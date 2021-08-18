Schapiro: Un-pretty picture or connecting the dots in redistricting

The increasingly shrill slo-mo struggle over new lines for Virginia legislative and congressional seats is a tale of two former law partners.
In part, because of Wyatt Durrette — a defeated Republican candidate for governor in 1985 wearied by poisonous partisanship — the task of map-making was shifted by voters last year from the 140-member General Assembly to a 16-member bipartisan commission equally split between lawmakers and citizens. The historic change — approved statewide nearly 2-to-1 — reflects Virginians’ view that redistricting perpetuates a politician’s self-preservation by diminishing a voter’s power.
Durrette, in behalf of a redistricting reform group made up of members of both parties, sued the state in 2017, alleging that 11 House of Delegates and Virginia Senate seats — held by Democrats and Republicans — were deliberately drawn to thwart competition; that lawmakers could only do so by violating a state constitutional requirement that districts be compact, contiguous and reflect shared regional interests.
A Richmond trial judge rejected the claim — a decision unanimously affirmed in 2018 by the Virginia Supreme Court, the chief justice of which is Don Lemons. With Durrette, Lemons years ago was the other name on the letterhead of an influential Richmond law firm. Fast forward to 2021. Because of growing alarm that the bipartisan commission is being hijacked by partisans, Lemons and the high court might have to do the panel’s job: draw boundaries supposedly unencumbered by political considerations.
It would be a chance for Lemons, facing retirement in 2024, and fellow conservatives installed on the court by the General Assembly’s former Republican majority, to demonstrate a measure of independence that the current Democratic majority warns is unlikely. They cite the justices’ Republican-friendly rulings that, for instance, ahead of the 2016 presidential election preserved administrative obstacles to restoring the voting rights of felons who have completed their penalties.
The court-as-cartographer scenario has startling urgency because, having received from Washington census figures generally viewed as good news for Democrats and bad news for Republicans, the commission’s proceedings gave way to an unsubtle hissing match that exposed the panel’s potential fatal weakness: that it can be commandeered by its legislators intent on preserving the status quo — gerrymandering.
How else does one explain the commission’s willingness to consider election returns and the addresses of incumbents — and, by implication, those of prospective challengers? Such information was routinely included in the knotty equations that determined legislative and congressional lines when they were — as they were for more than two centuries — the handiwork of the General Assembly.
Plus, the commission has co-chairs from both parties and has hired two sets of lawyers — one Democratic, the other Republican. That guarantees the process is viewed through blue and red lenses. The lawyers will dress up partisan concerns with constitutional arcana, peddling them as weighty matters of public policy. The public should know better. That assumes the public is paying attention.
State Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, a commission member, apparently doesn’t think it will. In an unguarded aside to a citizen member — caught on an open mic and reported by Graham Moomaw of the Virginia Mercury — Barker said few voters are aware of redistricting; that mapmakers will hear only random complaints and should feel free to ignore them.
Barker, who drew the Senate’s 2011 redistricting plan that had the chamber teetering between the two parties, also came up with the commission’s defining characteristic: eight legislators and eight citizens. The former have experience in redistricting that puts the latter at a disadvantage, ultimately exposing the emptiness of high-minded promises about fair representation and increasing chances the commission proposes bespoke boundaries.
And all of this could be upended, clouded or delayed by litigation.
Republicans, hostile to allowing felons to ever vote, want the Virginia Supreme Court to junk a new law that allows prisoners, for purposes of redistricting, to be counted as residents of their hometowns. Republicans with prisons in their regions, most of them rural, say that diminishes the population and, by extension, the political strength of their districts.
The outcome of the legislative election this fall could trigger a race to the courts by the losing political party to force interim elections next year, believing new boundaries that already should be in place could restore it to power or sharply narrow the majority’s advantage.
Under the commission’s timetable, it will be late October before lines are submitted to the Democratic-controlled General Assembly for an up-or-down vote, presumably before the November statewide and House elections. The commission and legislature get two chances to adopt maps. Should they fail, Lemons and the Virginia Supreme Court takes over.
After voters endorsed the sweeping revision on redistricting, the Supreme Court adopted a new rule on how it would draw boundaries.
The rule addresses the use of experts — they would be recommended by the General Assembly and represent both parties — as well as public participation via correspondence and hearings. The rule also underscores that the court shall adhere to the constitutional and statutory standards for setting lines, including looking beyond political advantage and disadvantage.
Put another way: that the justices would demonstrate they’re not politicians in black robes.
