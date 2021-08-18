Schapiro: Un-pretty picture or connecting the dots in redistricting

It would be a chance for Lemons, facing retirement in 2024, and fellow conservatives installed on the court by the General Assembly’s former Republican majority, to demonstrate a measure of independence that the current Democratic majority warns is unlikely. They cite the justices’ Republican-friendly rulings that, for instance, ahead of the 2016 presidential election preserved administrative obstacles to restoring the voting rights of felons who have completed their penalties.

The court-as-cartographer scenario has startling urgency because, having received from Washington census figures generally viewed as good news for Democrats and bad news for Republicans, the commission’s proceedings gave way to an unsubtle hissing match that exposed the panel’s potential fatal weakness: that it can be commandeered by its legislators intent on preserving the status quo — gerrymandering.

How else does one explain the commission’s willingness to consider election returns and the addresses of incumbents — and, by implication, those of prospective challengers? Such information was routinely included in the knotty equations that determined legislative and congressional lines when they were — as they were for more than two centuries — the handiwork of the General Assembly.