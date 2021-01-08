Schapiro: Trapped in a Trumpian web of their own making

It goes without saying Virginia Republicans, with their God-forbid-we-offend-the-base response to the mayhem, are surrendering one of the issues, they believe, might lift them back to power: law and order. Post-George Floyd unrest, principally in deep-blue Richmond, told the story better than Republicans ever could.

Such parsing by Republicans is not new.

After the 2017 white nationalist riot in Charlottesville in which a counterprotestor was killed, Republicans lamented the episode but doubled down on issues synonymous with the fringe voters on whom they depend and who flooded that college town: protecting Confederate symbols and gun rights.

Kirk Cox, the former House speaker and an Establishment candidate for the gubernatorial nomination, has a long record as a thoughtful conservative, despite two significant perceived betrayals of party orthodoxy: In 2013, he backed a tax increase for transportation and, five years later, Medicaid expansion.

His ambitions demand he affect a faux persona inconsistent with his actual image as the attentive teacher in whose high school government class kids in Chesterfield County, a now-swing Richmond suburb once reliably red, got their start in politics - Republican and Democratic.