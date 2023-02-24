Cut Gov. Glenn Youngkin a break. House Appropriations chairman Barry Knight, too.

Ease up on Janet Howell and George Barker, co-chairs of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

These are not the only culprits in the latest budget impasse forcing the Virginia legislature into overtime.

There are two others: Long-dead politicians many have forgotten or never heard of – Ed Willey and Westmoreland Davis, “Morley,” to his horse-country pals.

They were, respectively, the iron-fisted Senate budget chairman from 1971 until his death in 1986, and an early 20th-century Virginia governor – a forward-thinking one, given the times – whose term paralleled World War I, the Spanish flu pandemic and the onset of Prohibition.

While Youngkin, Knight, Howell and Barker fight over a Republican governor’s demand for $1 billion more in tax cuts and Democratic resistance thereto – it’s a disagreement that’s prevented the General Assembly from ending its 46-day session on schedule Saturday – it’s the Willey and Davis legacies that are gumming the works.

With dramatic steps, some of which were sharply contested, Willey and Davis reshaped procedures for fashioning a state budget, getting more politicians – and more interests – involved in what for more than a century had been largely the purview of a few senior members of the House of Delegates.

In 1983, Willey moved to break the House’s seemingly primordial monopoly on the introduction of a budget, saying he’d submit one to the Virginia Senate.

The idea: Give the Senate a bigger – bigger meaning equal – say on spending. No longer would the Senate have to wait to make its recommendations until the House sent over the budget – usually in the last weeks of the legislative session. At that point, there was often little time or money left for senators to get in on the fiscal feed.

Instead, as Willey saw it, the Senate would build its version of the budget concurrent with House efforts on its draft.

Both would start with the governor’s recommended budget – Morley Davis began that practice in 1918, ending 140-plus years of total legislative control of spending. By immediately retooling the governor’s proposal to reflect their priorities, the House and Senate could find common ground sooner.

That job fell to the so-called conferees, leadership-selected representatives from both bodies – and usually leaders themselves.

Willey, a Richmond pharmacist known as the “Don of the Senate,” recognized this is all about process – the usually dull, but often intriguing inside baseball lawmakers must master and for which lobbyists are often paid handsomely to manipulate.

But it is also about consequences evident to this day – most notably, personality – and party-driven institutional friction between the House and Senate, and that among the governor’s office and the two chambers, each now controlled by different parties.

Standoffs, some months in duration, have become the rule over the past two decades – a period in which Virginia’s competitive politics, like those of the nation, have become a blood sport.

“The really lasting effect of the dual budgets that we’re seeing now is that the Senate is now very much considered a co-equal branch in enacting the budget,” said Bill Leighty, a former gubernatorial chief of staff who, earlier in his career, was an analyst for the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

“As a result, in addition to the procedural issues that have to be overcome, there are also the personalities of those driving the budget that come into play.”

Willey’s power play didn’t go down well with the House, though both bodies were ruled by Democrats.

He and his counterpart in the more numerous body, Appropriations Committee chairman Richard Bagley of Hampton, quarreled over the timing for handling the competing budget bills; when negotiations would begin; and whether the final version would be adopted as a House or Senate measure. The House prevailed on that.

And though these twists and turns signaled a larger role for the General Assembly in budgeting, the governor’s office – because of the Davis initiative, one actually recommended by legislators – in many respects has the upper hand in fiscal matters, with the executive having since 1922 a division that oversees spending, proposed and actual.

There are other factors that complicate the budget process within the Willey-Davis framework.

Redistricting warps the self-importance of lawmakers, leading some of them to believe – this is often the case with junior members – that on spending, they’re more influential than they actually are.

Because they are in single-member districts often weighted to narrow bands of the electorate, delegates and senators pile up legislation to satiate these voters. This includes revisions to the budget that would steer taxpayer dollars to programs prized back home.

Considering such requests – if only going through the motions – is enormously time-consuming for the budget committees and their staffs. The process can conceal an enduring reality: senior delegates and senators eat first, with their leavings for politically imperiled members.

Another complexity: The shift of political and economic power from the countryside to the suburbs that can play out as conservative Republican vs. liberal Democrat leaves rural Virginia for want of cash and services and metropolitan Virginia – as is its wont – expecting more of both.

This is very much on the minds of the lead conferees – all of them suburbanites: Republican Knight, a former hog farmer, represents Virginia Beach, the state’s biggest city. Howell, who is retiring, and Barker are Democrats from Fairfax County, the most populous locality in Virginia.

And this: There may be too many people in the room, with the number of House and Senate budget negotiators ballooning from six to the current 15. More voices means consensus is more elusive.

No longer is the spending plan the product of like-minded – read: conservative – legislators. There is a wider range of views at the budget conference, making for more talk that requires more time – ultimately eroding the patience of politicians and contributing to breakdowns in negotiations and false starts.

Which leads us this weekend to yet another missed adjournment deadline.

