Schapiro: The Republican who built Democratic Northern Virginia

As a kid in the 1930s, John "Til" Hazel would play in a creek that trickled through his home county, Arlington, to the Potomac River, on the opposite bank of which stood the seat of the federal government whose growth and largess would help transform then-sleepy, still-rural Northern Virginia into a suburban dynamo.

With undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard, Hazel returned to Northern Virginia in the 1950s, recognizing that its proximity to Washington, D.C., was a virtual guarantee for amassing a fortune in land and construction. And he would - after giving up his land-use law practice to do as clients were: buying and developing real estate.

By the 1970s, John Tilghman Hazel Jr. - prosperous and politically influential - teamed with others in the region's business class to win a state university for Northern Virginia. Fifty years ago next month, George Mason University - initially an arm of the University of Virginia - became a free-standing four-year institution.

It is now the state's largest public university, with nearly 40,000 students. George Mason's law school in Arlington is housed in a building named for Hazel, who died March 15 at age 91 at his farm in Fauquier County, a leafy, hilly quilt of farms and small towns increasingly beset by the development forces Hazel et. al unleashed decades earlier - occasionally to the ire of those weary of its consequences: traffic, density, high prices.

Near the law school is an enormous hole in which a 360,000 square-foot building is going up. It will be home to the GMU School of Computing. That project, financed with public and private dollars, complements a much sought-after get for the state: Info-tech giant Amazon's East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia, announced in 2018.

The School of Computing will straddle, in part, an enclosed, subterranean concrete culvert through which runs the creek that had been Hazel's playground as a little boy. It is perhaps a reminder of how Northern Virginia shaped Hazel and how he shaped the region - by flowing continuously through, and seeping deeply into, the many facets of Northern Virginia life, most notably, its economy, schools and vexing transportation problems.

Hazel, with his signature crew cut, bulldog mien and plain-spokenness, was among the last of a generation of Northern Virginia power brokers whose vocabulary did not include the word "no." Their ranks read like a big-league lineup: Hazel's partner, Milt Peterson; Earle Williams, Dan Clemente, Gerald Halpin, Mike Erkiletian, Bill Thomas, Dan Bannister, Dwight Schar, Joe Cecchi, John Toups, George Johnson, Stan Harrison, and Sid Dewberry.

White, male and disproportionately Republican, they became very rich - as developers, federal contractors, architects, lawyers and home -, office- and road builders - and pressed, unapologetically, for education, transportation and cultural improvements, arguing they were essential to a strong economy, which, in turn, would draw the best and brightest to the Washington suburbs.

The Washington Post estimated that, at one point, one in 10 residents of Fairfax County lived in Hazel-built houses. Hazel did the lawyering for what became Tysons Corner, a now clogged edge city. He also built office parks. Even his occasional failures could be lucrative.

He and Peterson spent $11 million on land in Prince William County for a vast mixed-use project opposed by historic preservationist for encroaching on a Manassas Civil War battlefield. The federal government intervened, absorbing the tract as park land and paying Hazel and Peterson $81 million. Most of that cash was spent stabilizing their company ahead of the recession of the early 1990s.

Northern Virginia's growth - spreading from the counties of Arlington and Fairfax to Loudoun and Prince William, and beyond - had remarkable consequences. Fairfax and Prince William would become, respectively, the largest and second-largest localities in Virginia and are home to about 15% of the state's population. Both are majority non-white.

Loudoun - like Virginia as a whole, 42% non-white - is the wealthiest county in the nation, with a median household income approaching $143,000 and a cost of living that exceeds the U.S. average by more than 12%, according to federal data. Three other Virginia counties are in the top 10 for wealth: Fairfax, Prince William and the next frontier for Washington-induced suburbanization - Stafford.

A flood of non-natives and accelerating diversity would also reinvent Northern Virginia, which not long ago favored commonsense Republicanism, as a bulwark of progressive Democratic politics.

This change is reflected in the region's new leadership class. It includes a few protégés of the old guard but as well women, Black, Hispanic and Asian professionals and the leaders of businesses that, unlike many in Northern Virginia, may not be as closely associated with federal beneficence: hospital groups, cyber-security firms and investment companies.

There is no doubt that when Hazel and his confreres were feeling their oats in the 1970s, they were viewed as high-handed and uncompromising. Hazel battled with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors over restrictions on growth in nearly a dozen lawsuits that went all the way to the Virginia Supreme Court - and all of which he won.

Occasional bursts of perceived contempt by NoVa for RoVa - the Rest of Virginia - could complicate relations with the conservative grandees of the General Assembly. The late George Johnson, a Hazel ally and long-serving president of George Mason, may have been joking when he said that Virginia, if measured by SAT scores, was the equivalent of Mississippi or Arkansas when peeling away high-performing Northern Virginia.

Hazel understood that for Northern Virginia to prevail in Richmond, Northern Virginia had to be simpatico with other areas of the state.

His Republican pedigree, notwithstanding, Hazel was front and center in pushing for Democratic Gov. Jerry Baliles' road-financing initiative in 1986, which went unmatched for 30 years. Hazel would travel to remote, impoverished Southwest Virginia to counsel the region on ways to wean itself from coal. Hazel enlisted corporate leaders in Roanoke, Norfolk and Richmond to plump for the shared agenda of higher education and big business.

That rubbed a Republican governor, George Allen, the wrong way in the early 1990s.

Steamed that Hazel, through shoe-leather advocacy of legislators, had convinced Republicans and Democrats to defy Allen's proposed cuts in college and university budgets, the administration suggested the developer had violating state ethics laws by not registering as a lobbyist. There apparently were faint threats of legal action, should Hazel refuse to register.

Hazel ignored the Allen administration, but not before lining up a lawyer or two - just in case. Allen's staff seemingly struck again, using fresh appointments to the George Mason governing board to narrowly block the election of Hazel's lobbyist-conservationist son, Jimmy, as rector, or chairman. Three decades later, Jimmy Hazel - as his father was - is GMU's rector.

Property isn't the only Hazel family business. Politics is, too.