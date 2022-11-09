Schapiro: The bitter or better fruit in Va's congressional cornucopia

Virginia’s congressional elections were shaped by something old, something new, something different.

The result, to the dismay of Republicans: districts remained blue.

Something old: Donald Trump’s insidiousness — which ebbed as a factor in the provincially focused gubernatorial election, aiding Republican Glenn Youngkin’s improbable victory over a Democrat who yowled nonstop that Youngkin was a grinning stand-in for 45 — clearly flared in two Northern Virginia districts, lifting to third terms in the U.S. House Democrats Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger.

Against Spanberger in the 7th District, Republican Yesli Vega initially tried to distance herself from the former president, who lost Virginia in 2016 and 2020. His late endorsement of Vega may have energized the rural vote for her. It also renewed the fury of voters in the district’s fast-changing, multi-hued anchor, Prince William County, which barely a decade ago was the seat of GOP nativism. It was Democrat-trending Prince William that put Spanberger over the top. She trailed most of Tuesday night.

Spanberger’s victory — the latest in competitive districts thick with rural voters yet rooted in bustling suburbs — is fueling speculation she seeks the 2025 Democratic gubernatorial nomination. A possible obstacle: Whether to forgo a fourth term in Washington in 2024. Running for state office as a member of Congress could handicap fundraising because she apparently would be subject to federal caps on donations.

Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, said Trump’s “toxicity returned in this election as an issue because we’re in the federal election cycle.” The Trump axis also allowed Democrats to sound warnings over abortion rights, given that Trump appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court ensured reversal of federal protections for women to end pregnancies.

Paradoxically, Trump may have been of somewhat limited significance in the coastal Virginia district, the 2nd, where Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria, a member of the House 1/6 committee investigating Trump’s role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, was defeated for a third term. Redistricting had diminished the district’s Democratic reflex, allowing Republican Jen Kiggans to saddle Luria with another unpopular president: Joe Biden.

Something new: Though all 11 districts had been redrawn and were contested, only three — those held by Luria, Spanberger and Wexton — were viewed as competitive because of their new boundaries. Except for Kiggans’ win over Luria, GOP candidates exacted no decisive advantages against Spanberger and Wexton because of redistricting, carried out by the Republican-dominated Virginia Supreme Court because a bipartisan commission deadlocked.

Spanberger’s 4 percentage point majority against Vega was double that from two earlier victories in her old district. It wasn’t just Prince William County that made for a bigger victory. There was her strong performance in, for example, Republican Culpeper County, where a win wasn’t possible but maximizing Democratic performance was, ideally forcing Vega to scramble for offsetting votes.

Spanberger got 39% in Culpeper, matching Biden’s vote there and dwarfing Terry McAuliffe’s 33% against Youngkin but lagging 42% for U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, in 2020.

Through redistricting, Luria lost what might have been her insurance policy: Norfolk, a heavily Black, reliably Democratic city. Sharing swingy Virginia Beach with Kiggans, Luria had to hunt for votes in surrounding hostile territory, much of it rural. Luria did win Suffolk, a 40% Black city pushed to her district from an adjacent seat.

“Fair maps produce competitive races, and Virginia had several of those this year,” said Brian Cannon, former executive director of the redistricting reform drive that largely stripped the legislature of its map-making power — a voter-approved initiative Democrats blame for Luria’s defeat.

In 2021, Youngkin set a high-water mark for Republicans in the three Democrat-held districts. Only Kiggans came close to matching the governor. She won with 54%, just shy of Youngkin’s 55%. Vega and Hung Cao, who opposed Wexton in the 10th District, could not equal Youngkin’s performance. Vega pulled 48%, 4 percentage points off Youngkin. Cao hit 47%, trailing the governor’s 49%.

Heading into what will be, for Youngkin, the Virginia midterm elections — the 2023 contests to decide the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate and, by extension, his agenda for his last two years as governor — could fading enthusiasm for Vega and Cao augur trouble for Republicans next year? Even if, as expected, Youngkin reprises the well-financed, high-profile push this year to graft his popularity to his party’s congressional candidates?

Something different: Youngkin spent a lot of time campaigning for Kiggans, Vega and Cao but he spent a lot more time campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidates in 15 states, including Trump-aligned election-deniers, as part of his presumed presidential strip tease.

Not since occasional Democrat Doug Wilder in 1991, has a Virginia governor, in his first year — presumably when he is learning his job — attempted to simultaneously run the state and run for national office.

Youngkin has little to show for his efforts, likely raising doubts that his soft brand of hard conservatism is worth considering in 2024. Eight of the candidates for governor Youngkin supported were defeated; four were elected. Three gubernatorial races — all in the West and two featuring MAGA Republicans — are undecided. Only one of the three congressional candidates in Virginia was victorious.

“The result does not look very promising regarding his ability to persuade voters,” said GMU’s Rozell. “The governor was all in, not only for candidates in Virginia but election-deniers across the country. And now he owns all of it.”

Youngkin is not saying much about his underwhelming Election Day. The governor recycled a bromide from the campaign, with his press secretary telling The Times-Dispatch’s Dave Ress that Youngkin believes the road to a Republican majority in the U.S. House ran through Virginia.

But so, too, does Youngkin’s presumed road to redemption.

Amid the post-election shouting matches online and on the air, Youngkin quietly acknowledged on Wednesday what he refused to do 12 days ago, when he made light of the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, by a hammer-wielding assailant: that he had apologized to the speaker.