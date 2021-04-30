Schapiro: The Macker's goal for '21 is '25

The Democratic Party of Virginia is a Jenga game: It is a tower of blocks, fully assembled. Events, ideas and personalities threaten to yank loose a block here, a block there, ultimately bringing down the whole thing in a noisy mess.
The approaching primary could pry a bunch of blocks.
It goes without saying Terry McAuliffe's is the candidate to beat for the gubernatorial nomination on June 8. Well known and well financed, McAuliffe wants to reprise his first term on a grand scale, drawing on something he didn't previously have: a Democrat-controlled legislature.
His four primary opponents will close on McAuliffe, one might even break from the pack. All are running, to varying degrees, to McAuliffe's left. They are splitting a younger progressive vote that hasn't quite caught up with the party's dominant, graying center-left bloc, the cornerstone of the McAuliffe coalition.
Time will narrow the gap between these competing wings — Generation X-millennials, who, combined, account for a majority of the electorate and are embodied by Justin Fairfax, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Jennifer McClellan and Lee Carter, and baby boomers, such as McAuliffe, who comprise the largest single pool of voters.
This generational shift, combined with Virginia's accelerating diversity, could complicate an unstated objective of a second McAuliffe administration, assuming there is one: delivering the 2025 nomination for governor for his protégé, Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond.
McAuliffe, who, at age 64, could be Virginia's last baby boomer governor, would tell you he has enough to worry about in 2021 without obsessing about a campaign in 2025, when he wouldn't be on the ballot.
But The Macker, publicly silent on his choices for lieutenant governor and attorney general, does obsess — enthusiastically.
If there is anything he has in common with Stoney, who was McAuliffe's eyes and ears during the victorious 2013 campaign and, later, his patronage-dispensing secretary of the commonwealth, it is a tireless capacity for blue-skying. That is, plotting a long-range plan that, short-term, may seem impractical.
Stoney's second and final term as mayor ends in 2024, segueing perfectly with the following year's statewide election. He is blunt in his ambitions for governor and is ratcheting up the operations side, cognizant of 2025. His political action committee now has a full-time fundraiser and Stoney plans to steer cash this year to House of Delegates candidates.
A successful mayoralty, measured not by Stoney's standards but those of the people he was elected to serve, could magnify the voting power of the Richmond area — a plus in a statewide primary. Stoney presumably would pair that with a next-generation narrative: 40-something, up-by-the-bootstraps Black local elective official dealing with nuts-and-bolts issues that reflect concerns across Virginia.
This might not neatly lend itself to a digital pitch, bumper stickers and sound bites if Stoney is competing with women for the nomination, especially if McAuliffe thumps a primary field that includes two women and wins in November.
Disappointment, compounded by another four years without a woman in the governorship, only can increase determination to topple Virginia's gender barrier.
Women make up the majority of voters and their reliable support, tied to, among other things, Democratic enthusiasm for gun control and abortion rights, consistently has ensured the election of something the party produces in abundance: male nominees.
Only one woman has won statewide in Virginia: Mary Sue Terry, a Democrat. She was elected attorney general in 1985, re-elected in 1989 and defeated for governor in 1993 by George Allen. Excluding women running this year, about a half-dozen — in both parties — have tried and failed to match Terry's accomplishment.
Two women are running this year for the Democratic lieutenant governor (LG) nomination: Del. Hala Ayala of Prince William and Andria McClellan, a member of Norfolk City Council and no relation to the gubernatorial candidate. They bring different strengths to a six-candidate race that, published polls suggest, is wide open.
Ayala, a Black Latina, has been endorsed by Gov. Ralph Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria. Ayala, first elected in the 2017 anti-Trump tsunami, also is supported by a prospective future rival: Stoney.
Endorsements by the departing governor and top legislative leaders can elevate Ayala's profile and her fundraising, which had been lukewarm and earlier aroused suspicions when she reported a $187,000 in-kind contribution from an entertainment service that is her second-largest donor.
Should Ayala go all the way this year, positioning herself for something bigger in four years, that could put McAuliffe in a difficult spot: Back Ayala as a symbol of the women and minorities essential to his electoral success — and that of the Democratic Party — or stick with Stoney, with whom he has conducted a bromance for more than a decade.
That Jenga tower really is swaying now.
McClellan is the only prospect for the Democrats' LG nomination from Hampton Roads, the state's second-largest vote trove behind Northern Virginia, which Ayala shares with three other candidates, two of whom are Black men. She was in Northam's orbit for years, unsuccessfully running for his Virginia Senate seat after his election as lieutenant governor in 2013. She and Northam fell out after she demanded his resignation over the blackface affair in 2019.
McClellan next week heads to rural Southside and Southwest Virginia, territory presumed favorable to another candidate, Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke. McClellan has friends out there, though. Former House Minority Leader Ward Armstrong of Henry County is expected to endorse her.
But if all of this complicates life for McAuliffe later, imagine the headaches sooner for Northam.
He endorsed McAuliffe for a second term, deciding he was a safe bet. But Northam's picks for lieutenant governor, Ayala, and attorney general, Del. Jay Jones of Norfolk over Northam's two-time running mate, the twice-elected Mark Herring, could lose. That would raise doubts about Northam's pulling power, putting him in the uncomfortable position of having to campaign for Democrats he publicly had opposed.
The Jenga tower could collapse sooner than anyone imagined.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.