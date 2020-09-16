Schapiro: Threading the needle in a GOP district

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Denver Riggleman, who has an ax to grind with fellow Republicans, has a good idea how to win a vast, rural congressional district that was drawn for the GOP but might not be as red as it used to be.

Riggleman was denied renomination in Virginia’s 5th District in a hard-right revolt, losing to Bob Good — a Scripture-quoting culture warrior — after a single term because he tempers his conservatism with libertarianism: Riggleman officiated in 2019 at the wedding of gay campaign volunteers.

The Riggleman-Good fight laid bare fissures within the GOP, perhaps creating an opportunity for Democrats in a district Donald Trump won by 11 percentage points in 2016 but that could be a toss-up — if you believe internal Democratic polling leaked this past month to get the attention of the party’s donor class.

It’s not just Republican-on-Republican cannibalism that could help Good’s opponent, Cameron Webb. There’s an early 5-to-1 fundraising advantage for Webb that’s likely to diminish with big checks for Good from national Republicans. There are issues eroding Republican enthusiasm, including the COVID-19-wracked economy.

And there is the call of history.