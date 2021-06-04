Schapiro: Some things to keep in mind Tuesday night

The Democratic primary Tuesday is a smorgasbord, with candidates for every taste: Young and middle-aged; liberal and centrist; of color and Caucasian; suburban, urban, rural.

Seeking nominations for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, the candidates are working from different menus shaped by the same activities: mobilizing voters, reaching to regions beyond their own and raising money for messaging.

But the gubernatorial contest, despite an array of newer candidates, is unfolding as, in effect, a test of incumbency.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, seeking a second nonconsecutive term after standing down four years ago because of the only-in-Virginia bar on governors running for re-election, is the de facto incumbent.

Of five candidates, he is the front-runner — well known, supremely financed. That makes it easier to break through the campaign cacophony.

This elevates expectations for McAuliffe.

McAuliffe must demonstrate, as a retread, he can still engender excitement among Democrats. That could be put to rest if he tops 50%. Public polling has him at 40%-plus.