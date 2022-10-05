Schapiro: Riggleman asks, 'Do we want the lunatics running the asylum?'

Denver Riggleman is five years — and counting — into his 15 minutes of fame.

He briefly sought the Virginia governorship in 2017, running as a libertarian Republican wary of big government, rising taxes and meddlesome regulation. Riggleman was elected to Congress the following year, representing the state’s rural conservative heartland. Despite an endorsement by Donald Trump, Riggleman was denied renomination in 2020 to a Bible-quoting challenger, Bob Good, who depicted as sinful his support of same-sex marriage, which to Riggleman is about nothing more than maximizing personal freedom.

This year, Riggleman, a former Air Force intel officer, has been an adviser to the U.S. House 1/6 committee, assembling with about 10 others the electronic quilt of mobile communications and social media essential to the planning and execution of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump loyalists attempting to reverse Joe Biden’s election as president.

Riggleman has just published a book, “The Breach,” about the committee’s work. And members are none too pleased about it, fearing that it will expose sources and investigative techniques.

Riggleman, who’s been promoting his book on such heavily watched broadcast platforms as CBS News’ “60 Minutes” and left-leaning MSNBC, said that his only interest is to explain the “information battle space,” the cyber realm where fiction is often represented as fact and reason is supplanted by rhetoric by adversaries intent on mobilizing like-minded individuals to — as shown in the deadly violence in Washington, D.C., 21 months ago — keep Trump in the White House.

Riggleman said the threat to politics and policy of digitally fueled disinformation is growing, that the siege of the Capitol demonstrates as much and that Americans must push back against it. Failing to do so has grim consequences for governance, empowering the wrong people. “Do we want the lunatics running the asylum?” Riggleman said. “That’s what this is all about.”

For 25 years as a military and civilian analyst, Riggleman has been, he said, “connecting data dots.” It’s been lucrative for him as a private contractor, allowing him to sell a consultancy for millions and, with his wife, Christine, get into another line of work: distilling whiskey in the mountains of Nelson County, the base for his forays in politics — successful and unsuccessful. Data analysis remains Riggleman’s passion, one he puts to use, whether he’s wearing a uniform or suit, in the national interest.

Riggleman, who teamed with New York journalist Hunter Walker, said his book is not about “gossipy, chatter-box BS;” rather, it’s that the “untold story of Jan. 6 is data and command and control of it.”

Underscoring that point is the disclosure Riggleman made in his first interview, on “60 Minutes,” as Henry Holt and Co. readied to roll out the book: that someone in the White House — he doesn’t know who — placed a call to a rioter at the Capitol. It was an intriguing tidbit of which the House committee was aware, member Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, said later.

Riggleman discussed by telephone his work for the committee and his hope that the nation is more fully informed on the events and aftershocks of Jan. 6. The conversation was concurrent with the first days in Washington of the federal trial of the founder of the Oath Keepers and four others in the right-wing paramilitary group. They’ve been charged with seditious conspiracy in plotting a violent attack to disrupt the requisite congressional validation of Biden’s 2020 victory.

Riggleman said he doesn’t know what information the House committee turned over to the Department of Justice might have been used in the Oath Keepers investigation. A summer sidebar to the committee’s work was a brief fuss over sharing transcripts of witness interviews with the DOJ. The controversy was a reminder that while both are investigating Jan. 6, they’re going about it differently: Congress is looking for remedies; DOJ is righting wrongs.

With the congressional midterm elections about five weeks off, Riggleman worries the insurrection is fading as an issue, subordinated to inflation fears and distaste for Biden. A measure of that is in our own backyard: Elaine Luria, the Hampton Roads Democrat on the House committee, is struggling for a second term against Jen Kiggans, a Republican who once shunned Trump but now embraces him. Riggleman’s not sure Luria will survive.

“January 6 is already getting in people’s rearview mirrors,” Riggleman said. “I want to say that the threat is still there. And I believe it can get worse.”

Riggleman said he wouldn’t be surprised if charges were brought against Trump for obstruction of Congress, his failure to return secret records to the federal government and for attempting to reverse Biden’s win in Georgia. Riggleman said it’s unlikely the former president would face charges for a role in the Capitol attack. Riggleman warns that an indictment of Trump would only strengthen him politically in a do-over for president in 2024.

Much like Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican whose prominent role in the investigation and sharp criticism of Trump cost her renomination, Riggleman said GOP leaders — including Gov. Glenn Youngkin — are wrong to validate the Big Lie by endorsing election deniers. As part of his presidential strip tease, Youngkin is traveling the country, supporting Trump-wedded, fiction-spewing candidates for governor.

“The problem Glenn has is with the base,” Riggleman said. “He has to somehow separate himself. It gets more and more difficult to separate yourself from fantasy when you’re campaigning for someone who believes it.”

And, no, said Riggleman — who’s sworn off the GOP and appears, not surprisingly, to favor Democrat Josh Throneburg over Good in the heavily Republican 5th District — the book and the national promotional tour aren’t steps toward running for office again.

Said Riggleman, “I’d rather set myself on fire.”