Schapiro: St. Nick visits Youngkin, bearing political tidings

‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the statehouse,

Not a lawmaker was stirring – not even a legislative spouse.

Nearby, at the PHOB, up on the third floor,

The governor sat alone, pondering what fate had in store.

Glenn Youngkin, you see, is a politician in a hurry.

And with almost a half-billion to spend, he hasn’t a worry.

But his flirtation for president was a source of distress.

It was a distraction that, among serious Republicans, was causing a mess.

Instead of doing his job in Richmond as the people’s pick,

Youngkin flitted about the country doing his White House shtick.

He’d spent his first year as governor, racing here, jetting there,

Plumping for Trumpsters who managed only to give voters a scare.

Back in Virginia, Youngkin’s wanderings were taking a toll.

His standing with voters was middling in the latest poll.

Youngkin had, as a rookie, some big achievements, for sure

He convinced a divided legislature to cut taxes – and more.

Youngkin ended mask mandates, which he had said he'd back.

But that was reason for primary voters to call him a hack.

So Youngkin changed his COVID position - he went harder right.

Because you want to befriend the grassroots in ‘24, not get in a fight.

For culture warriors, Youngkin attacked targets that made them mad:

Like the history of Black slavery, because it made white people sad.

Youngkin handed out jobs to his high-finance buddies many.

Because who’d know best how, for taxpayers, to squeeze a nickel from a penny?

“Remember,” Youngkin said to himself, tugging the zipper on his red vest,

“My fellow jock, George Allen, said it best:

“’Virginia’s open for business!’ Man, how I do like its ring.

“It speaks to my years at Carlyle, where amassing a fortune was the thing.”

Life is good, Youngkin thought. Too bad my approval rating isn’t higher.

Maybe Virginians resent that I’m too busy as a high-flyer?

Suddenly, the holiday silence was shattered by a rap at the door.

Youngkin jumped to his feet, cowboy boots clunking on the floor.

“Coming! Who is it?” the governor asked, surprised he had a guest.

After all, Christmas is for family. Everyone else would be a pest.

Youngkin opened the door just a crack, a peek was all he’d planned.

When suddenly – behold! – a sight so grand:

The white beard, red cap and coat gave him away, for sure.

Why, this was jolly St. Nick at his most pure.

“What brings you to the governor’s office?” Youngkin said, amazed.

Still not believing it was Santa, himself, on whom Youngkin gazed.

Father Christmas was unsmiling, wearing a serious mien.

He strode into Youngkin’s corner office, surveying the scene.

“I’m sorry to bother you, my boy. Politics and policy aren’t for me.

“But there are things you’re doing that are troubling, you see."

Santa plonked in a chair. He definitely had a point to make.

Youngkin, fidgeting, had no idea how long this would take.

“Governor – may I call you Glenn? – there’s no doubt you show well.

“Against T-Mac, the smile, the guy-next-door style made you an easy sell.

“A year on, people are getting to know the governor they elected.

“And they’re figuring out your ideas and who’s actually affected.

“Your tax cuts appeal to the everyman. Business might like them, too.

“But when the recession you’ve warned about hits, what’ll you do?

“There are programs to pay for. Government’s not a business, you know.

“Taxpayers expect something for their money. That includes VDOT clearing the snow.

“The problem I keep hearing about,” Santa said, “from kids big and small.

“Is this sense that Virginia – on your watch – somehow isn’t for all.

“Your fuss about ‘divisive concepts’ and critical race theory –

“You’re fighting anew old battles that make Virginia weary.

“You say you want schools to teach the good and the bad.

“But describing Native Americans as ‘immigrants’ – that’s just sad.

The governor’s Yuletide guest paused to reach for his sack.

Bulging it was when Santa arrived, the bundle draped over his back.

Santa pulled the sack open and feverishly fished about.

“Yes! Here it is!” he said, rescuing his iPhone with a shout.

St. Nick tapped the phone’s screen, opening a photo file.

This, thought Youngkin, will take awhile.

Santa, suddenly beaming, found a picture that made him swell with pride.

It was a snapshot of more than his bride.

It was Mrs. Claus and smiling elves – some Black, some White, others Brown,

This was the oddest group of Santa’s helpers Youngkin had seen around.

“After we merged with Amazon,” said Santa, “and moved from the North Pole to NoVa,

There was one thing I just couldn't get over.

“It’s the diversity of your state and how it’s remaking Virginia.

“It will take a while, but it’ll make everyone a winner.”

Then, Santa, shook his head, his was a troubled thought.

Quizzically, he looked Youngkin in the eye for the answer he sought.

“Why are you afraid of trans kids? Singling out a tiny minority, I know.

“And how come, though most Virginians favor them, you want abortion rights to slow?

“Then there’s your red light to green energy – how Trumpy, indeed.

“You argue renewables are costly – at least that’s what I read.”

Father Christmas sighed, a frown covering his face.

He was finally getting to the reason he’d come to this place.

“When we moved to Virginia, there was much to commend it:

“Great workers, good schools. This was the perfect fit!

“Tolerance, too, was the rule. That's what other corporations said.

“And it’s why when relocating, on our wish list, Virginia always led.

“It’s a reputation worth protecting,” Santa said to his host.

“It’s something about which Virginia should boast!”

Then, Mr. Claus – checking his watch – realized it was time to go.

It being Christmas – with all those stops – he, of all people, couldn’t be slow.

He bounded onto his sleigh, whistled to the reindeer to fly.

And, in an instant, Santa flashed across the morning sky.

Santa called back to Youngkin as he faded from view:

“There’s only one more thing I have to do.

“Virginians should know what's afoot at this hour.

“And on this Christmas Eve, their motto should be ‘Fight the power!’ ”

