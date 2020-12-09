Schapiro: The go-to money guy for Va. governors

When it came to briefing the legislature’s money committees, no one quite rivaled Stuart Connock in telling them what they wanted to hear — without telling them too much. He would use a lot of technical jargon, allude to “taxpayer behavior” and cite economic data, which he pronounced “dater.”
Connock, as Virginia’s de facto and actual finance chief in the 1970s and 1980s, was not trying to mislead delegates and senators. Rather, he was intent on preserving his flexibility — and that of the governors, Republican and Democratic, for whom he worked.
By ensuring that maneuverability — and always knowing where he could find a few extra million dollars for the pet programs of governors and legislators — Connock, who died this past Sunday at 95, was among the most powerful state officials Virginians didn’t elect.
“He was a politician — in the nonpartisan sense,” said Don Finley, Connock’s deputy in the secretary of finance’s office and who would serve with him from 1986 until 1990 in the Cabinet of Gov. Jerry Baliles, a Democrat, as secretary of education.
Connock, once rated in a newspaper survey as more influential than the governor, was an emblem of Virginia’s long tradition of disciplined spending — a notion to which Democrats and Republicans shared a commitment, allowing the two political parties to find common cause on the budget, the wellspring for programs prized by both, even when they were quarreling over everything else.
Given the tribalism now shaping politics, many of its practitioners — especially part-time legislators often incurious about budget arcana — would regard Connock as a throwback to the clubby days at a General Assembly long dominated by conservative white guys.
And even Connock — unflappable, more interested in results than rhetoric — might be exasperated by the atmosphere in Richmond, where he began his career in the early 1950s, as a House clerk, ahead of another poisonous period that echoes to this day: the state’s defiance of court-ordered school desegregation.
There were few major high-dollar opportunities — or challenges — governors faced between the 1960s and 1980s in which Connock didn’t play a key role.
Mills Godwin, then a Democrat, turned to Connock in 1966 — he was then-deputy tax commissioner — to implement the sales tax, which would pay for schools and other services demanded by an increasingly suburban state. Baliles relied on Connock to put in place in 1987 tax increases for transportation.
But much of Connock’s legacy rests on the largely unseen.
That includes tweaks to the budget that meant extra funds for then-second-tier universities suffering growing pains, such as James Madison and George Mason; more freedom for agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), to keep the money they collected; and fatter pensions for state retirees seemingly shorted on their benefits.
And one of his personal favorites: the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, the agency that spotlights Virginia’s English colonial origins, to which Connock was appointed in 1981 by Gov. John Dalton, a Republican. Connock, an avid Anglophile who remained a trustee until his death, almost single-handedly modernized the foundation’s finances.
Bill Leighty, a chief of staff to two governors who previously was a deputy at DMV and ran the Virginia Retirement System, said Connock — because of his granular mastery of public spending — knew better than most how to hide far-reaching provisions in the budget.
“There would be an oblique reference that only one of two people could interpret,” Leighty said. “And it always began, ‘Notwithstanding any provision of the law,’ meaning that it overrode everything else.”
In the Department of Taxation, the Department of Planning and Budget, and other agencies within the financial secretariat, Connock recruited, promoted or worked with many professionals who served both parties: Charlie Walker, Paul Timmreck, Pam Currey, Andy Fogarty, Karen Washabau, John Mahone, Susan Urofsky, Ron Tillett — to name a few.
This cohort provided a continuum of reliability for Virginia, in general, and for Connock, in particular, after he left the state Capitol to become a lobbyist for his alma mater, the University of Virginia.
In that role, Connock minded the few Old Guard types still in the General Assembly in the first decades of the 2000s, such as House Appropriations Chairman Lacey Putney, I-Bedford, who died in 2017.
It was that ilk of politician and plutocrat with whom Connock was most comfortable, if only because of shared experience: growing up in a largely rural Virginia, military service during World War II and a deep appreciation of what state government had become, having known what it was.
That said, Connock understood politics in pursuit of policy could be transactional.
In the 1980s, he and Hunter Andrews, the imperious Senate budget committee chairman from Hampton, were holding up legislation giving the DMV that freer hand in its finances. With the bill seemingly doomed, Leighty threw himself at Connock’s mercy. What, Leighty asked, would save the proposal?
Connock replied with an impish smile that there was a three-digit license plate he always had wanted.
Deal closed.
