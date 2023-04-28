Nancy Russell is a reminder of what western Henrico County — the prosperous, leafy quilt of subdivisions, shopping centers and office parks abutting urban Richmond — is becoming: a national suburb.

Now retired from the financial services industry, Russell moved from Connecticut to Henrico 40 years ago and has since resettled in still-heavily rural Hanover County, just north of Richmond. Leaning right and largely white, Hanover is more accommodating of Russell's Republican politics.

Russell, nonetheless, is an example of what's becoming the rule in western Henrico: out-of-staters, drawn by high-paying jobs with global companies, lower taxes and highly rated public schools, who bring their diverse families and different attitudes to a once-reliably conservative pocket of metropolitan Richmond, pushing its preferences from red to purple to blue.

That shift, magnified by recent redistricting, threatens Siobhan Dunnavant's aspirations for a third four-year term in the Virginia Senate, to which she was first elected in 2015.

Back then, the district included an insurance policy for Republicans: a slice of southwestern Hanover. It was peeled away, giving a distinct Democratic cast to a new district whose profile — 61% white, 14% Black, 14% Asian, 7% Hispanic and 7% multi-racial — is not too far off from that of the state.

The reconfigured seat favored for governor in 2021 Democrat Terry McAuliffe over the winner, Republican Glenn Youngkin, 53% to 47%. In 2022's congressional election, Democrat Herb Jones — though clobbered by Republican incumbent Rob Wittman — won the Henrico portion of the Tidewater-heavy 1st District, 53% to 45%.

Dunnavant's district is a must-win for Democrats and Republicans in the November fight for control of the 40-member Senate, where Democrats hold a two-seat majority.

At least two other seats are essential to both parties: an open, toss-up district anchored in Loudoun County outside Washington, D.C., and one in the resort city of Virginia Beach that leans Democratic and was snatched from the GOP in a snap election in January in which abortion rights figured prominently.

Listening to Russell at a recent conference of Republican activists, operatives and candidates, abortion rights is one issue in Dunnavant's race with Schuyler VanValkenburg, a three-term delegate, that could mobilize against the incumbent two important audiences: the Democratic base and disaffected centrist Republicans, many of them women.

Russell initially didn't use the word "abortion" in asking a panel of three GOP legislators how to navigate the issue — amped by the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal in 2022 of Roe v. Wade and the current legal fight over a widely used abortion pill — in order to "save" Dunnavant, an OB-GYN who opposes abortion and says she has never performed one or recommended a patient terminate a pregnancy.

"There are a lot of women who are single-issue voters but would be Republicans if not for you-know-what," said Russell, the president of the Hanover County Republican Women's Club. She describes herself as "pro-life" but favors a Democrat-defeated proposal pushed by Dunnavant this year in behalf of Youngkin: unrestricted access to abortion up to 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, to save the life of the woman, or fetal deformity. (Dunnavant also proposed a measure to ban most abortions after 22 to 24 weeks that was defeated in a Senate committee.)

Those lawmakers — a female delegate, Amanda Batten of James City County, and two male senators, David Suetterlein and Mark Obenshain of Roanoke County and Rockingham County, respectively — said Republicans should go on offense on abortion, depicting Democrats as uncompromising radicals. Though Obenshain conceded Democrats had effectively weaponized the issue in 2022, holding the U.S. Senate and losing — just barely — the House of Representatives.

"Democrats did a very good job casting Republicans on abortion after Dobbs," said Obenshain, referring to the Mississippi case in which the Supreme Court scuttled its 1973 decision that the Constitution guaranteed a woman's right to have an abortion.

Dunnavant, who's been walking the new district, said she hasn't "heard much" from voters about abortion rights — an issue on which, fresh statewide polling indicates, Republicans are out of sync with the majority of Virginians. A survey in late March by The Washington Post shows that 41% say abortion laws should be less strict, with 34% — including nearly four in 10 Republicans — believe they should remain the same.

Under Virginia law, abortion is unrestricted in the first two trimesters. Abortion is permitted in the third trimester if the woman’s health is imperiled.

As a doctor — and a member of a vast political family that holds sway in Henrico and Virginia Beach, producing legislators, a Cabinet secretary, a sheriff and a prosecutor — Dunnavant would seem an emblem of suburban sensibilities. As Russell put it, perhaps somewhat hyperbolically, "She's delivered half the children in western Henrico."

But as Henrico's steady blue-ing indicates — and, beginning in 2016, it accelerated in response to Donald Trump — this Richmond suburb apparently senses a Democratic future.

Dunnavant is publicly confident she can blunt it, despite her hostility to abortion rights; resistance to measures that could strip firearms, if only temporarily, from Virginians deemed dangerous by the courts; and her preference for sharply limiting — from 45 days to two weeks — early voting that Democrats enthusiastically use to get a jump on Republicans.

And as the lines separating local, state and national politics blur, VanValkenburg — an upstate New York ex-pat and government teacher in the district's newest high school who's been a Henrico educator for 18 years — sees abortion rights, which he supports, as part of a larger picture.

VanValkenburg, who moved to take on Dunnavant after his own redistricting reform scheme lumped him in the same House of Delegates district with a senior Democratic incumbent who has since been elected to the Senate, suggests abortion is of a piece; that it should be viewed with Republican attacks on voting rights, LGBTQ rights, the right to health care and the party's well-to-the-right support of corporate tax cuts.

All of which means a distinctly local, nationalized campaign is unfolding in Richmond's backyard.