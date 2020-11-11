Schapiro: Richmond's campaign within a campaign

Outside events and outsized intrigues reshaped Richmond’s elections. They positioned its young mayor for a possible run for governor, introduced to municipal politics a new face, raised questions about the relevance of an old one and spotlighted quirks in the way City Hall works — or doesn’t.
Until George Floyd was fatally throttled in the custody of Minneapolis cops, triggering — amid a pandemic — demonstrations for racial equity and police reform that rapidly spread to the streets of Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney was heading into a re-election campaign in which he was the issue.
Stoney’s rocky relationship with City Council, his flop on a downtown redevelopment scheme concocted by a local plutocrat, not to mention the mayor’s push for higher taxes, combined for a bill of complaint against the 30-something politico that his opponents believed was lethal. Headlines dictated otherwise.
And questions of competence, notwithstanding, Stoney’s response in this majority-Black and brown city to a coronavirus that disproportionately is hitting people of color, and to civil unrest and police violence after Floyd’s death, kept the mayor in the public eye, demanding in real time, at minimum, the appearance of confident leadership.
It worked for Stoney, especially in courting Black voters, who were stirred, too, by his order to take down the city’s Confederate monuments, never mind that some deemed the directive illegal, coming days before a new state law giving localities authority over rebel iconography took effect.
It was the city attorney — selected by City Council but also an adviser to the administration — who said Stoney’s move against the monuments was specious. Stoney preferred the counsel of his private lawyer — a Democratic fixer who also advises Gov. Ralph Northam — that he was acting within his power to raze the monuments as a public safety threat.
The procedures for picking the city attorney call attention to structural friction between City Council and the mayor’s office and, following the monuments flap, has some on Broad Street wondering whether Richmond might turn to the legislature for the authority to transfer that hiring and firing power to the mayor as the city’s chief executive.
For council member Kim Gray, initially considered Stoney’s principal foe and who struggled to a third-place finish, this was a trying tableau on which to establish her bona fides as a would-be mayor, having spent four years as a just-say-no opponent of a mayoral program that strayed from the nuts and bolts of the government to the supposed glitter of Navy Hill, brainchild of Dominion Energy boss Tom Farrell.
In just five months — from the Saturday in June, when she declared, to Election Day, when she placed a distant but surprising second — it was Alexsis Rodgers, a labor activist, who emerged as a progressive alternative to Stoney, capturing the youthful woke vote that had been his in 2016 and is heavily concentrated in Gray’s Fan-anchored district, which Rodgers won.
Rodgers, presumably, has a future in city politics. And were she to seek the mayoralty again in 2024 — when a term-limited Stoney, readying to beef up his political action committee, likely is to begin scratching his 2025 gubernatorial itch — Rodgers would need a platform not just to maintain her visibility but advance her views.
Rodgers’ candidacy, too, was an instrument in a shadow campaign between a big name and two big donors who occupy opposite corners of the Democratic Party.
The big name was Terry McAuliffe, a Dominion-friendly former governor running for his old job in 2021 and Stoney’s mentor. The two big donors were Sonjia Smith and her husband, Michael Bills, who, despite Bills’ Wall Street credentials, are critics of Dominion’s lopsided influence in Virginia affairs.
Thus, the mayoral campaign — specifically, Stoney-Rodgers — was a proxy battle: McAuliffe on Stoney’s side, supplemented with $60,000 from McAuliffe’s PAC and five-figure contributions from some of his D.C. pals. Smith and Bills aligned with Rodgers, giving her $125,000, roughly a third of her total fundraising.
Rodgers’ defeat, though a public relations victory for her, was another setback for Smith and Bills, the state’s biggest political donors. They have thrown huge amounts of money at unapologetic liberals who fell well short: Tom Perriello for governor in 2017 and Del. Lashrecse Aird of Petersburg for speaker of the House of Delegates in 2019.
But Smith and Bills weren’t the only big losers in the Richmond elections.
There was Doug Wilder, the former governor and ex-mayor.
Wilder tends to pick winners, often at the last minute, when victory seems likely and he can take credit for it. Wilder, who has taken occasional swings at Stoney, endorsed Gray the Sunday before the election in a half-page newspaper ad. That Gray placed third arguably is a rebuke of Wilder, who once jokingly described himself as an exhausted rooster.
Maybe this time he really is.
