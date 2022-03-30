Schapiro: Snapshot of an odd coalition - or a political Kodak moment

Del. Robert S. Bloxom, Jr., R-Accomack, left, and Del. James A. Leftwich, Jr., R-Chesapeake, right, confer during the floor session of the House of Delegates at the State Capitol in Richmond Jan. 19, 2018.
Bryce Reeves used to be a cop in one of the outer-D.C. Virginia suburbs, working as a detective on the drug beat. Now a Republican state senator from Spotsylvania County, a mix of farms and subdivisions about an hour south of Washington, Reeves considers himself a friend of law enforcement.
But only to a point.
Not only did he sponsor and win legislation now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would ban ticket-writing and arrest quotas for police officers, Reeves opposed lifting Virginia's prohibition, enacted just last year, on the use by police departments of digital photo wizardry to identify suspected criminals, victims and witnesses.
Available through about a half-dozen companies, including the best-known, Clearview AI, which hired the white-shoe law-and-lobbying firm Hunton Andrews Kurth to push for the Virginia rollback, the technology - hailed as a breakthrough tool for police and derided as a worrisome weapon for entrapment - has been used by federal authorities in their investigation of the deadly Jan. 6, 2020 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump loyalists.
Reeves argued on the Senate floor - and in an interview this week - that so-called facial recognition technology, or FRT, is needlessly invasive; that it is a threat to privacy rights, adding, "I don't like that it's not easy for law enforcement. But I think the system is set up so that it doesn't skew one way or another."
Most new laws approved earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly go into effect on July 1.
Reeves, whose pro-privacy stance could be a plus with the edgier conservative activists who'll decide the GOP congressional nomination he and eight others are seeking in the redrawn 7th District of Democrat Abigail Spanberger, was on the losing side on that measure, which was also sent to Youngkin by Virginia's divided General Assembly.
And in the countdown hours to adjournment of the winter session, the bill - largely overshadowed by the continuing impasse on taxes and spending - reached the governor's office on the strength of a coalition not often seen at the state Capitol, where policy increasingly is decided, as in Washington, along party lines.
Last month, Virginia lawmakers quietly passed one of the most restrictive bans in the countr…
Though his office isn't saying - yet - whether Youngkin will sign the bill into law, it is likely that he will. The Republican, whose anti-crime message in last year's campaign was occasionally criticized by independent fact-checkers as hyperbolic and selectively factual, was elected with the endorsements of the Fraternal Order of Police and some 50 sheriffs. Youngkin was to meet Wednesday with supporters and opponents of the measure.
Virginia's popularly elected prosecutors, usually unified on law-enforcement issues, including Attorney General Jason Miyares' since-withdrawn legislation that would allow his office to take over local criminal investigations under certain circumstances, are divided on facial recognition technology.
In Norfolk, beset by homicides, most recently the fatal shooting of a newspaper reporter, Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi, a Democrat, said FRT could help police investigations by making it easier for witnesses, particularly those frightened or intimidated, to be more forthcoming about vital information.
"It's appropriate, legitimate and necessary for investigating and prosecuting crime," he said.
Henrico's Democratic prosecutor, Shannon Taylor, said that the commonwealth's attorneys should have had a bigger say in fashioning the legislation now before Youngkin, especially given continuing federal litigation in which individuals, including some in Virginia, allege Clearview AI violated their privacy rights in harvesting - "scraping" is the preferred info-tech term - more than 3 billion photographs from the internet without authorization.
Steve Benjamin, a Richmond criminal defense lawyer and adviser to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which did not hear the bill, said that giant lawsuit and constitutional concerns might have spurred lawmakers to delay action on the proposal, opting instead to study the issue for at least a year. Benjamin said that was the committee's practice on, for example, legislation on criminal sentencing of juveniles. It waited until the U.S. Supreme Court spoke on the topic.
But the General Assembly has been inconsistent in that regard. Last year, Virginia became one of the first states to adopt consumer data protection despite seemingly relevant disputes in the federal courts over the privacy rights.
In allowing state, local and campus police to use FRT - officers in several departments had until the prohibition was enacted in 2021 - the legislation says the technology, which relies on photographs snatched from social media, news and government sites and aggregators, cannot be the basis for search or arrest warrants. They would continue to depend on corroborating evidence.
The state legislation - introduced in the Virginia Senate by Scott Surovell, a liberal Democrat from Northern Virginia, and in the House of Delegates by Jay Leftwich, a conservative Republican from South Hampton Roads - was propelled by an unlikely alliance of rural Republicans and suburban and urban Democrats bound by a shared concern over safe streets.
It included Dels. Eileen Filler-Corn, the former House speaker and reliable Fairfax County liberal; Rob Bell of Albemarle County, the tough anti-crime Republican chairman of the House courts committee; and inner-city Black Democrats such as Don Scott of Portsmouth and Jeff Bourne and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, both of Richmond. Also, Republican Sens. Mark Obenshain of Rockingham County, an unsuccessful 2013 candidate for attorney general; Richard Stuart of King George County, a former prosecutor, and House Majority Leader Jerry Kilgore, R-Scott County.
The strangest of bedfellows - progressives fearful of police targeting of minorities and libertarians wary of intrusive government - made up the opposition.
In addition to Reeves, there was Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah County, Del. Lamont Bagby of Henrico County, chairman of the all-Democrat legislative Black caucus; John Edwards of Roanoke and Creigh Deeds of Bath County, the Democratic chairman and co-chairman, respectively, of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which to the surprise of some prosecutors and criminal defense lawyers, left it to a panel that handles technology legislation to vet the bill.
Other opponents: Sen. Jenn Kiggans of Virginia Beach, also a Republican congressional candidate - and like Reeves - presumably mindful of privacy-preoccupied MAGA voters; and Sens. Joe Morrissey, a Democrat and disbarred former prosecutor and trial lawyer from Richmond, and his attorney in the failed to effort to keep his license, Republican Sen. Bill Stanley of Franklin County.
The politics of this issue isn't necessarily as clear as the photographs used in facial recognition technology are supposed to be.
Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, calls for an investigation of the State Parole Board as he adresses fellow members durng the floor session of the Virginia Senate, which is meeting inside the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, VA Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.