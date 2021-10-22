Schapiro: Va. high court will do what panel wouldn't, lawmakers couldn't

"The justices' reaction when they learned they were going to have to draw maps was, 'Oh, criminy!'," said Emmert. "This was a task that the legislature forced upon the court ... It's my sense that they'll do anything they can to avoid the appearance of partiality."

Might the federal courts provide a clue to the Supreme Court's direction? They unpacked multiple gerrymanders in response to Democratic challenges to GOP House of Delegates and congressional maps. Democrats would score big gains on revised maps that Republicans dismissed as the fancy of Democrat-dominated courts.

The justices would be on a tight timetable, possibly taking over from the commission in the week ahead. The court would select two redistricting experts - one Democrat, one Republican - from a pool of 12 candidates submitted by the General Assembly. Such experts were enlisted by the federal courts.

The fine print that guides redistricting requires these experts work together, which could mean the justices demand they set aside partisan differences to produce compromise maps. This could take place out of view, as redistricting long has, because the court is not obligated to hold public hearings, though written comments would be allowed.