Schapiro: Spinning off Wheeler - still a win for Youngkin

Andrew Wheeler delivered home-made brownies to the wrong majority leader.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s imperiled pick for secretary of natural and historic resources, Wheeler dropped off the dainties the other day at the office of House Republican chief Terry Kilgore of Scott County. The brownies — comfort food for Kilgore after the death of his dad, John — were described as excellent; that they were chunky and extra-chocolatey.

But if there’s anyone with whom Wheeler should be getting sweet, it’s Dick Saslaw of Fairfax County, the Senate Democratic boss. Saslaw is using his 21 votes in the Senate — they make up Democrats’ remaining redoubt of power at the state Capitol — to sink, perhaps permanently, Wheeler’s nomination to the Youngkin Cabinet.

The Democratic bill of complaint against Wheeler: He is a former lobbyist for the coal industry who, as President Donald Trump’s head of the Environmental Protection Agency, discarded air, soil and water protections put in place during the Barack Obama administration.

Those credentials endear Wheeler to pols such as Kilgore, whose deep-red, far Southwest Virginia district is home to what little remains of the coal business, once a giant employer and a source of giant political contributions long since dwarfed by those of financiers, real estate developers and info-tech barons.

With Democrats, it’s an article of faith that Wheeler should be blocked. Republicans feel similarly strongly that he should be approved.

Both sides can use the nomination — win or lose — to their advantage, riling the grassroots, perhaps generating a buck or two in the process. Within hours of Wheeler’s selection last month, Democrats were speculating on social media that Youngkin knew Wheeler was doomed and would wave his rejection as a bloody shirt which with to stir up the GOP base.

Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate from Staunton advising Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears when he isn’t running a bipartisan business advocacy group, Virginia FREE, put it this way: “What would have gotten you un-elected or roundly criticized ... is now a badge of honor. And you get to raise money on it.”

That Wheeler’s nomination is in trouble is a reminder that Washington-like politics increasingly is the norm in Richmond, where over the past 15 years seemingly untouchable candidates for the Cabinet, the Virginia Supreme Court and the State Corporation Commission have been torpedoed by both parties with all the subtlety of a mob hit.

L’Affaire Wheeler, unfolding in a divided legislature, could augur impasse over filling two seats on the Supreme Court, perhaps tossing the appointment to Youngkin. And possibly ensuring both would be booted by Senate Democrats.

Even before Senate Democrats, in effect, denied Wheeler confirmation by blocking Republicans from restoring his name to a list of Youngkin appointments requiring General Assembly consent, the new GOP majority in the House all but killed a Democratic pick for the SCC, the agency that polices business, without bothering to vote.

Rather, Republicans allowed Angela Navarro’s term to expire at the end of January. Navarro, a former environmental and economic adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam, was serving the final year of a Republican commissioner, Patricia West, who was unceremoniously thrown off the SCC — because Democrats could, having taken back the legislature in 2019.

Selections for the Cabinet — created by a GOP governor, Linwood Holton, in the early 1970s with the consent of a Democratic General Assembly — were sacrosanct. That changed in 2006, when House Republicans rejected Danny LeBlanc, former head of the Virginia AFL-CIO, as Gov. Tim Kaine’s patronage-dispensing secretary of the commonwealth.

Republicans wouldn’t stand for someone in the Cabinet who favored repeal of the state’s ban on union membership as a condition for a job.

Ergo, they did a job on LeBlanc, even ignoring pleas from secretaries to Republican governors who warned blocking otherwise-qualified Cabinet picks would lead us to where we are today: ever-escalating, often-personal partisanship that needlessly complicates the already-complex relationship between part-time lawmakers and a full-time executive.

Kaine — and LeBlanc — got the last laugh.

LeBlanc joined the governor’s personal staff as an adviser on job issues, a position that did not require confirmation. Some of the Republicans who had opposed LeBlanc would have to turn to him not just for help in meeting the employment needs of industrial prospects but assisting workers idled by plant closings.

In 2010, Bob Sledd, a corporate CEO selected by Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell as commerce and trade secretary, withdrew because of criticism over a perceived conflict of interest in refusing to resign as a director of several publicly traded companies. Sledd become an unpaid adviser to McDonnell on economic development.

LeBlanc’s trajectory might offer a face-saving path for Wheeler, should his nomination ultimately fail, never mind that among those arguing Wheeler deserves a chance is Kaine’s natural resources secretary, Preston Bryant, an ex-GOP delegate from Lynchburg and lobbyist who lauded his testimony before House and Senate committees.

“Lots of questions to him,” Bryant said on Twitter on Jan. 26. “Mr. Wheeler has acquitted himself quite well. Impressive. He’s highly qualified. He should be confirmed.”

Because they are high-profile, Cabinet nominations — there are now roughly 15, three times as many as in Holton’s term — generate considerable attention, though some secretaries are more equal than others, given the breadth of their authority and the combined budgets and symbolism of the agencies they oversee.

The natural resources secretariat isn’t a financial powerhouse, compared to transportation and public safety, but it usually prospers when Democrats are in charge. And one of its agencies, the Department of Environmental Quality, reflects the constant tension between protecting natural resources and accommodating the corpocracy.

Indeed, its just-fired director, Dave Paylor, was recommended for reappointment by Youngkin by Republicans and Democrats, both of whom credited Paylor — with more than 40 years in government — for balancing the needs of the environment and business. He was replaced by Michael Rolband, an environmental consultant.

Though Youngkin has yet to announce all agency appointees — some are holdovers serving no more than 120 days to minimize disruption, gauge their ability and test their loyalty — transition advisers anticipate that seven in 10 agencies, if not more, will have new leadership. There are more than 100 agencies in the executive branch.

How these agencies mesh with the Cabinet secretaries who oversee them will speak to Youngkin’s management style, a data-centric approach fashioned over years in high finance but untested in Virginia government.

“The institutional knowledge of the commonwealth is in the agencies and the strategic vision is within the secretariats,” said Eva Hardy, who served in both roles under two Democratic governors and is lobbying for energy and health care companies. “Usually it blends well. On the other hand, sometimes it doesn’t. The governor has the final say.”