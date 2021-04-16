Schapiro: Some Black candidates narrowcasting for votes

What worked for Doug Wilder apparently doesn’t work for other Black Democrats who want to do what he did: Make history.

When Wilder razed a long-standing racial barrier, winning for lieutenant governor in 1985 to become the first Black man elected statewide in Virginia, and four years later on his victory as the nation’s first elective Black governor, he would tell those curious about his feats that he was not a Black politician. Rather, he was a politician who happened to be Black.

Nearly four decades ago, running in a Virginia that was not quite the multihued, suburban-dominated dynamo it now is, Wilder was mindful of the old habits of this former cornerstone of the Confederacy.

One way he navigated them was to emphasize an indisputable truth: Wilder, despite what his skin color signaled to some, was an Establishment figure.

Nearly 20 years in the Virginia Senate and a storied reputation as a Richmond lawyer said as much. His independent streak, notwithstanding, he was part of a continuum of can-do Democrats. He would acknowledge the symbolism of his candidacy and — confident he had the Black vote — rarely strayed from the substantive ideas that resonated with a range of voters, including fiscal discipline and abortion rights.