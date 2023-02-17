From their respective parallel universes this past week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Democratic Minority Leader Don Scott of Portsmouth brayed about an issue on which they believe they get more mileage disagreeing than agreeing: the Ford EV battery plant that, having been uninvited by Youngkin, will be built in the carmaker’s home state, Michigan.

Youngkin showed up Thursday night on Sean Hannity’s show, defending to the Fox News blowhard his decision to torpedo the factory — and the prospect of 2,500 jobs for benighted rural Pittsylvania County — because he is convinced that Ford, whose partner in the venture is a Chinese technology company, is a “Trojan horse” for Beijing communists.

In the House on Wednesday, after Ford said the $3.5 billion project would go to Michigan, Scott — who delights in deriding Youngkin for his deep faith and deeper pockets — said the governor put his ego ahead of economic development, choosing not to acknowledge the millions he amassed through his former investment firm’s buy-low, sell-high plays in China.

For Youngkin, masquerading as an avowed anti-communist is more Republican presidential theatrics for 2024. For Scott, telling rural Virginians Youngkin turned his back on them is an attempt by Democrats to lure back for the 2023 legislative elections voters they’ve long ignored for those in bustling blue metropolitan areas.

Maybe Youngkin and Scott should change the subject to one more volatile and on which they may actually be close to agreement: tax relief?

An impasse between the Republican House of Delegates and the Democratic Virginia Senate over Youngkin’s latest proposed tax cuts — he wants to prune individual and corporate rates — is threatening a winter rerun that could run into spring: legislators again adjourning without adopting a state budget, forcing an overtime of weeks, if not months.

Recognizing that both sides, in the countdown to the Feb. 25 adjournment, need to preen for their respective bases — and that both sides reflexively depict each other as indefensibly intractable — there is, nonetheless, a path forward. Republicans and Democrats know this but, as with grief, must go through five stages before accepting it.

The General Assembly and the governor have endured denial and anger. Now underway is bargaining; that is fashioning an iteration of a tax-and-spending plan that is somewhat workable even though those who work it out are left with a somewhat empty feeling.

Then comes depression. Rarely do negotiators emerge from this exercise satisfied they’d done enough. It’s at this point that there’s renewed finger-pointing, foot-stamping and breast-beating. Finally, there is acceptance, usually marked with a statement or stagecraft intended to depict all as they aren’t: magnanimous.

Buried in the General Assembly’s online bill-tracking system, in backup material to the House version of the Youngkin tax scheme, is a fiscal impact statement that lays out the actual cost of the program. Cutting the top bracket from 5.75% to 5.5% is comparatively cheap in the first year — about $428 million — because the budget year and tax year overlap by only six months.

The cost more than doubles within a year and, by the middle of the next governor’s term — or after two years of the Youngkin presidency — hits $1 billion annually. Initially, the cost is covered, in large part, by a state surplus fattened by federal coronavirus aid that in short order goes away and will be replaced by — so says Youngkin, despite a discouraging cash-flow forecast — revenue growth.

That’s exactly what didn’t happen with Republican Gov. Jim Gilmore’s car-tax rollback. Since 2004, the state has set aside $950 million a year to reimburse local government for 70% of the levy. Counties and cities still impose the tax, and some have actually increased it to capture the ever-escalating value of motor vehicles.

As for the Youngkin proposal, the highest earners get the biggest breaks. According to Democratic estimates, two-thirds of the reductions go to those with the highest incomes. The independent, left-leaning Commonwealth Institute says this is unfair to low- and middle-income Virginians, providing them a comparative pittance, if that.

Back-of-the-envelope calculations, based on figures annually compiled by the state tax department, suggest that someone with a taxable income of up to $37,000 might save $50. Virginians with taxable incomes north of $568,000 — that would include Youngkin — would pocket about $1,400. That’s a mere bagatelle for the rich, a rent or mortgage payment for middle-income folks.

Cutting the corporate rate from 6% to 5% is an idea with few fans beyond Youngkin himself. The Tax Foundation says Virginia’s rate is 27th among the 44 states that tax corporate income. And an informal survey of corporate economists by the House Finance Committee, when it was under Democratic control from 2020-22, showed that business was least concerned with the Virginia rate.

If Senate Democrats aren’t budging on cutting the individual and corporate tax rates—despite private schmoozing by Youngkin this week of their lead budget writers, Janet Howell and George Barker, both of Fairfax — and business, the governor’s natural constituency, is at best ambivalent about a reduction in the corporate rate, what options have a realistic chance in a divided government?

The solution perhaps demands ringing out the new and ringing in the old. Leave individual and corporate rates alone and, as Youngkin has proposed, again raise the standard deduction. He prevailed last year in roughly doubling it. Youngkin is now recommending increasing it to $9,000 for single filers and $18,000 for joint filers. That helps a broader swath of middle-income Virginians — Ds and Rs, alike.

Maybe pair that with an enhanced break for those with the lowest income: the earned income tax credit, which — for working-class people courted by both parties — can mean cash back at tax time or a lower tax bill.

And then Youngkin and Scott can get back to fighting about car companies and commies.

