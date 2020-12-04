Schapiro: Scaring Virginians into voting Republican

Virginia Republicans are politicking like it's 1993.
Recycling from nearly 30 years ago a theme that lifted them to power after more than a decade in the wilderness, Republicans are yowling over law and order, depicting Democrats as patsies for property-wrecking Black Lives Matter protesters by pushing reforms that supposedly put cops in handcuffs.
Republicans aren't talking to voters, they're trying to terrify them.
Through that seemingly endless special legislative session during which the restored Democratic majority tweaked the criminal code with people of color in mind and, now, in the run-up to the 2021 statewide elections, Republicans are telling voters they should be scared — very scared.
"We've seen a Virginia and leaders in Richmond that are out of touch," said Del. Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach, declaring for the Republican nomination for attorney general. "We need a push-back on an arrogant leadership... more concerned about the rights of criminals than they are of victims."
Miyares, a former prosecutor whose hometown this year tipped blue for president for the first time since 1964, is channeling George Allen, elected governor 27 years ago on a promise — which he kept despite resistance from a Democratic General Assembly — to scrap parole for fixed sentences for criminals.
Allen, better known to the current generation of voters for a caught-on-video racial slur that cost him his U.S. Senate seat in 2006, decried parole as lenient and liberal, the foundation of a dishonest public safety system that sprang dangerous thugs long before their sentences lapsed.
Ahead of Allen's landslide victory over Attorney General Mary Sue Terry Virginians — especially those in the metro areas that would come to dominate state politics — were jittery over unsafe streets. Violent crime had jumped 28% in the preceding five years. Allen countered her call for expanded gun control with his no-parole mantra.
Allen, who recently moved to Virginia Beach from Northern Virginia and is a Miyares constituent, comfortably carried Fairfax County, a competitive D.C. suburb now solidly Democratic. Loudoun and Prince William counties, then still heavily rural and increasingly Republican but now largely suburban, multiethnic and deeply blue, also fell to Allen.
These are jurisdictions thick with New Virginians — immigrants of all colors from other states and other nations — who Republicans are targeting with an old message.
Despite the post-George Floyd civil unrest this spring, emblems of which in Richmond are protesters battling police, toppled, graffiti-covered Confederate monuments and vandalized storefronts, Virginia remains a pretty safe place.
In an analysis this year of FBI statistics, USA Today rated Virginia 47th among the 50 states in safety. There were 200 violent crimes per 100,000 residents — about half the national rate — putting Virginia in the top 20 states in murders. Its incarceration rate is also in the top 20, a legacy of Allen's no-parole policy.
Mindful of its racial dimension — Black people make up approximately 30% of the state's 30,000 inmates but less than 20% of the total population of 8.5 million — Democrats make no secret of their interest in diluting or doing away with the Allen program.
They have already made it easier to release geriatric inmates, who, because of advanced age and infirmity, are seen as less likely to return to a life of crime. Among the reforms adopted at the special session: giving criminal defendants the choice of jury or judge sentencing, perhaps clearing the way for less onerous penalties.
Jury sentencing has long been the practice in Virginia, reaching back to the 1700s. But defense lawyers argue that deferring to juries often means tougher sentences; that jurors — as a supposed reflection of the community — are less likely to consider mitigating factors that a judge or negotiators in a plea agreement might weigh.
Blurted against the backdrop of the recent, racially charged mayhem, the Republican theme of law and order is largely prospective, a warning of what might occur if Democrats next year retain total control of Virginia government. They completed their take-back only last year for the first time in 26 years.
This is why Republicans are pushing legislation — blocked in the House of Delegates — to increase transparency in considering parole for prisoners still eligible for it because they were sentenced before no-parole was adopted in 1994.
The GOP measure is inspired by the controversy over the release of a man sentenced to life in prison, having been convicted in the 1979 execution-style killing of a police officer in Richmond. An investigation by the state inspector general showed that officials had, among other things, failed to contact the victim's family before granting parole.
It was a frightening, anger-provoking moment — on the Democrats' watch.
So, too, was Republican resistance, following deadly riots in Charlottesville, to letting localities decide the fate of Confederate statuary and strengthened gun control after a the mass shooting in Virginia Beach. But Republicans had to lose in 2017 and 2019 to learn just how steamed voters were.
