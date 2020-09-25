Schapiro: Richmond's slo-mo mayoral race

With apologies to Mel Brooks, it’s good to be the mayor.
In a field of five for Richmond’s mayoralty, Levar Stoney stands out if only because he’s the incumbent.
He’s bruised after four years, a consequence of his newbie unfamiliarity with local government, in general, and Richmond’s, in particular, as well as cocky overreach on downtown redevelopment and higher taxes that has been overshadowed since March by COVID-19, economic collapse, Confederate monuments and chaos in the streets.
Twin crises of health and equity are extending to Stoney an opportunity to loom large and in charge. As mayor, he can dominate through free and paid media the citywide conversation, perpetuated by his opponents, that he is small and heading for a fall.
Stoney is implying — mostly by deeds that blur the line between politics and governance, including a masked, socially distanced appearance with Jill Biden — that Richmond can’t risk breaking in another mayor, especially amid the certain uncertainty to which his opponents alluded in a two-hour debate at Virginia Union University Thursday.
That is most evident in the areas that — because this was supposed to be a Doug Wilder-orchestrated confrontation among candidates, not his seminar at Virginia Commonwealth University for graduate students — didn’t get the attention they deserved: righting a public school system whose gaps have been widened by a pandemic that has also shocked the lower-income housing market, pitting lessors against lessees.
The arguments pressed by Stoney’s rivals for giving him the chuck ranged from culture to crappy services, to cronyism, all of which have a hint of truth. The mayor brushed them off, in part, by playing the racial card. He decried what he called the trope that Black-led cities — in particular, their finances — are innately mismanaged.
Stoney, the only candidate to wear a mask during the debate, talked about turning a coronavirus-caused shortfall of $30 million into a $13 million surplus and, by strengthening tax collections that were already north of 90%, improving Richmond’s credit rating. It’s now the second-highest possible, the first upgrade by Wall Street since 2014 and the city’s best in 50 years.
That’s music to the ears of a Main Street crowd accustomed to pulling strings at City Hall but doesn’t mean squat to those whose votes count the most: ordinary Richmonders, many of them people of color, who don’t see a connection between the city’s standing with credit agencies and its delivery of services.
For instance, the Spanish-speaking residents of South Richmond who, because of the language barrier, can’t navigate the Broad Street bureaucracy. What’s Stoney done for them? asked Alexsis Rodgers, the millennial labor organizer who fancies herself the people’s candidate despite relying on a Charlottesville billionaire and his wife for a third of her fundraising.
Also, the shop owner who has to mow the median strip in front of her business because the city doesn’t. What’s Stoney done for her? wondered Justin Griffith, a lawyer-accountant whose implicit theme is anger, a message that assumes a discomfiting racial dimension when you’re the only white candidate.
And the overlooked taxpayers who might welcome the occasional break. Why not return the surplus to them? asked Tracey McLean, a community activist with few dollars in her campaign and fewer chances of winning but who has a most memorable slogan: “Lean on McLean.”
Then there’s the hurried, $1.8 million contract with a Stoney donor to take down Confederate statues, even before the city had the authority to do so. Richmond knows what Stoney’s done for him, suggested Kim Gray, the councilwoman considered the mayor’s biggest threat and whose complaints about the deal — Stoney says it was perfectly legal — sparked an investigation by a special prosecutor.
But no one laid a glove on Stoney, not even Wilder, a former governor and mayor who — as he approaches 90 — still knows how to throw a punch. As one of the moderators, along with Juan Conde of WRIC-8, Wilder laced through the live-streamed interrogatory questions that tested the candidates’ basic knowledge of local affairs and teed up opportunities to trash Stoney on promises he’s made and those, his rivals claim, he’s broken.
But as long as they are slicing the opposition vote four ways, Stoney — so his friends would say — retains a hard kernel of supporters, mostly Black, that spans across the city. By law, Richmond’s mayor must carry five of nine City Council districts. Otherwise, there’s a runoff in December between the top two finishers.
Because of the cluttered field, the winner might be decided by plurality, as in 2016. Stoney won a four-way contest that included a darling of the Establishment, Jack Berry, and its tormentor, Joe Morrissey. Stoney’s win wasn’t pretty. But now he has an advantage that — despite his misfires — he doesn’t have to pay for: incumbency.
It’s good to be the mayor.
