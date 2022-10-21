Schapiro: Running for another office by running the one he has

From the west side of 9th Street - in a former hotel that long ago was the preferred hangout of legislators, lobbyists and those dedicated to care and comfort of both - Jason Miyares' office as Virginia attorney general has a great view of the Jefferson-designed state Capitol, where the youthful Republican served as a lawmaker for six years and might return in another four as governor.

Nine months into his term as the state's chief lawyer - Miyares is the first Latino elected statewide here and the first Republican to win the post since 2009 - that's not a topic he cares to discuss.

Neither will he address the possibility of challenging Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine in 2024 for the U.S. Senate, perhaps averting - were Miyares victorious - a divisive contest for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2025 with another history-maker: Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. She is the first Black woman in Virginia statewide office.

"You have to prove to the public you can be trusted to govern," Miyares, nursing a morning mug of coffee, said in his sun-washed office. Recalling advice from predecessors before his swearing-in this past January with Earle-Sears and Gov. Glenn Youngkin - theirs was the first Republican sweep in 12 years - Miyares said he wants to master his new position: "If you don't have a good year one, you won't have any options whatsoever."

The Republicans' embarrassment of riches is not without potential headaches. Indeed, both parties - when controlling the three statewide offices - have suffered through fractious, expensive battles for the gubernatorial nomination, the result of which was the other side won. This befell Republicans in 2013; Democrats, in 2021.

Over the past century, going back to the 1926-1930 governorship of Harry Byrd Sr., whose conservative Democratic machine ruled the state until 1970 - and who put in place in 1929 the short ballot under which Virginians picked only their governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general - roughly equal numbers of LGs and AGs have achieved the governorship. Eight were lieutenant governors; six, attorneys general.

Miyares, who defeated two-term Democrat Mark Herring, is doing as many of his Republican predecessors did, repositioning the office - for public consumption and political benefit - as Virginia's top crime buster. With crime rising concurrent with the coronavirus, it's far sexier than the attorney general's nuts-and-bolts mission: providing legal advice to a vast bureaucracy.

Miyares is investigating how the school board in Democrat-trending Loudoun County, Herring's home base, responded to sexual assaults of two girls by a teenage boy ahead of the 2021 election. The cases, fodder for right-leaning media, were framed by Republicans as evidence Democrats subordinate the worries of school parents to the pursuit of wokeness.

Democrats see Miyares as doing a lot of picking and choosing, some of it unsubtle.

In a case handled by Miyares' office that originated on Herring's watch, a Loudoun sheriff's deputy - his boss was a Miyares transition adviser - pleaded guilty to felony solicitation in an online sex investigation and was sentenced to three years probation. A week ago, Miyares confirmed he was returning to the New Kent County prosecutor - over the local official's wishes - responsibility for an investigation into alleged sex abuse of brain-injured children at a private hospital.

Miyares said that was because turnover in the New Kent commonwealth's attorney's office eliminated a conflict of interest - the previous prosecutor knew personally the accused doctor - that had pushed the case to the attorney general under Herring. Still, Miyares said he is "ready, willing and able" to assist the New Kent prosecutor and his two deputies.

Miyares angered commonwealth's attorneys in both parties with his campaign pledge to take over some local criminal investigations. He retreated on legislation authorizing the office to do so in child sex cases but vows a do-over in 2023.

Other measures of the conservative shift under Miyares: He said public colleges had no authority to require students be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for enrollment. Despite broad support in Virginia for abortion rights, Miyares joined the Mississippi case in which the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its nearly half-century-old decision allowing a woman to terminate a pregnancy.

Miyares shuffled his staff to free 20 lawyers for a so-called election-integrity unit, raising fears among Democrats that the attorney general - who does say Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump - is creating a voter police force for a state with few election irregularities, in order to affirm his Trump bona fides to Republicans in thrall of 45.

This past week, if only to energize Republicans for the fast-approaching midterm congressional elections, Miyares joined Youngkin, the presidential flirt, in heavily Democratic Norfolk, where there have been 53 homicides this year, to announce a brace of anti-crime programs. One aims to fill holes in the police ranks attributed to backlash over the death of George Floyd in the custody of cops. Another would team Miyares' office with federal prosecutors to tackle violent crime in a dozen Virginia cities.

Public safety, Miyares said, is an issue that "naturally fits my vision." A former assistant prosecutor in Virginia Beach, the coastal resort city he represented in the House of Delegates, Miyares said he and colleagues each typically handled 50 cases at a time - from traffic matters to capital murder.

Miyares remains a strong supporter of the death penalty, banned by Virginia - the first Southern state to do so - in the final months of Democratic hegemony last year. Asked if would favor resuming executions, he said, "There's no guarantee" - a signal the GOP, were it to regain full control of the legislature next year - may not be unified on the idea.

Still, Miyares' maneuvering - while he would say it's about safe streets - inspires suspicion among Democrats facing a center-left split over law enforcement.

"It's all cynicism, it's all ignorance," said Ramin Fatehi, Norfolk's progressive Democratic prosecutor. "It's intended to the fuel the San Francisco-, Philadelphia-DA false talking point."