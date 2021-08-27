Schapiro: 'Those are the kinds of nudges he could give people'

Mims, a conservative Republican, recalled the day that Lowe, a liberal Democrat, handed him the coffee filter: "He said, 'Here is your justice filter. You must pass every decision, every vote through that justice filter.' Our politics may not have been on parallel tracks. But how one does justice - he not only taught me, he inspired me."

Justice was an issue Lowe apparently pondered, though he may not have recognized it as such, as a small boy in Greenville, S.C., the son of old-style Southern Democrats for whom segregation was an article of faith.

In a 2020 op-ed piece for the Richmond Times-Dispatch - Lowe was a member of the newspaper's first Community Advisory Board, concluding a two-year term last month - he said he was about 4 years old when he began puzzling over the South's rigid racial divide.

"I had an African American lady care for me," Lowe wrote. "By the very way she nurtured me, Rachel sowed a seed of social justice in my heart and soul. Later on in my youth, I figured that if the colored fountain was good enough for Rachel, it was good enough for me, and if the back of the bus was good enough for Rachel, it was good enough for me. It was hard for me to understand why there was a separate toilet in our home for 'the help' and why my parents had Marie, the maid, sit in the back of the car when they drove her home."