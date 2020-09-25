Schapiro: Richmond's slo-mo mayoral race

Also, the shop owner who has to mow the median strip in front of her business because the city doesn’t. What’s Stoney done for her? wondered Justin Griffith, a lawyer-accountant whose implicit theme is anger, a message that assumes a discomfiting racial dimension when you’re the only white candidate.

And the overlooked taxpayers who might welcome the occasional break. Why not return the surplus to them? asked Tracey McLean, a community activist with few dollars in her campaign and fewer chances of winning but who has a most memorable slogan: “Lean on McLean.”

Then there’s the hurried, $1.8 million contract with a Stoney donor to take down Confederate statues, even before the city had the authority to do so. Richmond knows what Stoney’s done for him, suggested Kim Gray, the councilwoman considered the mayor’s biggest threat and whose complaints about the deal — Stoney says it was perfectly legal — sparked an investigation by a special prosecutor.