Schapiro: Statesman with Va. connection connected nation to the world

The speaker's voice is steady, purposeful. His tone is businesslike. He favors facts over flourishes. That his recorded remarks are interrupted only three times by applause suggests his audience may not fully grasp their implications for the future. The rumble of two propeller-driven aircraft overhead confirms this is a moment long-passed.

Seventy-five years ago on June 5, 1947, Secretary of State George C. Marshall - in an 11-minute speech to 15,000 at Harvard University's commencement - laid out a program for rebuilding a western European economy that, like swaths of the continent itself, had been reduced to rubble over the six years of World War II.

"It is logical that the United States should do whatever it is able to do to assist in the return of normal economic health in the world, without which there can be no political stability and no assured peace," said Marshall, who, as Army chief of staff from 1939 to 1945, counseled two U.S. presidents in the prosecution of global war.

"Our policy is directed not against any country or doctrine but against hunger, poverty, desperation and chaos. Its purpose should be the revival of a working economy in the world so as to permit the emergence of political and social conditions in which free institutions can exist."

The program of this soldier-statesman, educated at Virginia Military Institute and a resident of then-mostly rural Loudoun County, would be known as the "Marshall Plan." It became the shorthand of succeeding generations of politicians and wonks urging comprehensive remedies to complex problems, such as education, privation, energy and transportation.

In recent weeks, President Joseph Biden's transportation secretary, Peter Buttigieg, urged a Marshall Plan for restoring Ukraine from the ravages of its continuing war with Russia. The conflict is the biggest war in Europe since World War II, when Germany - among the nations stabilized under the plan Marshall advanced - sought to rule it.

The Soviet Union, the heart of which was Russia, was much on Marshall's mind that spring day in Cambridge, Mass. The Soviets had been America's allies in the hot war with Germany and Japan but were now adversaries in the Cold War that would rage until their communist empire collapsed in 1991.

"Any government which maneuvers to block the recovery of other countries cannot expect help from us," said Marshall, who had been selected secretary of state by President Harry Truman - and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate - and would later briefly serve as his defense secretary.

Amid two bursts of applause, Marshall continued, "Furthermore, governments, political parties or groups which seek to perpetuate human misery in order to profit therefrom politically or otherwise will encounter the opposition of the United States."

The bipartisan Marshall Plan, enacted in 1948 and officially known as the European Recovery Program, steered $15 billion to reconstruction of cities, industries and infrastructure destroyed by war. In emphasizing economic recovery, the plan was intended as a check on communism - one complemented the following year by the creation of NATO, the military alliance.

While $15 billion in 1948 would be worth about $180 billion today, the U.S. investment under the Marshall Plan would seem pocket change compared with the $54 billion that the nation has already spent on military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, whose desire to join NATO hastened Russia's decision to attack the former Soviet satellite in February.

Marshall, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953, was an internationalist committed to global security and the defense of democracy. But as a soldier and civilian, Marshall was a man of his times, accepting of its attitudes and practices, including the legal separation of the races at home that betrayed the fight for freedom abroad.

As Army chief of staff, he resisted desegregating the military during World War II. Blacks were largely restricted to service roles in support of white combat units. Marshall's priority was winning the war, not "experimenting... with a social problem that the Army can't solve," said biographer David L. Roll, author of "George C. Marshall: Defender of the Republic."

The armed services were desegregated in 1948 under an executive order by Truman, then facing a tough election campaign in which Black support would prove decisive in some states. Truman's moves in civil rights, however, inflamed conservative Democrats across the South.

In Virginia - and this was long before Trump allies schemed to do it in battleground states in 2020 - there was an effort to steer, by statute, its electoral votes to Truman's opponents should the president win here. Virginia's segregationist political machine grudgingly retreated because of public and editorial outrage.

Roll, a Washington. D.C., lawyer and trustee of the George C. Marshall Foundation, a research center and repository of the general's papers at VMI, said that Marshall would eventually speak out on race, urging white Americans in a 1949 speech in New York to recognize the struggle for equality unfolding on their own shores.

"We must be careful to remove the motes" - the dust - "from our eyes as we seek to clear the eyes of the world," said Marshall.

Marshall's remarks on race, coming five years before the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed government-mandated racial segregation in public schools, generated little attention, said Roll. That was initially the case, too, with Marshall's speech at Harvard. There is only one recording of it, made by a Boston radio station.

But 75 years later, despite the scratchiness of mid-century broadcast technology, Marshall's words still ring clear.