Schapiro: The Macker's goal for '21 is '25

McAuliffe, who, at age 64, could be Virginia's last baby boomer governor, would tell you he has enough to worry about in 2021 without obsessing about a campaign in 2025, when he wouldn't be on the ballot.

But The Macker, publicly silent on his choices for lieutenant governor and attorney general, does obsess — enthusiastically.

If there is anything he has in common with Stoney, who was McAuliffe's eyes and ears during the victorious 2013 campaign and, later, his patronage-dispensing secretary of the commonwealth, it is a tireless capacity for blue-skying. That is, plotting a long-range plan that, short-term, may seem impractical.

Stoney's second and final term as mayor ends in 2024, segueing perfectly with the following year's statewide election. He is blunt in his ambitions for governor and is ratcheting up the operations side, cognizant of 2025. His political action committee now has a full-time fundraiser and Stoney plans to steer cash this year to House of Delegates candidates.