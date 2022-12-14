Schapiro: Snap contest for U.S. House seat has crackle and pop

At a politician's funeral, perhaps more important than the person being lowered into the grave are the people standing around it.

Such was the case at Rep. Donald McEachin's service and burial last week. Only one of his prospective successors had a speaking role: fellow Democrat Lamont Bagby, who holds what was McEachin's eastern Henrico-anchored seat in the House of Delegates. Bagby was also an honorary pallbearer.

Usually taciturn, Bagby was effusive and heartfelt in his praise of McEachin. That Bagby was front and center - despite his deep, personal bond with McEachin - was taken by some as a sign that he should be viewed as heir to the McEachin congressional seat. Why would Bagby argue otherwise?

The snap campaign to choose McEachin's successor in the blue, heavily Black, mostly south-of-the-James 4th District - specifically, the week-long fight for the Democratic nomination - is being shaped by appearances, actual and symbolic.

The outcome Tuesday of the Democratic primary and the special election Feb. 21 will hinge on the ground game: which candidate does a better job mobilizing voters, many of them unaccustomed to casting ballots during the year-end holidays or the early months of the new year.

In the Democratic field, only three of the five announced candidates count: Bagby and Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, both of Richmond. They are multi-term legislators in safe majority-minority seats largely decided in the spring primary because there is little or no Republican competition in the fall.

Four factors are driving the so-called firehouse primary, a party-run affair with far fewer polling stations than a state-controlled primary in which all precincts are open to all voters. The reason for the difference: a firehouse primary is designed to largely limit participation to a party's true believers.

The emphasis on party control and the dampening effect of pre-Christmas balloting are a recipe for a skimpy turnout. Guesstimates range from 5,000 to 10,000 voters but operatives say they just don't know. In November, when McEachin won a third term in Congress, 245,000 votes were cast.

First, geography: The eight voting stations generally reflect the respective bases of McClellan, Bagby and Morrissey.

There are two in Richmond, which makes up the largest portion of the 4th District - 30%. McClellan lives in the city's tony Fan District. Another polling place is in suburban North Chesterfield, adjacent to McClellan's Senate district. That slice of Chesterfield is the second-biggest part of the 4th - 24%.

One polling station is in eastern Henrico, where Bagby lives. That's 19% of the district. Another station is next door, in Charles City County. It's in Bagby's legislative district and is less than 1% of the congressional district.

Morrissey has standing across the 4th. He's most closely associated with Petersburg. It accounts for only 4% of the district. Morrissey carried the city in denying Rosalyn Dance renomination to the state Senate in 2019. Plus, Morrissey - as a legislative and mayoral candidate - has run strongly in South Richmond.

There is one polling place each in two rural localities - Lawrenceville, on the southwestern edge of the 4th, and in the northeast, Surry County. There aren't many Democrats in the usually red countryside but with the top-tier candidates crowding the Richmond area, the hunt for votes will veer into the farm counties.

Second, organization: Though she was clobbered in the 2021 gubernatorial primary, McClellan had to fashion a voter-mobilization operation with statewide reach. For the congressional nomination, McClellan is running in all or part of five cities and 10 counties, localities where she might build on a residual presence from last year.

Bagby's contacts with voters extend through Black churches, public housing - including the project in which he grew up - and child-care programs for which he worked. That the Henrico polling station is in a union hall speaks to his standing with labor.

Bagby's campaign manager is the top operative for Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond and, having guided Stoney's two victories, is familiar with the generational, racial and cultural shifts remaking city politics.

Morrissey relies on a working-class, biracial coalition that he's cobbled over years as a defense lawyer, though he's been stripped of his license for ethical lapses. Morrissey, with his tireless one-one-one style, also has a radio show the theme of which is his feistiness - professional, political and personal.

With little time for mail and broadcast advertising, endorsements - spread via social media - can help turn out voters. A prized endorsement by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine fell to McClellan on Wednesday.

Third, gender: More than race, gender could shape the campaign. McClellan and Bagby are Black, Morrissey is white. McClellan is the only female candidate and doesn't hesitate to underscore gender, noting that Virginia Democrats have yet to elect a woman of color to statewide office or to Congress.

The first Black woman to win statewide here is Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, elected lieutenant governor in 2021.

Women make up the majority of voters and are directly affected by a hot-button issue that has yet be fully tested: abortion rights in the post-Roe era. It's addressed by McClellan and Bagby - even Morrissey, whose support of a ban on most abortions after 20 weeks puts him far to the right of the Democratic field.

Finally, issues: With balloting only days away, there's not much time for debate, though the candidates are becoming issues.

Morrissey complains the nominating process is rigged in McClellan's favor. Morrissey's record of scandal is always grist for his enemies, though it hasn't always derailed him. McClellan's Yuppie credentials - she's a corporate lawyer - are taken by some as evidence she doesn't as much stand apart from grassroots Democrats as look down on them.

The biggest issue presumably is keeping the seat Democratic. In the narrowly divided, soon-to-be Republican U.S. House, every seat counts. That alone is reason for national Republicans to compete.

And the GOP just may get a hand from Democrats - if they're badly divided after Tuesday, dampening their vote in February.

