Schapiro: Toppling Lee was easy compared with these monuments

Taking down Robert E. Lee and his mount from their perch on Monument Avenue - all 12 tons of them - was an easy lift for Gov. Ralph Northam. Ditto: reining in the cops, legalizing weed, ending the death penalty and ridiculing his alma mater, Virginia Military Institute, for its long tradition of bubba-ism.
That's because on many of these matters, the public - or enough of it - was on Northam's side. Whether he was following or leading, there was generally more reward than risk for Northam. Plus, his own racial embarrassment deeply personalized his foray on issues his predecessors - fellow Democrats and Republicans - wouldn't touch.
Monuments remain - in Virginia's law and in the way its government works - that harken to the bigoted, white conservative status quo of which the verdigris likeness of Lee was a symbol for 131 years. Compared with Lee, they are largely invisible. That's OK with the politicians. They know they benefit from what the public doesn't know.
To wit:
* The only-in-Virginia prohibition on governors serving consecutive terms. When it was folded into the state constitution in 1851, the oligarchs who ran things, assumed there would be a continuum of guys like themselves - white, prosperous, scornful of Black people.
The one-and-done scheme ignores voters, denying them the last word on a governor's performance. The prospect of a second four-year term can be a carrot and a stick. Partisan and institutional rivalries have denied Virginians this veto.
Consecutive terms could instill in a governor a capacity for the long term. In contemporary Virginia, a governor is usually so preoccupied with leaving a mark that the over-the-horizon implications of programs put in place over four years aren't necessarily fully considered.
* The ban on cities gobbling parts of surrounding suburban counties. For a half-century, there has been a moratorium on annexation, choking cities by denying them an instrument to expand their population and tax base. Even as the state becomes more urban, with metro areas hubs of diversity, annexation's nagging racial dimension endures.
In 1970, Richmond annexed 23 square miles of heavily white Chesterfield in a failed attempt to deny its Black majority control of city hall. Resentments from that episode endure, contributing to the migration of white families to the suburbs, often for superior public schools.
* With a service-dominated economy that fuels suburban affluence, Virginia preserves tax practices that recall its agricultural and industrial past, when the fortunes of white elites relied on a captive labor force of enslaved Blacks and, later, the virtually enslaved low-wage, often non-union Black and white workers.
Hard assets - motor vehicles, machinery and tools - are no longer a reliable measure of wealth and yet they remain subject to taxation. Such taxation is a throwback to a time when a Virginian's most valuable assets were his or her chattel slaves.
Voters thought they were doing away with the car tax when they elected Republican Jim Gilmore governor in 1997. The tax endures. In some localities it's gone up. That it's still around is a reminder that pols duck the larger issue of updating the tax system.
* In 1992, Virginia became the last state to allow elective school boards but boards have little power, relying on city councils and county boards of supervisors - they have the last word on local education budgets - to affect what happens in the classroom.
Appointive boards were the rule because that concentrated in the hands of the few authority over local government and its subsidiaries. This buttressed local resistance to court-ordered desegregation of public schools and, later, the state's defiance in the late 1950s by closing schools opened to Black students and white students.
What if school trustees had solitary power over budgets and the means to finance them through a tax they set? And why not give the state wider latitude on school financing by targeting needs specific to districts rather than blanket funding? Rural Scott County's needs are different than those of urban Norfolk.
* The legislature continues to operate as a club, with its practices lost on the people it serves. That's because Virginia historically extended power to those who considered themselves better than everyone else. Read: white males. It was peddled as noblesse oblige. There was more than a hint of authoritarianism to it.
Even in a more diverse, more representative General Assembly, the sneaky, exclusionary ways of yore continue.
Judgeships are patronage left to the closed-door whim of the majority party, with talk - and little action - on picking jurists from pools of qualified, publicly vetted candidates. The budget has become an omnibus for ideas that might not stand on their own, such as language, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, allowing pay for college jocks.
Speaking of talk and little action: If the legislature wants to put an end to the unseemly practice of members, in effect, living off their campaign accounts, it should pay a living wage. Lawmakers have been paid about $18,000 a year since 1988. Had they kept up with inflation, they'd make about $41,000. No doubt, crummy pay can discourage candidacies.
Public service is supposed to be its own reward.
But should it be a heavy lift?
