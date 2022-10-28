Schapiro: The Great Commonwealth Crack-up

Virginia's first constitution in 1776 referred to the former British colony for the first time as a commonwealth, a richly laden word uttered with somber reverence for three centuries by blustery politicians.

And now a concept under siege

In the 18th century, the word - derived from commonweal, meaning that which is shared by a community - could be used interchangeably with state or nation. Indeed, Virginians claimed nationhood well before joining in 1861 the Southern revolt to preserve Black slavery under the umbrella of the Confederate States of America.

"When I speak of my nation," said John Randolph of Roanoke, a congressman, diplomat, states-rights proponent and wit, "I am referring to the commonwealth of Virginia."

Brent Tarter, longtime historian at the Library of Virginia, suggests in his forthcoming book on Virginia constitutional history that George Mason, in drafting the state's first constitution, may have preferred the word because it captured the lofty purpose under which Virginia was supposedly created - and not just as cash cow for the crown.

That Virginia is a commonwealth - an appellation affected, too, by Kentucky, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania - has come to denote our state as one of shared purpose; for enduring values and ambitions. Among them: equality, opportunity, respect and freedom - supported by public institutions, financed by the taxpayers they serve and legitimized by popular vote.

History shows this is a storybook notion of commonwealth largely concocted by those in charge of Virginia for most of its 415 years: conservative white guys who, armed with laws they wrote, locked out of public life people of color, poor whites and the future majority - women.

Richmond-born Doug Wilder, at his 1990 inauguration as the nation's first elective Black governor, proudly declared himself a "son of Virginia" but 32 years on there is stubborn evidence that minorities have yet to fully join the family that is supposed to be this commonwealth.

Virginia has some of the wealthiest communities in the nation - and the poorest. The distinction puts blue-ish Virginia first among the states in the wealth gap, followed by Democrat-trending New Mexico, according to the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

Five of the nation's 10 richest localities are in suburban Northern Virginia: Loudoun, Fairfax and Arlington counties and the cities of Falls Church and Fairfax. The state's poorest regions are urban and rural, spanning from neighborhoods in the city of Hampton to the coal counties of Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise.

The prosperity gap contributes to Virginia's lopsided population patterns. The population of rural Virginia - in particular, its mountainous southwestern corner, is shrinking and rapidly aging. Northern Virginia localities, with median incomes in the six figures, are a magnet for young people from the countryside, where incomes are five figures.

Add these distinctions - two-thirds of Virginians live in the cities and suburbs, the majority of residents weren't born here and schools, unevenly supported from region to region, produce unevenly skilled students - and you have a state, the nation's 12th largest, under continuous strain.

Might it be called the Great Commonwealth Crack-up? And is it hastened by economic, educational and cultural differences that only seem to widen, making it more difficult for politicians to debate remedies, much less agree on them? The answer is uncomfortably obvious.

As Hamilton Lombard, a UVa. demographer, told Dwayne Yancey of online, rural-oriented Cardinal News following the 2021 statewide elections in which Republicans were restored to power after eight years in the wilderness, "I think these disparities … have made it harder to govern Virginia today than a few years ago. It’s hard to pass regulations on counties that are so different."

It's even harder when partisan tribalism - because our politics have been nationalized, by among things, that come-here's outnumber from-here's - supplants, as it has steadily over the past 40 years, a friends-and-neighbors tradition of looking beyond the R or D after a candidate's name.

Basic stewardship and the institutional memory it requires are imperiled in Virginia. A looming brain-drain in state government, attributed to an approaching wave of retirements, means know-how will be replaced by know-less. Redistricting - because so many incumbents are doubled- and tripled-up in districts - could significantly remake the legislature.

And then there's executive leadership.

Since the start of the competitive era in 1969, Virginia has elected plenty of virgin governors; that, is those with no previous experience in Richmond: Linwood Holton, the first Republican governor of the 20th century, and Democrats Chuck Robb, Mark Warner and Terry McAuliffe.

All, however, had been blooded in the ways of their parties and the state bureaucracy, either by working on campaigns, having lost earlier races and, in between elections, throwing themselves into policy debates to prove they weren't just pretty faces. They also saw themselves as part of a leadership continuum.

Now comes Republican Glenn Youngkin. He'd never been involved in state politics or government until he ran - and won - last year, aided by a poisonous environment for Democrats and more than $20 million from his personal fortune.

That he is rootless as a political figure and immune from re-election pressure - Virginia bans consecutive terms for its governors, the only state to do so - frees Youngkin not only to run for president but comport himself for an audience beyond the commonwealth he apparently tele-manages. Virginians get this. Polling hints they don't like it.

Because he's in a 2024 state of mind, Youngkin sticks with what sells with primary voters: the divisive.

Ergo, he announced a snitch line to report allegedly woke teachers; stigmatizes trans school kids with a policy that makes it tougher for them to fit it, and lectures college presidents, who work for their boards, not for him, that they should embrace conservatives. All the while, he purges liberals.

Just doesn't seem Youngkin's vested in Virginia.