Gov. Glenn Youngkin, if only because he wants the guy's job, publicly trashes President Joe Biden as a big-spending, big-government liberal Democrat who's leaving a a pile of unpaid bills for generations unborn. But Youngkin is also privately schmoozing the administration to build a new headquarters for the FBI in Northern Virginia, the multi-hued Washington suburb the conservative Republican trashes as a hotbed of unrepentant woke-ism.

That said - because it is the prerogative of Democrats and Republicans to speak out of both sides of their mouths - Youngkin is arguing to the FBI and the General Services Administration, the federal government's landlord, that a possible site in Fairfax County for the headquarters is ideal, for among other reasons, because of the cultural and racial diversity of surrounding neighborhoods.

Youngkin, who's doubling down on his disputed decision to kill a possible EV battery plant for Ford Motor Co. that would employ 2,500 in jobs-starved rural Southside because it's a front for the Communist Chinese Party, joined the state's two Democratic senators and seven of its 11 House members - including two Republicans - in signing a Feb. 3 letter to the heads of the FBI and GSA that makes the case for a 58-acre site in Springfield just outside Interstate 95-Capital Beltway interchange.

Youngkin's office had nothing to say at week's end about the wooing of the FBI, which - as part of his on-again, off-again, on-again embrace of Donald Trump - he sharply criticized for its raid of the former president's Florida home and resort in search of missing, top-secret national security documents. Nor would the administration reconcile the governor's attacks on on Biden spending policy with his appetite for the federal largesse that would pay for the new FBI complex.

However, the governor's office and the state's economic development agency are in the hunt, though their efforts may not have commenced in earnest until last November, according to players - Democratic and Republican - familiar with the project. There have been multiple conference calls - usually every week and involving Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, House members and economic development and gubernatorial aides - to discuss the details of Virginia's offer. It includes $200 million for road improvements. The funds are now ensnared in a tug-of-war on oversight between Youngkin and the General Assembly.

The nine-page letter is the latest in Virginia's romancing of the FBI, a courtship that goes back to at least the Bush II administration. The state's push, which could include a post-Valentine's Day news conference featuring Youngkin and other government officials, is accelerating. That's not only because Maryland's new Democratic governor, Wes Moore, says landing the FBI is a top priority for his state, but because fine print in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal spending bill requires GSA meet with both states by March on their final respective pitches for the headquarters.

Equity and diversity as factors in the selection of a site outside Washington, where the FBI operates from a decrepit building named for its founding director, H. Edgar Hoover, who is widely viewed as hostile on civil rights, have fresh urgency, in part, because of Moore's victory in November as Maryland's first Black governor. Moore succeeded the popular, term-limited Larry Hogan - like Youngkin, a Republican presidential wannabe - who, unlike the Virginian, largely governed as a centrist.

The letter to FBI director Christopher Wray and Robin Carnahan, GSA administrator, describes the immediate community of the prospective Virginia site as majority-minority, with other neighborhoods in nearby Alexandria and Prince William County - like Fairfax County, it's a majority-non-white locality - where languages other than English are spoken in 50% or more homes.