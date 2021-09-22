Schapiro: Son of Old Virginia set powerful example for New Virginia

He was among a handful of lawmakers - members of both parties - for whom the environment was a cause célèbre.

"It was a much heavier lift than is required today," said Tim Hayes, the now-retired lawyer-lobbyist for Northern Virginia development interests at the table that long-ago Friday with Murphy, John Daniel, natural resources secretary under Gov. Jerry Baliles, and Murphy's assistant, Mike McKenney.

"If it was a pro-environment bill, particularly if it had a regulatory component, the opposition was reflexive."

Anticipating that, Murphy did what politicians with his pedigree were bred to do: Play an inside game, generating as little outside attention as possible by quietly engaging adversaries in advance. If the opposition had a hand in the proposition, resistance could diminish and the Bay bill would become a reality.

This would include a private meeting called by the business friendly House speaker, A.L. Philpott, at which Philpott, with Murphy at his side, negotiated tweaks to the bill sought by a skeptical Home Builders Association of Virginia in return for its support.

The Virginia Association of Realtors wasn't as accommodating and would turn to the courts in an unsuccessful effort to undo the measure.