Schapiro: The outside world intrudes on Virginia politics — again

For presidential inaugurations, it wasn’t unusual that television sets were rolled onto the floor of the Virginia Senate and into the lounge of the House of Delegates so the worthies could take a break from their state duties to watch the swearing-in of the nation’s new chief executive.

And when the Washington Football Team — then still known by its racially insensitive name — won the Super Bowl in 1983, 1988 and 1992, regional pride led to brief celebrations in the Senate chamber.

On Wednesday, the outside world, so often kept at a wary distance by Virginia politicians, intruded again. This time — concurrent with the opening of the annual legislative session — it was the second impeachment by the U.S. House of President Donald Trump, whose unpopularity here accelerated Democratic hegemony.

The GOP brand is further damaged at a time when Republicans in Richmond, counting the hours to the president’s departure, readied to focus on governance free of the warping filter of Trumpism and in hopes D.C. Democrats under Joe Biden overdo it, hastening demand for change in this year’s Virginia elections.