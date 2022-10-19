Schapiro: State workers jumping rather than risk being pushed?

It could be a reminder that public employment in Virginia remains a casualty by the pandemic. It might be a sign of lingering state worker anger over Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s back-to-the-office order. It may mean senior government employees figure this is as good time as any to retire, or that others are leveraging a hot job market for better-paying positions in the private sector.

Whatever the reason — and it could be all of the above — the Virginia government payroll is shrinking.

Kinda.

In a little-noticed report Tuesday to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, the Youngkin administration’s personnel director said the core of the state workforce — so-called classified employees, essentially the Virginia equivalent of the federal government’s non-political civil service — shriveled over three years by 3,250 positions, from 58,838 in 2019 to 55,588 as of Sept. 7.

The administration, spokesman Rob Damschen said Wednesday, believes the decline may have more to do with bureaucratic tweaks — how jobs are described and categorized — than actual turnover.

Still, these employees represent roughly half the total state work force. The current budget authorizes approximately 125,000 positions — a figure that consistently rises. Beyond classified employees — accountants, public safety officers, highway workers, and health care aides — that six-figure number includes college and university faculty and the staffs of elective, state-paid officials who serve at the local level. They include prosecutors, sheriffs, treasurers and court administrators.

Within the Virginia economy, public employment historically is not distinguished by decline. This speaks to the well-worn axiom that beyond a decent salary, health insurance and a pension, a government job is a source of security, insulated from the gyrations of the economy that instill in workers in other fields insecurity.

But as the coronavirus pandemic grinds on, state data show that at least two fields of employment have not recovered from declines: hospitality — restaurants, hotels and motels — and government.

The latter includes law enforcement, battered, in part, by post-George Floyd anger for police, as well as education, where low-paid teachers frustrated by COVID-19 closings of classrooms also contend with resentments over supposed woke-ism, some of which has been harnessed by Republican Youngkin — as a candidate, governor and prospective presidential candidate in 2024.

The dip in classified employment was disclosed by Janet Lawson, head of the State Department of Human Resource Management, as part of a presentation to the Democrat-dominated budget-writing committee on the telework program under which thousands of state employees, beginning in spring 2020, worked remotely — usually from home — to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Telecommuting was also the rule at the height of the pandemic at many public schools, colleges and universities and local government offices.

Initiated by Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, under a pre-pandemic law that encouraged telework, particularly in traffic-clogged Northern Virginia, the program was dialed back dramatically by Youngkin, who had pledged during the 2021 campaign to fully reopen state government. Youngkin’s plan — it took effect in July — was derided by workers as unsafe, poorly executed and little more than a political splash by a newbie governor with national ambitions.

“The policy was less problematic than the implementation of it,” said Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, whose district is home to hundreds of state employees. “Virginia has been known for its excellent work force. And what this has done is decrease the number of people who want to work in this state.”

In July, a survey of public workers by the Virginia Governmental Employees Association showed that 77% were dissatisfied with the Youngkin back-to-the-office requirement. Because of the dictate, nearly 60% were considering whether to continue working for the state. Forty-three percent said they might quit for the private sector and 15% were giving thought to retirement.

“This makes our existing recruitment issues more acute and, unfortunately, the data seems to indicate that,” said the VGEA’s lobbyist, Dylan Bishop.

The administration, however, said it would allow employees to continue working remotely with — depending on the number of days out of the office, up to five — the approval of Youngkin chief of staff Jeff Goettman, the Cabinet secretary with oversight for an employee’s agency or the agency chief.

Lawson told senators that four in 10 classified employees, just over 23,000, were eligible for telework and two-thirds, or nearly 15,340, were doing so. Of that number, roughly 12,000 were working out the office a day or two. The percentage of classified employees working remotely exceeded the 20% target under the 2010 law that was the foundation for the Northam directive.

Bishop said the employees group was considering seeking legislation next winter pushing the statute-specified goal for telework as high as 33%.

Unlike a previous Republican governor, George Allen, who, in office from 1994 until 1998, would depict public workers as meddlesome, under-worked and overpaid and took credit for lopping Virginia’s payroll by 10,000 positions, or 9%, Youngkin has not said outright that he intends to cut state employment but has signaled he will be pressing for greater efficiency and cost controls.

That is widely interpreted by employees, in line for a 10% raise over the next two years under a budget signed by Youngkin, that the governor is aiming to reduce payroll — a technique he embraced as a multimillionaire private equity investor to maximize profits and minimize expenses.

Further, Youngkin has surrounded himself in Richmond with former financiers and management consultants whose similar notions about the corpocracy could collide with one of the balky realities of government: that providing public services can be costly and complex because some — such as health care and corrections — just are.

One possible solution: telework.

Youngkin presumably knows this first-hand. Otherwise, he couldn’t spend all that time out of state multi-tasking: running for president — and running Virginia.