'Apartheid' 2018: North Korea-South Korea relations 2019: Fridays For Future 2019: 'Art & Resistance in Palestine' 2019: A box of 'Impeachmints' 2020: Children warn of climate change risks 2021: The COVID-19 pandemic continues