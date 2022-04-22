Schapiro: Three shades of Gray

At 71, Rick Gray - a Republican-turned-Democrat-turned independent who drifted from Capitol Square to the classroom and the stage - is reprising his first role: politician.

Running for the legislature in Oregon, as what that state calls a "non-affiliated candidate," Gray is no less glib about the politics of his adoptive home than he was about publicly siding with striking air traffic controllers in 1981. That was indefensible apostasy for a Virginia Republican, and it cost him his job as Gov. John Dalton's patronage-dispensing secretary of the commonwealth.

It was Gray's first and probably biggest splash. Since then, he's been barely visible. You were more likely to see Gray teaching history at Midlothian High School in his native Chesterfield County or on stage, acting in Staunton, Charlottesville and points further west and south.

His return to state politics conjures a line from a University of Virginia production of Shakespeare's comedy, "Much Ado About Nothing" in 1990, in which Gray appeared with Tina Fey and Sean Patrick Thomas, alums whose success in television and films is no laughing matter.

Gray was cast as Friar Francis, the meddlesome wedding officiant, who says, "Hear me a little; for I have been silent so long and given way unto this course of fortune."

Gray's course of fortune took him more than four years ago to Cannon Beach, a leafy, hilly retirement and Zoomer enclave of approximately 1,500 on the Pacific coast, about 80 miles west of Portland, the uber-liberal hipsterville that overpowers Oregon politics, much as NoVa does RoVa.

Having idolized Teddy Roosevelt, the liberal Republican green of his day, and worked for Elizabeth Warren, the liberal Democrat who, TR-like, torments malefactors of great wealth, Gray has given up on the two parties because he believes they prefer to yowl about what's wrong with each other rather than work together on the right policies.

"Rick's his own guy," said Chip Mann, an old friend of Gray's, a fellow Chesterfield centrist Republican and colleague from state government who confesses to supporting the occasional Democrat. "Politics has changed around him. He's stayed focused on the left-of-center, moderate Republican approach."

Republicans, Gray says, grumble about race and culture instead of govern. Democrats, he says, don't know who they are, having dissolved into factions. This has the UVA history major wondering if 2022 might be another 1854, when, from the roiling sectional crisis, emerged a new party that was against slavery and for common sense: the GOP.

Thus, Gray, who is circulating voter-signature petitions to get on the ballot, is opting for an independent candidacy for an open, freshly redrawn seat in the House of Representatives. Among deep-Blue Oregon's 90 legislators - 60 representatives and 30 senators - there are only three independents, one of whom is retiring.

"It is a test case for my proposition that we have a time in American history when a third party could actually succeed," said Gray, having just finished his early morning bowl of homemade, 12-ingredient porridge that's built on a foundation of oats and barley.

"I'm clearly too old to be the front man to build it into a state or national power, but I could be the first in Oregon to build a pragmatic, problem-solving party with a powerful commitment to acting on the climate crisis."

As a Baby Boomer who grew up in a conservative Democratic family - his late father, Fred Gray, a delegate-turned-senator came up through the old Byrd machine - the younger Gray gravitated to the Virginia GOP, attracted to the moderates credited with early success but who ultimately would be shunned by ascendant conservatives.

This included Linwood Holton, the first Republican elected governor in the 20th century who preached racial reconciliation to a state with a rigid black-white divide, and John Warner, the longtime U.S. senator who seemed to delight in opposing GOP ideas and politicians he deemed to the right of reason.

Gray would, later give Democrats a try. He knocked on doors in New Hampshire - pre-scream - for Howard Dean in the 2004 presidential primary. After moving to Oregon after his mother's difficult death from dementia, Gray worked for Warren but was alarmed by the inattention of Democrats to voters beyond the party's anchor in Portland.

This convinced him Republicans and Democrats were alike in the wrong way: "In a duopoly, you don't have to lead, all you have to do is criticize the other side."

Gray was 30 when Dalton appointed him secretary of the commonwealth, the office through which political jobs are distributed and flows such government paperwork as lobbyist spending reports, subpoenas for out-of-state arrests and applications for restoration of voting rights.

In August 1981, members of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Association went on strike, violating for the first time a federal law prohibiting job actions by government employees. While President Ronald Reagan would, in breaking the strike, bust the union, Gray aligned with the controllers, saying he wouldn't fly and that he shared their concerns about safety.

With Gray unable to get to Tulsa, Okla., on time for a meeting of the National Association of Secretaries of State - he considered traveling by train but it was a 27-hour journey from Richmond - he wrote the group's president to explain his planned absence and express his solidarity with the strikers.

It wasn't enough that Gray was going rogue on a non-negotiable issue with union-hostile Republicans. His boss was a governor who had used the state police to keep open strike-idled coal mines and shipyards. Gray would walk across Capitol Square from his office to the statehouse, posting his letter on the press room bulletin board.

Mann, who was working in the secretary of the commonwealth's office and has been an alter ego to Gray, said he tried to talk him out of going public on his sympathy for PATCO strikers, particularly those who'd been jailed. He told Gray, "I don't think the higher-ups in the Dalton administration would like that."

And they didn't. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Dalton's office was hit with a wave mail sharply critical of Gray.

Though Gray would resign - years later, he calls his departure what it really was: a firing - he was unrepentant at the time, telling the newspaper, "I'm 30 years old, I'm a product of the Vietnam era. It bothers me to see people who've done nothing violent ... just simply put in jail for their beliefs."

It was a rare burst of political theater.

Gray is now preparing for the second act.