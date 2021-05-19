Schapiro: Using abortion rights to define Youngkin as far right

On April 29, to a church audience in Chesterfield County, Youngkin attacked Gov. Ralph Northam’s clumsy, cringeworthy description in a 2019 radio interview in Washington of so-called late-term abortions and legislation allowing them: “I am pro-life ... And so together, we will stand up for the unborn, because it we don’t, who will?”

On May 10, as the newly minted nominee, Youngkin — sticking with a sufficiently vague talking point that might be music to the ears of anti-abortion voters, told a rally in Richmond, “We will protect the life of every Virginia child, born and unborn.”

On Wednesday, appearing on a Norfolk radio station, Youngkin filled in the blanks — a bit — to calm those suburban voters, many of them women, for whom access to abortion rights is an article of faith. He declared himself open to abortion in the three instances in which Republicans sometimes get a pass.

“I’m pro-life, and I believe that there should be exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk,” said Youngkin, who went on to criticize Democrats for reversing a policy, put in place by Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell, banning public dollars to pay for abortion.