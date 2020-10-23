Schapiro: The Virginia irony that wasn't

Bernie Cohen tilted at windmills. He also tore them down.

As a legislator, he tried — and failed — to decriminalize homosexuality in Virginia in 1980, 23 years before the U.S. Supreme Court did so nationally, ruling in a Texas case. But Cohen won protections for consumers, especially car buyers stuck with lemons. And he wrote Virginia's right-to-die law in 1983 — a statute unsuccessfully challenged in court 15 years later by a Republican governor mindful of his right flank.

As a lawyer, Cohen is best remembered for representing — with Phil Hirschkop, a legal pioneer in his own right and, like Cohen, a nice Jewish boy from Brooklyn — Mildred and Richard Loving, the interracial couple from Caroline County whose marriage was a crime in Virginia because he was white and she was black. Cohen and Hirschkop took the Lovings' case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declared in 1967 that anti-miscegenation laws were an unconstitutional intrusion on an individual's freedom to marry.