Schapiro: The prosperous past catches up with Va.'s governor

Glenn Youngkin has had many titles: dishwasher, jock, investor, governor.

He’s got a new one: victim.

Youngkin is not the first Virginia politician — Republican or Democrat — to represent himself as an innocent, unsuspecting or accidental target of events, individuals or interests those on the receiving end depict as hostile, reckless or ignorant.

There is Democrat Chuck Robb, the governor and U.S. senator, who — in the Virginia Beach sex-drugs-and-audiotape scandal that erased his image as a milk-drinking former Marine — said he’d been hounded by a runaway federal grand jury.

Thanks to lawyering and schmoozing — Robb’s attorney, a Democrat, was chummy with the Republican Justice Department official responsible for the investigation — Robb barely escaped indictment in 1993.

There is supposed Democrat Doug Wilder, the nation’s first elective Black governor, who — while an actual victim of racial bigotry that did not thwart his historic ascent — reflexively represents himself as a casualty if matters unfold contrary to his interests.

His hospital tax in 1992 to balance the Medicaid budget was sunk by doctors, he suggested, more interested in their six-figure salaries than curing the sick. Never mind that he made it easy for the docs. All they had to do was tap into a huge reservoir of legislative distaste for Wilder he’d filled almost single-handedly.

As a defendant in a Delaware lawsuit against 15 current and former colleagues at Carlyle Group, the investment firm of which Youngkin was co-CEO, the Republican is accused by Pittsburgh’s municipal pension fund of enriching himself at the expense of city workers through a complex tax-avoidance maneuver that, while not illegal, denied profits to the retirement system — as a Carlyle investor — while generating $344 million for the firm’s executives.

Lest his vast personal wealth seem more important than his public duty to the commonwealth, Youngkin — who, unlike others, made a mere bagatelle on the 2019-20 deal: $8.5 million — let his press secretary do the talking.

In a written statement, she defended the transaction, outlined in a lawsuit first reported Thursday by CNBC, as having “significant benefits for the company and its shareholders.”

Hers was a statement that said — without saying it — that the lawsuit is, for Youngkin, an unnecessary distraction from his new day job.

Put another way: Youngkin, with an estimated net worth of $470 million, could be the victim in this dispute, having to take time out from his obligations as governor to address an issue from the life he left to serve Virginians — and for free, vowing to donate his $175,000-a-year salary.

It was in that former life, though, that Youngkin — while paying $18 million in taxes over the past five years, according to estimates he shared last year with The Washington Post — reduced his tax bill through charitable deductions of at least $37 million and by placing the land in Great Falls on which his home stands under a conservation easement.

When he learned of the Delaware lawsuit, Youngkin might have had a Michael Corleone moment.

Youngkin believed that his growth opportunities — since 2020, when he left Carlyle — would no longer be in the plutocracy but in politics. Corleone, in “The Godfather Part III,” wrongly thought his mob days were in the past, buried beneath a pile of philanthropic largess. “Just when I thought I was out,” Corleone said, “they pull me back in.”

For the wealthy, altruism is supposed to be armor — a way to protect themselves from the rap that the rich are different, in that they don’t give a damn.

Democrat Mark Warner had to contend with this, too. But having been in Virginia politics considerably longer than Youngkin — 33 years vs. two years — the governor-turned-U.S. senator is now better known for the public investments he’s won in Richmond and Washington than the private investments that freed him to stand for office.

Warner, who made his first killing in mobile communications, blended the political and the personal.

Ahead of the 2001 gubernatorial election, Warner enlisted other Virginians of means not only as investors in his campaigns but as investors in their neighborhoods. Warner set up regional capital funds, seeded with his own cash. Some did better than others.

This allowed Warner — as the second-wealthiest member of Congress with a net worth of $214 million, he’s a pauper compared with Youngkin — to lure to his center-left coalition Republicans and GOP-leaning independents in the highest income brackets who figured if he were involved in an investment, how could a little bit of gold not rub off.

Business credentials were potent selling points for Warner and Youngkin as candidates. But running a business and running a government couldn’t be more different.

Warner learned that the hard way. His first two years as governor were breathtakingly underwhelming. Youngkin, despite early success on tax breaks — a no-brainer, given the state’s ginormous surplus — seems more interested in mashing hot buttons for a national Republican audience that might consider him a non-threatening alternative to Donald Trump.

But that lawsuit against Youngkin — brought by the very people Republicans don’t want to alienate: working stiffs — might give the party pause.

As a rich guy cum presidential wannabe, Youngkin can expect what Mitt Romney and Trump have gone through: microscopic scrutiny of their deal books.

Romney never fully recovered from the photo of him with his Bain & Company buddies, cash literally spilling out of his pockets. And Trump’s business, some of it pretty skanky, continues to get the business from state and federal authorities.

Plus — and you’d think Youngkin, despite obsequious expressions of fealty to 45, would notice that in playing the victim, Trump — beyond the MAGA base — is seen as anything but.