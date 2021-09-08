Schapiro: Toppling Lee was easy compared with these monuments

Voters thought they were doing away with the car tax when they elected Republican Jim Gilmore governor in 1997. The tax endures. In some localities it's gone up. That it's still around is a reminder that pols duck the larger issue of updating the tax system.

* In 1992, Virginia became the last state to allow elective school boards but boards have little power, relying on city councils and county boards of supervisors - they have the last word on local education budgets - to affect what happens in the classroom.

Appointive boards were the rule because that concentrated in the hands of the few authority over local government and its subsidiaries. This buttressed local resistance to court-ordered desegregation of public schools and, later, the state's defiance in the late 1950s by closing schools opened to Black students and white students.

What if school trustees had solitary power over budgets and the means to finance them through a tax they set? And why not give the state wider latitude on school financing by targeting needs specific to districts rather than blanket funding? Rural Scott County's needs are different than those of urban Norfolk.