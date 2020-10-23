Schapiro: The Virginia irony that wasn't

Bernie Cohen tilted at windmills. He also tore them down.
As a legislator, he tried — and failed — to decriminalize homosexuality in Virginia in 1980, 23 years before the U.S. Supreme Court did so nationally, ruling in a Texas case. But Cohen won protections for consumers, especially car buyers stuck with lemons. And he wrote Virginia's right-to-die law in 1983 — a statute unsuccessfully challenged in court 15 years later by a Republican governor mindful of his right flank.
As a lawyer, Cohen is best remembered for representing — with Phil Hirschkop, a legal pioneer in his own right and, like Cohen, a nice Jewish boy from Brooklyn — Mildred and Richard Loving, the interracial couple from Caroline County whose marriage was a crime in Virginia because he was white and she was black. Cohen and Hirschkop took the Lovings' case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declared in 1967 that anti-miscegenation laws were an unconstitutional intrusion on an individual's freedom to marry.
Cohen, who died Oct. 12 of Parkinson's disease at 86, was an unreconstructed liberal Democrat from one of the few places it was safe to be one — Alexandria — and represented the city in the House of Delegates from 1980 to 1996. His landmark work as a lawmaker and a lawyer nearly led him in 1997 to a seat on the state court where Cohen fought an early, losing battle in the Loving litigation and where he would have sat with the jurist who thwarted him on that case three decades earlier.
Cohen was among nearly a dozen candidates for the Virginia Supreme Court from which Roscoe Stephenson Jr. was retiring, creating a vacancy that would trigger — as judgeship fights among legislators often do — nasty, backroom intrigue and, ultimately, a stalemate that freed the governor, Republican George Allen, to appoint Cynthia Kinser as an interim justice who, in 2010, became the state's first female chief justice.
The prospect that Cohen might end up on a court renowned for its conservatism thrilled fellow trial lawyers, including House Speaker Tom Moss of Norfolk, but horrified the business lobby, which looked to the judiciary to affirm — and it usually did — Virginia laws that, among other things, make it harder for injured workers to prove negligence by their employers and collect cash awards.
Cohen's candidacy was a casualty of the shifting General Assembly landscape and election-year politics.
A narrow partisan split in the Virginia Senate after the 1995 election had forced power sharing, giving Republicans leverage over judicial selection. Picking judges had been the whim of the Democratic majority. But regional and political considerations meant Senate Democrats were not of one mind on Stephenson's successor. That handed Republicans a veto over the Senate pick.
In the House, where Democrats were still in control, support swelled for Cohen, though other candidates were in the mix. Cohen was, after all, one of the House's own. Cohen's left-leaning views would not augur a significant shift by the court. He would be outnumbered by moderates and conservatives.
In 1997, Virginians would also be choosing a new governor. Lt. Gov. Don Beyer would be the Democratic nominee. Though he didn't have a vote on the vacancy — but was mindful of minority support in the approaching election — Beyer pushed for the legislature to make history by installing a Richmond judge, Margaret Spencer, as the state's first Black female justice. That Republicans balked sparked murmurs of racism, then shouts of anger by GOP lawmakers. And it would be 2011 before Cleo Powell became the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Had Cohen joined the court, he would have had as a colleague and nominal boss Chief Justice Harry Carrico, who wrote the majority opinion affirming Virginia's prohibition on interracial marriage — a ruling hostile to Cohen's clients, the Lovings, and one eventually overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Carrico would retire in 2003 after 42 years on the court. He died in 2013 — four years before the licensing arm of the Supreme Court, the Virginia State Bar, recognized Hirschkop for his work in criminal justice with an award named for Carrico.
In 1998, though Cohen was not on the Supreme Court, part of his legacy was on the line. It would be affirmed in a decision, pegged to Cohen's right-to-die statute, that blocked Gov. Jim Gilmore — in a bow to pro-life Republicans — from ordering reinstatement of a feeding tube for Hugh Finn over the wishes of his wife. Finn, who was in a Manassas nursing home, suffered a profound brain injury several years earlier in an automobile accident.
Despite his disappointment in not reaching the Virginia Supreme Court, Cohen managed a smile. In Tom Moss' hideaway at the state Capitol, on an end table flanking a sofa, was a small photograph of a beaming Cohen soaking in a hot tub. Cohen inscribed it, "Retirement is good."
