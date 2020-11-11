Schapiro: Richmond's campaign within a campaign

It was the city attorney — selected by City Council but also an adviser to the administration — who said Stoney’s move against the monuments was specious. Stoney preferred the counsel of his private lawyer — a Democratic fixer who also advises Gov. Ralph Northam — that he was acting within his power to raze the monuments as a public safety threat.

The procedures for picking the city attorney call attention to structural friction between City Council and the mayor’s office and, following the monuments flap, has some on Broad Street wondering whether Richmond might turn to the legislature for the authority to transfer that hiring and firing power to the mayor as the city’s chief executive.

For council member Kim Gray, initially considered Stoney’s principal foe and who struggled to a third-place finish, this was a trying tableau on which to establish her bona fides as a would-be mayor, having spent four years as a just-say-no opponent of a mayoral program that strayed from the nuts and bolts of the government to the supposed glitter of Navy Hill, brainchild of Dominion Energy boss Tom Farrell.