Schapiro: Scaring Virginians into voting Republican

In an analysis this year of FBI statistics, USA Today rated Virginia 47th among the 50 states in safety. There were 200 violent crimes per 100,000 residents — about half the national rate — putting Virginia in the top 20 states in murders. Its incarceration rate is also in the top 20, a legacy of Allen's no-parole policy.

Mindful of its racial dimension — Black people make up approximately 30% of the state's 30,000 inmates but less than 20% of the total population of 8.5 million — Democrats make no secret of their interest in diluting or doing away with the Allen program.

They have already made it easier to release geriatric inmates, who, because of advanced age and infirmity, are seen as less likely to return to a life of crime. Among the reforms adopted at the special session: giving criminal defendants the choice of jury or judge sentencing, perhaps clearing the way for less onerous penalties.

Jury sentencing has long been the practice in Virginia, reaching back to the 1700s. But defense lawyers argue that deferring to juries often means tougher sentences; that jurors — as a supposed reflection of the community — are less likely to consider mitigating factors that a judge or negotiators in a plea agreement might weigh.